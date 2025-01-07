There’s nothing quite like when different film genres are combined in one movie. Horror with a side of comedy or a detective story set in space are fun possibilities to play with for a creative director or writer to explore. The films that stitch multiple genres together often defy expectations because, when done well, the finished product looks like nothing that came before it.

Especially at a time when franchises play it safe so as not to alienate audience members, a genre mash-up is an exciting breath of fresh air that promises a unique experience. The following films are the best examples of different genres coming together as one, ranked by how seamlessly the unrelated concepts merged. These movies dared to think outside the box, delivering something new and refreshing that remains inspiring today.

10 'Brick' (2005)

Directed by Rian Johnson

In the hard-boiled teen noir Brick, high school loner Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) receives a mysterious call from a troubled old flame. Brendan’s wits and resolve will be tested as he navigates a complicated web of dangerous characters in pursuit of his missing ex-girlfriend, Emily (Emilie de Ravin). The first feature-length film from director Rian Johnson, Brick is a tense mystery modeled after classic detective stories like The Maltese Falcon, swapping shadowy alleys for high school hallways.

The high school setting of Brick is a clever novelty against scenes where each actor is playing their part with stoic sincerity. The entire cast does a fantastic job with the material, but Gordon-Levitt shines as the troubled “detective” who would wash away his troubles with a stiff drink if he were old enough to enter a bar. While the concept of teens behaving like adults is a fun twist, removing it would still leave a compelling mystery with enough twists to make Dashiell Hammett proud.

9 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Directed by Frank Oz

A horror comedy musical with a 1950s sci-fi B movie aesthetic, Little Shop of Horrors mixes roughly every genre possible flawlessly. Seymour Krelborn (Rick Moranis) eeks out an existence in a plant shop where he’s disrespected by his boss and unseen by his co-worker and crush, Audrey (Ellen Greene). Seymour’s fortune turns around when he comes across a unique plant that makes him a local celebrity, but there’s a catch: the plant needs human flesh to survive.

Whether it’s Steve Martin crooning as a motorcycle-riding sadistic dentist or a gigantic alien venus fly trap singing for its supper, the songs in Little Shop of Horrors will please even the most ardent anti-musical viewer. Based on the stage musical, which was, in turn, based on the 1960 Roger Corman movie of the same name, Little Shop of Horrors had an unlikely but entertaining journey returning to the big screen in a new form.

8 'What We Do In the Shadows' (2014)

Directed by Jemaine Clement & Taika Waititi

In What We Do In the Shadows, a group of vampires invite a documentary crew into their home to learn what life is like for a modern creature of the night in New Zealand. What We Do In the Shadows uses well-known vampire tropes to create an often hilarious mockumentary that lovingly satirizes the famous bloodsuckers. For a movie about the undead, the humor is often sweet-natured or silly in the face of ritualistic murders to achieve immortality.

Serving as writers, directors, and actors in the film, Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi take on the most mundane activities and create supernatural comedy in large and rewarding doses. The low-budget horror comedy survived on strong word of mouth, with largely positive reviews from audiences and critics. What We Do in the Shadows built such a well-crafted world of vampires enjoying a comfortable life that it made sense that the FX spin-off series of the same name would enjoy a successful six-season run on FX.

7 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

In From Dusk Till Dawn, George Clooney stars as the ruthless but mostly level-headed criminal Seth Gecko, who takes a family hostage as cover for him and his brother Richie (Quentin Tarantino) to cross the Mexican border. What’s meant as a celebratory drink in a Mexican bar becomes a fight for survival as the staff become vampires and, in a move that is terrible for repeat business, attempt to eat the patrons.

While many of the other genre mash-ups attempt to weave different concepts together from the beginning, From Dusk Till Dawn abruptly shifts from crime thriller to horror so quickly that it’s momentarily disorienting when it happens. The action is fast and bloody, with all the hallmarks of a grindhouse classic playing on a weathered drive-in movie screen. The action-horror hybrid was a sleeper hit, with multiple From Dusk Till Dawn sequels as well as a TV series of the same name.

6 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' (2010)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) is enjoying the simple life of hanging out and playing in his band, The Sex Bob-Ombs, when his world is turned upside down by the alluring and aloof Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Before Scott can hope to ride off into the sunset with Ramona, he will first need to vanquish her seven evil exes to win her hand. In the pursuit of love (or infatuation), Scott will battle a movie star, a vegan demi-god, and the most frightening of all, a record executive.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is a comedic love story wrapped in a quilt of anime, 8-bit video games, and martial arts films to make a movie that looks and plays like no other. Director Edgar Wright has made a career off of throwing different genres in a hat and shaking them around, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is arguably his most visually striking production. The movie criminally underperformed at the box office, but the years have been kind to Scott and his gang of friends and foes, turning it into a cult classic romance that is revisited often by its fans.