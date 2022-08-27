All good things must come to an end, and the Summer of 2022 was most definitely one for the books. There were major blockbusters released to the public after years of waiting, scandals surrounding the future of HBO Max, and major developments on future projects that have been shared with the public.

Two years following the abrupt Hollywood shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry is alive and well, if not flourishing. With the approaching fall and school year for the kids, it’s important to close out the summer with a fun movie night for all!

'Uncharted' (Netflix)

Uncharted was one of the biggest movies of 2022 and since being released on the major streaming platform Netflix in August has risen once again in popularity due to its availability. This movie is the perfect watch for thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland as Victor “Sully” Sullivan and Nathan “Nate” Drake (respectively) as they team up to find a long-lost treasure and Nate’s long-lost brother.

The two go on a journey full of action-packed twists and turns (and they even fall out of a plane in the process). The movie is also based on the widely-popular videogame of the same name, so members of the gaming community would absolutely love this film.

'Look Both Ways' (Netflix)

Look Both Ways is a new Netflix original film about Natalie, a young girl about to graduate from college whose life suddenly splits itself into two separate (and parallel) realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and has to navigate motherhood in Texas, and the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream career.

The film shares some similarities to a previous Netflix series Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in the themes of multiple realities. The film stars Lili Reinhart as Natalie, and the film is sure to be a hit among Netflix’s younger audiences. Look Both Ways seems to marry the coming-of-age and early adulthood themes beautifully. A must-watch, especially for recent college graduates.

'Nope' (Theaters)

The new and highly-anticipated Jordan Peele horror-thriller is finally here. Nope was the big summer movie and earned $44 million on its opening weekend. The film, a sci-fi western, follows two horse-wrangling siblings (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. As they shoot a commercial on their rural property, they witness strange phenomena like their power going out and the animals reacting to unknown energies.

There also happens to be a huge UFO hovering above the farm. Nope has some intense twists and turns. Nevertheless, it is one of the best films of the summer and very much worth the watch.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' (Disney+)

Marvel’s big summer movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, follows Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and its mixed reviews. The new Thor movie follows the hero on his journey to find inner peace.

However, Gorr the God Butcher is on the hunt for more gods to, well, butcher. Thor must team up with Valkyrie, Korg, Foster, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy to take down this mighty (and equally frightening) foe. The film is to be released on Disney+ in September.

'Lightyear' (Disney+)

Lightyear is the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the iconic character from the Toy Story franchise. In the film, Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) is marooned on a hostile planet as he tries to journey back home while confronting a universal threat.

The film is a great choice for families who want an exciting and enjoyable watch for their kids before they return to school. The movie could also be easily loved by fans of the Toy Story franchise that many millennials and members of Generation X were raised watching.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (Theaters)

Everything Everywhere All At Once was one of A24’s most successful and highest-grossing films, even surpassing Hereditary. The film is a multi-universal adventure-comedy about a Chinese immigrant and her struggles surrounding family, love, and life. At its heart, the film is about a mother-daughter relationship and the strains that being both an immigrant and a member of the LGBTQ+ community can have on different families.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is also absolutely sensational—the filmography and editing are not for the faint of heart. Anyone who goes to see this film will have their world turned upside-down while laughing at the same time.

'Vengeance' (Theaters)

Vengeance is a new black comedy-thriller written and directed by The Office's BJ Novak (and also happens to be his directorial debut). Vengeance follows a writer from New York City (Novak) who attempts to solve the murder of a girl he once hooked up with and must travel south to investigate and find the killer.

The film is still fairly new, and it is still available to watch at the movie theater. Anyone who may be a fan of The Office or is looking for a laugh-out-loud mystery should check out Vengeance.

'13: The Musical' (Netflix)

13: The Musical has journeyed from the Broadway Stage to the silver screen! The Jason Robert Brown musical about a young Jewish boy on the verge of turning 13 and all that comes with it is finally available to watch on Netflix.

Middle school, first loves, and all the tweenage drama unfold in this musical movie featuring some beautifully written and hilarious songs about adolescence. 13: The Musical is perfect for a family watch—or if you happen to be a fellow theater nerd!

