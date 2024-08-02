Movies with powerful female characters often feature enriching and engaging narratives which also help all audiences feel drawn to their stories because they're emotionally complex and impactful. Although there have been several great female characters across books, film, and television, some have stood out more than others for their incredible writing, becoming huge role models for the global audiences watching, particularly younger girls who seek inspiration and relatable personalities.

Fortunately, these portrayals have also been diverse, showcasing that women can succeed in every field that they put their minds to and depicting the empowering arcs that help them reach their full potential. To celebrate three-dimensional and meticulously crafted women-centric stories in film, we look back at some of the best female empowerment arcs in movies, from Elle's in the romantic comedy Legally Blonde to Ripley's in the iconic Alien franchise.

10 Elle in 'Legally Blonde' (2009)

Played by Reese Witherspoon

Starring Reese Witherspoon in one of her most iconic roles, Robert Luketic's Legally Blonde follows a fashionable sorority queen who, after getting dumped by her boyfriend, enrolls at Harvard Law School to prove a point. While she's initially underestimated, Elle proves her intelligence and realizes her true potential, ultimately finding success and becoming an accomplished lawyer.

If audiences are on the lookout for a lighthearted watch that tackles themes of self-empowerment, this Luketic picture is surely a great pick. Although by no means a groundbreaking picture, Legally Blonde manages to highlight how women can be both feminine and intelligent and also provides audiences with a genuinely intriguing and believable lead character transformation. For these reasons, Elle's character development stands among the best when it comes to female empowerment depictions in movies.

9 Erin in 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)

Played by Julia Roberts

Based on the inspiring true story of a single mother determined to help in a major case against a powerful corporation, Erin Brockovich follows the central character, a fierce single mother played by Julia Roberts, as she investigates a case of groundwater contamination caused by Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Erin pursues justice despite having no legal training and helps secure a million-dollar statement.

Erin Brockovich is a relevant watch not only because it sheds light on environmental justice and the impact of a big company's negligence, but also because of the way it emphasizes Erin's hard work and determination (and how they paid off in the end). The fact that it is based on the life of a real, fearless woman just makes Steven Soderbergh's movie even more incredible, adding a deeper layer of authenticity to the story.

8 Rose in 'Titanic' (1997)

Played by Kate Winslet

Combining the romance and disaster genres and based on an unforgettable true story, James Cameron's box office hit Titanic unfolds through the eyes of a young, upper-class woman named Rose Switt Bukater (Kate Winslet). Rose travels abroad on the ill-fated RMS Titanic, where she meets Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), an artist from the lower class. As the movie progresses, a short-lived but undeniably memorable romance story begins.

Social inequalities and class differences are crucial topics in this James Cameron picture. However, Rose's amazing transformation further adds to the history and highlights Cameron's talent for writing complex, powerful, and epic female characters; in Titanic, Rose defies societal norms and the expectations placed upon her. Furthermore, not only is Winslet's on-screen counterpart a trailblazer, but she's also incredibly strong, managing to overcome psychological and emotional trauma.

7 Diana in 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Played by Gal Gadot

Patty Jenkins directed the origin story of the powerful DC character to great reviews. Wonder Woman illustrates Diana's upbringing on the hidden island of Themyscira where she grows up as a warrior. When Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes on the island, Diana leaves to fight in the ongoing World War I, venturing into a world unknown to her and discovering her powers and role as a superhero.

Diana is one of the most iconic female characters in all media and it is far from difficult to understand why she remains such a legendary personality. The character steps into the outside world without having a clue of what to expect, and by doing that she demonstrates great courage and resilience. Not only does Diana manage external conflict successfully while also facing her internal turmoil, but she also undergoes well-crafted personal growth that is perfectly translated to the movie screen.

6 Mulan in 'Mulan' (2020)

Played by Ming-Na Wen

One of Disney's most remarkable animation films is the Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook-directed Mulan, which is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. The story sees a young woman disguising herself as a man to take her sick father's place in the army to protect him and honor her family. While Mulan struggles to fit in at first with her male comrades, she eventually proves herself as a highly intelligent, determined warrior.

Mulan's character arc is easily one of the finest in film history, essentially for the way the character breaks stereotypes and steps away from traditional female roles. After all these years, Mulan remains an empowering and powerful female character in animation, with her heroic doings and inspiring self-belief serving as great examples for younger and more mature audiences, especially women.

5 Katniss in 'The Hunger Games' (2012)

Played by Jennifer Lawrence

Based on the dystopian novel of the same name, The Hunger Games is the first entry in the fan-favorite franchise and introduces audiences to a future world where Panem, a totalitarian nation, is divided into 12 districts. Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and other lower-class people are forced to fight to death in a controlled arena for the Capitol's entertainment in this compelling study of social inequality.

Katniss's impressively courageous act of volunteering in her sister's place at only 16 years old instantly makes her an unforgettable character. Plus, her entire empowerment arc is easily among the best in cinema. Although she starts as an ordinary girl, Katniss undergoes a significant, life-changing journey that eventually leads her to become a symbol of resistance, as well as an astounding leader. Lawrence's character is incredibly written emotionally-wise, with her undeniable growth leaving a lasting impact on audiences.

4 Clarice in 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Played by Jodie Foster

In the highly regarded psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs, a young FBI trainee (Jodie Foster) is tasked with interviewing cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins in an astounding performance) in hopes that he can help catch another menacing criminal (Ted Levine) currently abducting and murdering young women.

Exploring gender roles and the struggles and challenges faced by women in male-dominated fields, Jonathan Demme's dark thriller makes for an interesting time in front of the screen, especially for audiences who enjoy cerebral narratives. Furthermore, Clarice's inspiring development from a trainee to a professional investigator is a very well-written empowerment arc in film. Throughout The Silence of the Lambs, Comer's iconic on-screen counterpart undergoes a deep transformation while navigating challenging situations and has left an imprint and inspired many other fictional characters.

3 Sarah in 'The Terminator' (1984)

Played by Linda Hamilton

Another movie that helps prove the point that Cameron knows how to write well-rounded female characters is The Terminator franchise. Set in a dystopian future dominated by artificial intelligence, these science fiction action movies have captured the attention of many over time, essentially for their groundbreaking storytelling and technological elements.

Linda Hamilton's iconic character will forever go down as one of the most fierce female leads in cinema, and her impressive transformation from an ordinary waitress to a determined, skilled warrior is nothing short of incredible. A complex, natural leader with agency that plays a crucial part in the movies, Sarah's empowerment arc in a male-dominated film genre is perfect from start to finish. Furthermore, Hamilton's role as a mother also adds incredible emotional depth to her character.

2 Furiosa in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Played by Charlize Theron

Set in a post-apocalyptic desolate wasteland where water and gasoline are limited commodities, this George Miller action movie, which depicts the consequences of environmental collapse, centers around a former cop (Tom Hardy) captured by a group led by Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). In the meantime, Charlize Theron steps into the picture as the fearless lieutenant Imperator Furiosa, who defects with Joe’s five wives and forms an alliance with him.

As the newest Mad Max film starring Anya Taylor-Joy has showcased, Furiosa is an incredibly three-dimensional, complex character in whose story viewers can't help but be invested. For this reason, she has become an icon in cinema and a symbol of female empowerment and strength. Like Sarah, Theron and Taylor-Joy's character challenges gender norms in action movies, proving herself to be a fierce warrior and being a key central figure in the film.

1 Ripley in 'Aliens' (1986)

Played by Sigourney Weaver

A sequel to Ridley Scott's iconic film — which is also worth mentioning — Cameron's movie takes place 57 years after the events of the first film and sees Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) brought back to Earth after being found drifting in space. After discovering that the planet where her crew found the alien has been colonized, Ripley then takes on a leadership role and investigates.

A resilient character from the get-go, Weaver's legendary on-screen counterpart has one of the most captivating and influential character arcs in cinema, defying traditional roles and exuding both feminine and masculine energy. Ripley steps up into a cultural icon and role model after becoming a strong and smart leader following her journey as a survivor in the first film. Her character showcases emotional growth by being equal parts vulnerable and strategic and is widely regarded as one of the most remarkable fictional personalities in the science fiction genre.

