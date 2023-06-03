Movie characters are notorious for surviving wounds that would quickly kill any real person. It's called plot armor. It's the reason that action heroes can take down dozens of enemies without a scratch, and why stormtroopers usually miss. After all, it would be boring if the hero were stopped so soon in their story.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the most extreme cases of a character withstanding a serious injury. These scenes are meant to be serious, but some end up being unintentionally funny for how little they matter.

10 'Extraction' (2020)

Chris Hemsworth leads this action thriller as Tyler Rake, a mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. It's a decent movie with a sequel coming out this month, but one Redditor found some of Hemsworth's heroic feats to be a little over the top.

RELATED: The 7 Best Legacy Horror Sequels

"[Hemsworth] at the end was hit with a car doing at least 30mph, stabbed [five] times, shot in the chest, then takes a rifle round through his lungs. He's coughing up blood like crazy, then finally gets shot in the neck. Open wound," said one Redditor. "Then falls into the world's [second] most polluted river. If the bullet wound in the neck gushing blood didn't kill you, the infection and water pouring into your neck would."

9 'John Wick 3' (2019)

The third John Wick sees the legendary hitman (Keanu Reeves) on the run after being excommunicated by the High Table. Reeves delivers another outstanding performance, showcasing his incredible physical abilities and intense on-screen presence, but the movie is not without its sillier moments.

RELATED: 13 Great Movies Featuring Famous Actors Before Their Big Breaks

"John Wick getting shot, falling off a building, bouncing like a pinball down multiple stories to crash on a street. Walks away to keep kicking ass in Part 4," said user Infamous-Lab-8136. "The fall in JW3 would have killed him for sure. It was a bit of a shark jump," said Redditor damndartryghtor.

8 'Scream VI' (2023)

In the latest entry in the slasher mega-franchise, the survivors of the original Ghostface killings move to New York hoping to start a new life. However, danger follows them, and a mysterious murderer begins picking people off once again. The Scream movies have always been tongue-in-cheek, but some of the injuries the protagonists survive are totally unbelievable, even by the series' standards.

RELATED: The 10 Most Underrated Filmmakers, According to Reddit

"The main characters get shot or stabbed multiple times and at the end, they do not only survive, but they just get a bandage and that's it," said user Kakashi168. "Was going to talk about the double team kill in the latest Scream. How on earth did they survive that?" replied Redditor jimbobhas.

7 'Shadow in the Cloud' (2020)

Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz) is a World War II pilot tasked with transporting a top-secret package on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber. However, she must contend with darker forces than just enemy soldiers.

"Chloë Grace Mortez falls off a flying airplane, only to be pushed back into the same plane by the shockwave of an explosion of another plane underneath her. Then shows no damage or harm on her," said user Karakotaera. "I love that movie, but that part is f**king ridiculous," agreed Redditor NicCageCompletionist.

6 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The fourth Indiana Jones is generally considered the weakest, in part because it somewhat awkwardly incorporated sci-fi into the established mythology. That said, there's also a very cheesy scene where the whip-wielding archaeologist (Harrison Ford) somehow survives certain death.

user Zeangrydrunk said the most farfetched moment was Indy "hiding inside a fridge during a nuclear blast." "I hated the refrigerator/atom bomb scene in Crystal Skull," agreed Redditor IanJFerguson.

5 'Crank' (2006)

Jason Statham has appeared in some of the biggest action movies of the last two decades, but Crank might still be his wildest project. He plays a hitman who discovers that he has been injected with a poison that will kill him unless he can keep his adrenaline pumping. To stay alive, he engages in all manner of pulse-pounding activities, while at the same time battling various enemies.

"Dude falls off a helicopter for like two minutes straight, lands on a frigging car. And dude still survives," said user st6374. "I know that it's a popcorn flick and not meant to be taken seriously, but I can only suspend my belief to a certain extent."

4 'Fast Five' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

In the fifth installment, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) enlist their crew for a daring heist in Rio de Janeiro while being pursued by Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). As one would expect, tons of death-defying stunts and high-octane car chases ensue.

Redditor Different_Beach_4590's pick for the most ridiculous wound survived was "Vin Diesel and Paul Walker jumping from a cliff in Fast 5 and falling like half a minute before they hit the water that should feel like a rock but they are completely fine."

3 'The Batman' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Bruce Wayne is a challenging role to pull off, especially given the caliber of some of the actors who have worn the cape. But Robert Pattinson did an impressive job in Matt Reeves's latest take on the iconic superhero, putting his own spin on the character.

Nevertheless, some Redditors had a few complaints. "The bomb in the face bit from The Batman is definitely on the list. Knocked the entire credibility of the film down a peg," said user ebolatastic.

2 'Hobbs & Shaw' (2019)

This Fast and Furious spin-off centers on Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), two former enemies who are forced to team up to stop a genetically enhanced terrorist (Idris Elba). The film serves up more than enough action to satisfy the franchise's fans, but one Redditor complained about the last fight.

"Hobbs & Shaw has a villain who is basically an ultra-strong cyborg. In the final confrontation he repeatedly punches both heroes directly in their faces with full strength," said Redditor Walzerking. "They should be dead, but of course they are just fine because action heroes are only vulnerable to bullets, everything else is just inconvenient."

1 'Black Widow' (2021)

Set between the events of Civil War and Infinity War, Black Widow follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) as she confronts her past and faces off against a dangerous conspiracy that threatens to expose her secrets.

"Pretty much every single action scene in Black Widow. I think MCU writers forgot not everyone got Super Soldier Serum," said user Infamous-Lab-8136. "Black Widow gets shot in the shoulder and it's never addressed again," chimed in user Buhos_En_Pantelones.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Movies of 1983, Ranked