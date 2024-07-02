Once you start any kind of story, it’s best to see it through until the end, especially if you want to come away from something with a full-fledged opinion and all. Some might deem it fair to cite a lack of interest in finishing something as a flaw, but things can turn around as stories progress, and a great ending can elevate a merely middle-of-the-road piece of media to a genuinely good one.

Movies tend to be shorter and easier to consume than say TV shows, books, or video games, so as a medium, it’s generally easier to finish films than those other long-running ways of telling stories. But some movies, because of length, confronting subject matter, or general slowness can be harder to finish than others. These examples show that even great films can prove challenging to finish (or at least watch in one sitting), because everything here – except one – can be called a good film. They’re all challenging and require some level of endurance to get through, but it has to be stressed that a sometimes difficult journey toward a film’s end isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

1 'Satantango' (1994)

Director: Béla Tarr

Satantango is impressively miserable and relentlessly bleak, not to mention notoriously long. The runtime clocks in at just over seven hours, but even with the epic runtime, it’s hard to call the film an epic in the traditional sense. The story’s relatively contained to one small village, it covers a fairly short amount of time, and there’s a very intentional lack of adventure or explosive drama.

Instead, Satantango is about a community filled with people who are struggling, and the way their lives are made even worse when an ex-member of their community returns, seemingly to swindle the bunch of them in some nefarious way. It’s deliberately slow and aims to immerse viewers in an uncaring, harsh, and oppressively sad world, and so it goes without saying, really, that the tone and length work together to make Satantango an exceedingly tough watch.

2 'Christiane F.' (1981)

Director: Uli Edel