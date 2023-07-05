One of the best ways to hook and keep moviegoers invested is by providing them with interesting characters and relatable situations that generate sympathy. However, a great plot is undoubtedly a crucial element; sometimes it happens that a film has such great storytelling and intriguing, effective world-building that viewers can't help wondering about its potential, including what it would be like if the narrative took several different directions and its universe expanded.

Because of their meticulous attention to detail, which often includes three-dimensional characters and set/costume design, standalone films sometimes feel like they are part of something much bigger. From Chronicleto Master and Commander, these are the movies Redditors believe have so much more to tell.

10 'Chronicle' (2012)

Starring Dane DeHaan, Michael B. Jordan, and Alex Russell as the main leads, Chronicle is a science fiction action drama revolving around three high schoolers who acquire superpowers after discovering an alien power source. Needless to say, they find their lives taking a wild turn and their bonds tested.

Lucky for fans of the 2012 flick, including Drumather, who says they "would have liked" if the found footage film would have a second installment, Chronicle is actually getting a very much deserved sequel. Furthermore, when another user mentioned Push in a different comment, daboot013 admitted that Josh Trank's film "could also be in that world to an extent."

9 'Last Action Hero' (1993)

In Last Action Hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger brings a (you guessed it) action hero to life. When young movie fan Danny Madigan (Austin O'Brien) is given the ticket to the newest Jack Slater film, he ends up being transported to his favorite on-screen star's world and joins forces with him to fight evil.

When Redditors were asked if there are "any standalone movies with no sequels that feel to you like they're part of a bigger franchise," asecuredlife could not help mentioning the John McTiernan film, describing it as "ahead of its time."

8 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

This Ryan Gosling and Russel Crowe-led hilarious action comedy is guaranteed to glue the audience's eyes to the screen, as it provides viewers with an enthralling, action-packed, and humorous narrative. In the Shane Black fan-favorite film, viewers are sent back to 1970s L.A., where two mismatched private investigators are paired together to uncover the disappearance of a girl and the death of an adult film star.

To mist3rdragon, The Nice Guys "really feels it should lead into a TV series or something," they explained. "Even though it's a film it definitely has pilot energy (in a good way)." Other users and worldwide fans agree that it deserves a follow-up. In fact, there is actually speculation about it happening — according to The Digital Fix, the director revealed he would love to make more films.

7 'Bright' (2017)

Set in an alternate Los Angeles where humans live with orcs and elves, LAPD police officer Dayl Ward (Will Smith) is a human cop and is paired with the first orc officer (Joel Edgerton) to find a powerful wand and protect it before a group of evil creatures does.

Brightwas one of the biggest Netflix releases ever, so it comes as no surprise that a sequel was initially in development at the streaming service (as announced in January 2018), with Smith set to reprise his role. However, it was eventually canceled. Still, users on Reddit can not stress enough how much they want to see more of the film. "For me, the best part of Bright was the world," lordnecro commented.

6 'Alita: Battle Angel' (2019)

Robert Rodriguez's highest-grossing film, Alita, was very well-received by general audiences. Following the titular character, a deactivated cyborg who is revived, this tale of self-discovery set several years in the future depicts Alita's quest to find out her origins.

According to Pav40, "Alita" is assuredly one of those films that deserve a sequel, and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez seems to agree, as the ambitious action-adventure was clearly as hyped about the idea as fans of the film in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub. "Rodriguez wants to make the sequel since forever," zuzg replied on the platform. "The sequel would definitely better than the first one."

5 'The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension' (1984)

Among the films with very, very, very long titles is The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, a 1980s science fiction comedy adventure illustrating the quest of a brain surgeon, rock musician, and adventurer Buckaroo Banzai (Peter Weller) and his crime-fighting team named the Hong Kong Cavaliers to stop evil alien invaders.

User Historyguy1 really put things into perspective on a Reddit thread: "Imagine a future where we have lost all of the MCU movies except Age of Ultron," they wrote when someone mentioned the film's potential. "That's what Buckaroo Banzai feels like. The middle entry in a franchise that doesn't exist."

4 'Minority Report' (2002)

Directed by the great Steven Spielberg and based on Philip K. Dick's mind-bending novella of the same name, Minority Report stars Tom Cruise in the lead role. It presents audiences with a futuristic 2045 A.D. world where it is possible to anticipate crimes and arrest murderers before they commit them. However, things start to look bad for police officer John Anderton when he himself is accused of a future murder.

According to TeamStark31, the great 2002 filmfeels like it could've been a part of something bigger. "There seems to be a big future world where we only saw some of it, and there were plenty of moral implications that could’ve been looked at in other stories if they continued," they wrote. "People even debate whether the end is real or not, given the tonal whiplash. Just felt like there was more to see."

3 'District 9' (2009)

The sci-fi thriller District 9 features the sudden arrival of an extraterrestrial race on Earth. They are forced into ghettos in South Africa while being exploited and confined.

Featuring an engaging storyline and impressive CGI, it is no surprise that NeillBlomkamp's featureis actually a fan-favorite, and SrbBrb, who wrote "District f*cking 9," did not shy away from showing their excitement. The good news is the director confirmed that a sequel was in development in February 2021. The bad news is that there have been few updates ever since.

2 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

This colorful sci-fi classic centers on a cab driver (Bruce Willis) who accidentally becomes a player to find a cosmic weapon to save the Earth. Given how beloved the film is, no wonder some fans would like to see what would happen next.

"Give me more," Alaska_Pipeliner demanded on the website. "Prequel or sequel. Or a [Ruby Rhod spin-off]." While The Fifth Element 2 was supposed to happen (via MovieWeb), the project did not move forward.

1 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Starring Russell Crowe, Peter Weir's Master and Commander action-adventure drama is set during the Napoleonic Wars and centers on a British captain who pushes his ship and men to their absolute limits as they round South America in pursuit of a powerful French warship.

According to QLE814, the fact that it is an adaptation of a novel from the middle of a series (written by Patrick O'Brian) "plays a substantial role" in the feeling that it should've been part of a bigger franchise. Alive_Ice7937, on the other hand, disagreed and said that they are actually "glad we didn't get a sequel. That film was such a complete window on that 'little wooden world' that there really was no need to see more."

