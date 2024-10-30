Although it might seem impossible, some movies are the closest thing to perfection that a cinematic effort can get. To most people, this impression is subjective, including the directors that make them. These creators are also avid movie fans, and most of their work is an homage to something they grew up loving and admiring. Over the last five years, there have been movies that have moved the boundaries of what's been seen so far and have even given some big stars their well-deserved comebacks.

The beauty of film lies in the fact that movies are all in different genres and make people of different ages and sensibilities happy. The flawless movies on this list were released in the last five years and come in various genres and lengths but serve the same purpose: they show why cinema is so great, so relatable, and so eternally inspiring to people all over the world.

10 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers

A black-and-white movie in the 21st century might make many hesitate. Anyone who chose not to see The Lighthouse because of this is missing out on what can only be described as a masterpiece. Admittedly, Robert Eggers' movies are an acquired taste, but most, like The Lighthouse, are perfect from start to finish. The story is set in the 19th century on a remote New England island where two lighthouse keepers become stranded due to horrible weather conditions.

The two lightkeepers, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson), have a strained dynamic: Wake is older and more experienced, thus demanding a lot of hard labor from Winslow. As the two men realize they'll be stranded for a long time, their psychological states deteriorate, and they slowly descend into madness. The movie was filmed in a 1.19:00 aspect ratio as an homage to the early film and designed so that the audience feels every moment. The phenomenal performances by Dafoe and Pattinson contributed to the attention to detail from Eggers, who created a psychological thriller capable of driving a person to the edge and impressing them at the same time.

9 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Though Martin McDonagh had no effect on the stunning landscapes of Ireland, his choice of location can be deemed perfect by itself; the beautiful Aran Islands in Galway County made the ideal backdrop for a story about friendship. The Banshees of Inisherin is a black comedy-drama about two lifelong friends, Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), set in a fictional village called Inisherin. After reaching a breaking point, Colm decides to end his friendship with Padraic, who can't come to terms with that. As Padraic insistently pursues Colm for an explanation, the latter retreats further, resorting to strict measures.

Farrell does such a wonderful job as Padraic that, in moments, viewers' hearts could genuinely break for him. On the other hand, Gleeson's stubborn and stoic portrayal of Colm may sometimes feel heartless through understated but powerful acting. The story explores the loneliness of life on a poor and barely populated island, but more than that, it shows how anger, honesty, and pride can be double-edged swords, even among lifelong friends. The soundtrack by Carter Burwell, McDonagh's punchy script, and the genuinely fabulous performances from the entire cast make The Banshees of Inisherin one of the perfect movies of the last five years.

8 'Aftersun' (2022)

Directed by Charlotte Wells

The loss of someone close can feel like the ground's been swept away from one's feet. Aftersun takes viewers through a father-daughter story while slowly, with some hints but just enough not to notice, pulling the ground away from them. Charlotte Wells' tribute to her father is so beautifully depicted that the only way to describe the movie's impact is through the famous line, "Life imitates art." This coming-of-age drama follows 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio) on a holiday in Turkey with her dad, Calum (Paul Mescal). Sophie records most of the vacation with her camera and uses the footage as a grownup to rewatch and reminisce.

Sophie's dad, Calum, tries his best to be open with her but exhibits signs of mental anguish that she (unsuccessfully) attempts to fix. In Aftersun, Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio's dynamics and chemistry are natural; Mescal hasn't been in a lot since his debut in Normal People, but Aftersun will surely be one of his best-remembers movies. Charlotte Wells' directorial debut is one of the best movies of the decade and a beautiful way to capture a relationship that will, to her, remain eternal.