The most incredible movie franchises are well-loved because fans get to see their favorite characters time and time again and see the storylines continue. However, there are some franchises that don't execute that same magic as their original movie.

For movie franchises such as Home Alone and The Pirates of the Caribbean, which had widely successful original films, the sequels were a letdown. While it may be because the sequels were repetitive or stale, other viewers feel like they just couldn't live up to their predecessors.

10 Pitch Perfect

The Pitch Perfect franchise followed the journey of the all-girls acapella group, the Barden Bellas. From Pitch Perfect to Pitch Perfect 3, the Barden Bellas competed against a number of other acapella groups in regional and national competitions.

While Pitch Perfect was a hit because of how fans loved its unique premise and the cast, the subsequent sequels had not lived up to the same magic. For instance, Reddit user u/BigBoyBrian said that while they loved the first two films, Pitch Perfect 3 was more forced with its jokes and the music.

9 Despicable Me

Throughout the Despicable Me franchise, audiences got to watch many family adventure movies that followed Gru (Steve Carell) and his Minions. Viewers of the franchise got to see how Gru went from being a supervillain to becoming a father to three orphan girls.

However, Reddit user u/Reignbeaus said that while the first two movies were great, Despicable Me 3and the prequel Minions were terrible. They named this movie franchise as one that had the biggest drop in quality from the first and last film.

8 Divergent

Based on the popular science-fiction novels by Veronica Roth, fans enjoyed seeing the characters being brought to the screen, including Shailene Woodley, Theo James, and Kate Winslet. The first film Divergent was followed by Insurgent and Allegiant. The fourth and final planned film was scrapped due to the poor box office performance of Allegiant.

One Reddit user said that while the first film was decent, the rest got exponentially worse. Another user u/Retloclive said that they were a bad drop, and that the last one had to go to TV. Unfortunately, not even the TV show ended up reaching the screens, subsequently ending the movie franchise without a conclusion.

7 Karate Kid

Viewers of Cobra Kai would only appreciate the television series more if they pick up references from Karate Kid. With the first film being released in 1984, it spawned multiple sequels and spin-offs, including the television series Cobra Kai.

However, not all sequels were well-loved by fans just like the first movie. One Reddit user said that there have been so many sequels or prequels that the story doesn't make sense anymore. They added that it's not worth watching anymore, other than being an average fighting movie.

6 Shrek

The popularity of Shrek led to several sequels including Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After, as well as many other spin-off films. It has generally been well-loved by fans, however, Reddit users including u/mysadbeard said that Shrek's subsequent films were the worst piece of movies.

One reason given by one Reddit user was that the last two sequels focused too much on superficial aspects such as pop-culture references and celebrity voices, instead of focusing on the engrossing world and its much-loved characters. For some viewers, the sincerity didn't feel the same as in the first movie.

5 Fantastic Beasts

The prequel movie franchise of the Harry Potter series brought a lot of excitement to die-hard Harry Potter fans. However, it seems like Fantastic Beasts is one of those franchises with unclear futures.

Reddit user u/averagevideogamedad said that they enjoyed the first Fantastic Beasts films, but it went downhill from there, calling the latest one "garbage". There were other Reddit users who felt that the franchise simply did not have the same magic as the Harry Potter series, and it did not get better with each subsequent film.

4 Pirates of the Caribbean

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise brought in five movies surrounding the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). Ultimately, Johnny Depp's portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow became extremely iconic.

However, some viewers felt that after every movie, the storylines and character arcs became repetitive, and there was an overreliance on visual effects that took the attention away from their favorite characters. Reddit user u/tuesday_guy said that while the first film was an enjoyable action movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Taleslacked any interesting plot.

3 Jurassic World

Between 1993 and 2022, Jurassic World had five films that taught viewers different life lessons. However, Reddit user u/Lucky_Plan7855 said that the original movie wasn't even that good, and therefore it didn't make sense that it would continue as a franchise.

To add on, they also said that while the first film Jurassic Park was unique, the later films didn't need to exist. Another Reddit user u/Creski said that the entire franchise is awful in general, and low effort as reboots get.

2 Jaws

The Jaws franchise brought tense suspense and memorable characters that remained popular with fans. The first film became a success and was considered a masterpiece in horror films. However, the sequels that followed did not achieve the same critical success as their original.

There were a few Reddit users that said that the sequels were unnecessary. One user said that sequels were unnecessary, embarrassing, and had awful filmmaking. Another user said that the movies just got boring.

1 Home Alone

The Home Alone movies are considered great winter films to watch during the festive season. Both Home Alone and its second film Home Alone: Lost in New York were successful films, especially with Kevin McCallister's (Macaulay Culkin) hilarious antics in bringing down the burglars.

However, the later films in the franchise didn't achieve the same success as the first two movies. First, none of the original cast members had returned, and the other sequels focused on completely different storylines instead. Reddit users such as u/justabitmoresonic said while Home Alone: Lost in New York was better than the original, the other films shouldn't have been made.

