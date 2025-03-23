At its core, movies are about escapism. There's something naturally alluring about the Seventh Art, about being immersed in an entirely different world and experiencing a story unlike anything one could ever experience in one's own life. Even when films are artful reflections of the real world, inviting viewers to think about their place in it, their very nature is still about momentarily escaping said real world.

However, movies also don't come out of thin air, they're made by a team of people that isn't always up to any good. There are certain films that, for one reason or another, are hard to enjoy not necessarily because of anything that's within the diegesis of the film, but rather because of something external. Perhaps it's questionable ideologies, a troubled production, or a cast or crew member being a human of very questionable moral quality. Whatever the case, these movies are ranked by how distracting their off-screen problems are, from least to most distracting.

10 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Seeing as Stanley Kubrick is praised by some as the greatest filmmaker in history, it's no surprise that many people consider his The Shining the greatest horror film ever made. It's an undeniably phenomenal film, with a masterfully-constructed tone of eeriness and unsettling mystery, anchored by a pair of powerhouse performances by Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

The Shining is one of the most essential horror movies ever, a must-see for those interested in what peaks the genre can reach when in the right hands. It's also, however, a movie darkly overshadowed by the way Duvall was treated on set at Kubrick's command. She was induced into a state of psychological torture in order to get the most genuine performance possible out of her. Did it work? Yes. Duvall delivers the performance of a lifetime in The Shining. But the mistreatment of the actress on set is nevertheless a grim shadow that will forever loom over the film.