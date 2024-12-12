Usually, when a movie ends, the credits roll and that's that. The vast majority of stories—including those told on the screen—follow a very clear progression from beginning to end, building up to an ending that, if all goes well, could be satisfying, devastating, funny, sad; but always impactful. Occasionally, though, a film comes along that subverts these conventions by recontextualizing everything that came before right at the very end.

It's one thing for a movie to recontextualize itself in a final scene. It's something else entirely, perhaps even more admirably if the filmmaker pulls it off, to change everything about the story with just a final frame. Only a handful of movies throughout history have tried their hand at such a daunting feat, and the ones that have been successful, such as Stanley Kubrick and Christopher Nolan, have ensured that they'll stay fresh in audiences' memories for years to come.

10 'Sleepaway Camp' (1983)

Directed by Robert Hiltzik

Image via United Film Distribution Company

The '80s were the time for controversial horror movies, as proved by the release of a film as iconic as Sleepaway Camp. This slasher B-picture is about Angela (Felissa Rose), a shy girl who moves in with her eccentric aunt (Desiree Gould) after a horrible accident kills her family. One summer, she's sent to a summer camp for teenagers, where increasingly violent accidents that may not actually be accidents start taking campers' lives.

Sleepaway Camp climaxes in what has for decades been referred to as one of the most shocking endings in the history of American cinema. Angela is revealed to not only be the killer, but also have male genitalia, and the movie just ends with a counselor shouting "My God, she's a boy!" as Angela emits an unearthly shriek. In the years following Sleepaway Camp's release, much debate has been built around this ending, with some condemning its problematic face-value message and others calling the film an overall pretty queer-positive one. It's this debate that has ensured that this small, campy (pun not intended) production stays in the public consciousness decades later, and it all came from a game-changing final frame.

9 'Caché' (2005)

Directed by Michael Haneke

Image via Les Films du Losange

Austrian auteur Michael Haneke is often a pretty divisive filmmaker, but no matter the situation, his movies always generate a reaction. One of his best and most universally acclaimed films is Caché, a French neo-noir psychological thriller where a married couple, Georges (Daniel Auteuil) and Anne (Juliette Binoche), begin to be terrorized by a series of surveillance videotapes left on their front porch. They come to suspect that the man responsible is Majid (Maurice Bénichou), a man who Georges' parents planned to adopt as a child before Georges sabotaged the process.

Like many of Haneke's movies, the ending offers zero easy answers. If the audience isn't willing to give what they just watched some deep thought, they probably won't feel too positively about Caché. Majid is found to be innocent, and in the final shot, his adult son is seen speaking to Georges and Anne's child. At least as far as viewers know, these two characters shouldn't know each other... Unless, perhaps, they both planned all of this. It's a richly ambiguous finale that has been endlessly analyzed by critics as esteemed as Roger Ebert, making Caché one of the best-ever movies about surveillance.

8 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Directed by Philip Kaufman

Image via United Artists

The delightfully entertaining 1956 sci-fi horror film Invasion of the Body Snatchers is one of the best B-pictures of Hollywood's Golden Age. Such was its legacy that it was remade in 1978, re-telling this story about mysterious pods starting to invade San Francisco after strange seeds drift from space to Earth. They start to replicate the citizens, one body at a time. The characters can't possibly know who to trust.

The original movie had an ending that was remarkably memorable thanks to its terrifying nature, something not too common during that period of Hollywood history, which makes it one of the best alien invasion movies of all time. Of course, the '70s version lived up to that with an ending that's just as hard-hitting, if not even more, revealing that the main character has been infected by the pods too. Hopeless, defeating, and mysterious, this final frame should be enough to make all viewers want to watch the film again immediately.

7 'Solaris' (1972)

Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky

Image via Mosfilm

Soviet filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky was a poet with a camera, one of cinema's most special and unique auteurs. He only made a few films before his untimely passing at 54 years old, but all of them are masterworks—including his sci-fi gem Solaris. It's about a psychologist sent to a station orbiting a distant planet, so he can discover what has caused the crew to lose their minds. The reason is revealed to be that the planet, apparently sentient, has been tapping into their memories to create clones of their loved ones.

While the film's slow pace and philosophical themes mean that it's not exactly Tarkovsky's most accessible movie, it's simple enough to follow all the way until the shocking ending. The protagonist's job on Solaris being done, he's shown returning home to his father, but an aerial shot then reveals that he's actually decided to stay on Solaris. It's a surprising ending frame that changes everything about the film's ending, prompting deep analysis from audiences.

6 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven