Teen movies have been popular for many years, with films like The Breakfast Club and Grease becoming classics of the pop culture canon. Despite their iconic status, however, these stories are no longer wholly relevant to today's young people. Generation Z, or teens and young adults born between 1997 and 2012, share a unique outlook on life and means of communicating due to their exposure to social media and other formative events like the COVID-19 pandemic. It is interesting to see how filmmakers, some much older than Gen Z, attempt to emulate this distinctive dynamic.

A successful Gen Z film can fit into any genre; comedies, sci-fis, romances, and horrors have appealed to a younger audience, but the best ones subvert genre conventions to reflect this generation's disillusionment. Role reversal is a huge theme in modern teen movies, changing our perceptions of what mean girls, love interests, and best friends can look like. There is also subversion in the typical framing of coming-of-age narratives. Does high school still represent the end of childhood? If not, what does? How do you survive as a young person in a world that treats you like an adult? These movies ask these tough questions and more, making them the most poignant representations of the Gen Z experience.

10 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Do Revenge is a high school comedy in the same vein as movies like She's All That and John Tucker Must Die, but it is undeniably Gen Z in its conflict and characters. Having an intimate video leaked is something that would only happen to the young people of today and demonstrates how the prevalence of social media in schools can push drama to another level. This movie is exciting from beginning to end, and many young people will see themselves reflected in its vibrant revenge story that deals with the messiness of social groups, identity, betrayal, and teenagehood in general.

The dynamic duo of two girls from disparate social groups, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), is the best part of this movie, and the characters bring up interesting ideas about the brutality of being a teenager and trying to form an identity in an age where technology empowers teenage judgment and scrutiny. For example, in her opening narration, Eleanor says, "Hurt people, hurt people. But I just don't think that applies to teenage girls." This is a uniquely Gen Z statement, as it exemplifies how difficult it is for this generation to forgive. Because of how it analyzes the position of young adults in society, Do Revenge is a very modern teen movie.

9 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Directed by Jon Watts

Tom Holland's Spider-Man is the youngest of the Avengers, making his Spider-Man: Homecoming one of the only times the MCU has dipped its toes into the high school coming-of-age genre. This movie puts its own spin on classic genre tropes, adapting them to the Gen Z experience. Peter Parker's high school looks nothing like those we're used to seeing, not only due to its diverse cast but also because the popular "bully" character is just as nerdy as Peter, and the underdog protagonist doesn't get with the perfect hot girl in the end. This movie places these well-known high school figures in a realistic, modern setting (besides all the super-heroing), making them into much more complex and rounded characters.

While every iteration of Spider-Man is good with tech, Holland's Peter outsmarts older generations when he manages to hack Stark tech. His central character conflict revolves around being a kid, and more than any other Spider-Man, he is shown doing typical teenage things like going to awkward house parties and nerdy field trips. Peter's attitude and quirky quips exude Gen Z sarcasm, and many young people will relate to his inability to take anything seriously. MCU Peter Parker is a Gen Z icon.

8 'The Hate U Give' (2018)

Directed by George Tillman Jr.

The Hate U Give deals with a current social issue that is especially relevant to Gen Z and tells its story from a Gen Z perspective. Police racism and brutality is a systematic issue that is only getting widespread attention after a tragic number of scandals became public recently, sparking outrage and protest. Focusing on how this issue affects the life of a single young Black woman, Starr (Amandla Stenberg), not only emotionally grounds the story but also portrays how Gen Z, in particular, reacts to social turbulence.

Living as a Black person in America is already a difficult and complicated experience, but this movie conveys the additional layer of challenges of the digital age. Starr not only has to deal with the loss of her childhood friend, but pressure from the media to speak up about it and the toxic arguing on the internet make her journey all the more difficult. Starr also finds herself stuck between the worlds of the predominantly Black neighborhood she grew up in and her largely white, affluent private school. This situation has become much more common due to the increasingly integrated and diverse nature of Western society, and it is a uniquely Gen Z experience.

7 'Spontaneous' (2020)

Directed by Brian Duffield

This movie follows Mara, whose senior year is interrupted by a mysterious outbreak of her classmates spontaneously exploding. The whole class has to quarantine, living in fear of this unpredictable condition that they know nothing about. Sound familiar? This dark comedy basically predicted the pandemic. The panic and chaos Mara goes through is not only a metaphor for the larger fear of ending high school and venturing into young adulthood, but became an even more poignant sentiment for Gen Z students who had to cope with an unexpected disruption in their formative years.

Spontaneous juggles supernatural/horror elements with comedy and relatability about the unpredictability of life and the importance of never taking anything for granted. Mara and Dylan fall in love because they bond over their shared trauma and realize that with chaos can come opportunities that one may never expect. Framing the journey to adulthood as one fraught with loss, confusion, and pain (although it is still ultimately worthwhile) is a refreshing perspective and perfectly reflects the Gen Z outlook.

6 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Booksmart takes the typical trope of "one crazy night before the end of high school" and flips it on its head. Not only are the "nerdy" protagonists women, subverting the misogynistic dynamic that is pervasive in many classic teen movies, but the movie also views the high school social hierarchy from a nuanced perspective. When Amy and Molly, two girls who put academics over their social lives throughout high school, find out that their classmates, who they believed to be shallow slackers, actually do have promising professional opportunities after school, the typical distinctions of "nerd" and "jock" are destroyed. This breakdown of high school stereotypes characterizes the entirety of this movie.

This movie also includes normalized LGBTQ+ representation, a quality only introduced in more recent Gen Z movies, and its quirky characters are lovable because of their flaws. Watching them stumble through their last hurrah is heartwarming because their friendship and love for each other feel so tangible. Booksmart updates a classic high school movie premise to feel applicable to modern teenagers, infusing it with infectious vitality and charm.

5 'Shiva Baby' (2021)

Directed by Olivia Seligman

Shiva Baby examines how young adulthood for Gen Z looks different than it did for their Gen X parents, and it does so in a hilariously relatable way. Danielle tries to fly under the radar at a funeral with her parents, while the parts of her life she doesn't want them to know about continue to pop up faster than she can push them down. This tension between who Danielle really is and how she presents herself to her parents is central to this film and encapsulates the common struggle of modern young adulthood.

The suffocating nature of the gathering that overtakes the runtime of this film is both cringe-inducing and impossible to look away from. Every Gen Z-er has had to endure a similar event at some point, where distant family and parents' friends ask them uncomfortable questions about their perceived ideas of what adulthood should look like and how they are conforming to their expectations. This movie depicts the disillusionment of Gen Z. For this reason, Shiva Baby is a cathartic watch for every Gen Z who is struggling to fill their parents' shadows.

4 'Theater Camp' (2023)

Directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman

This offbeat comedy captures the sardonic humor of Gen Z but balances it with a touching story about community and the growing pains of evolving friendships. Theater Camp also features one of the most accurate and deliciously funny portrayals of theater kids, brilliantly exploring the emotions and motivations behind every wannabe star and the many hormones, desires, and messy dynamics involved in putting on a play. Poking fun at theater kids is a shared joke among Gen Z, and while this movie participates in this, it also portrays them as complicated characters that are impossible not to love.

Theater Camp also has the unique opportunity of being directed by one of its stars, Molly Gordon, who is only 28 and just a couple of years off from being Gen Z herself. This, along with the fact that Gordon was clearly inspired by her own experience in theater, makes this movie feel like an extremely authentic representation that many Millennials and Gen Z can relate to. This movie also does an excellent job of representing the Summer Camp experience with all its strangeness and magic. Overall, Theater Camp is a real, hilarious, and heartwarming portrayal of Gen Z.

3 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Directed by Bo Burnham

Eighth Grade paints an accurate picture of the modern middle school experience, not leaving out any awkwardness or embarrassment that characterizes that period in many lives. The movie is also firmly anchored in the present day, with protagonist Kayla dealing with body image issues and social anxiety that often stem from the prevalence of social media among her young peers. Social media is how Kayla presents an idealized version of herself, someone who knows how to conquer anxiety and has a firm sense of identity. In reality, however, she has no idea how to become this person. This struggle is all too real for the social media generation.

A movie rarely handles a topic with as much openness and honesty as this one. Eighth grade looks at the Gen Z experience without judgment, portraying both the good and the bad but not shying away from either. While it's not a laugh riot, this movie does feature some really heartwarming moments, particularly surrounding Kayla's relationship with her single father, Mark. This movie will make Gen Z feel all the feels.