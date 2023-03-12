You know those films that feel cozily familiar and yet somehow manage to be original and break the mold? For as long as there's been film, there have been film genres and movies that fit into one or more specific genre category.

But some films feel like love letters to an entire genre, both leaning into the more enjoyable tropes that define it, and calling out or criticizing certain aspects that haven't aged well or have simply always been glossed over. Or sometimes even both.

10 Horror/Slasher: 'Scream' (1996)

A serial killer in a ghost face mask terrorizes a small town. Right from the start, this film told its audience that it knew what it was by actually referencing some of the most popular horror movies of all time. Following in the footsteps of slashers of the past, Scream has a small suburban setting, a serial killer with seemingly no motive other than to kill for the sake of killing, and a final girl who seems to be poised to be their next victim but is determined to survive.

Where this film differs from most of the others, however, is that it doubles as a whodunit, raising the stakes by not only making it a game of survival, but a question of whether or not one of your own friends and neighbors is after you.

9 Romantic Comedy: 'Down With Love' (2003)

A pathological cad tries to disprove a cynical author's theories about love. Paying tribute to the romantic comedies starring Doris Day and Rock Hudson, this film relies heavily on the most popular tropes of this genre like the love/hate relationship, trying to woo someone with a false identity, non-believers in romance actually falling in love, and challenging whatever gender norms were dominant at that time, all to great effect.

But the movie eventually pulls the rug out from under the audience when it's revealed that its female lead is just as pragmatic, clever, and manipulative as its leading man. In the process, it actually sends the positive message that in order to find the perfect partner, no one has to give up their edge or ambition at all. In fact, the only way these two find love, in the end, is by being their complete, fulfilled selves.

8 Silent Movie: 'Silent Movie' (1976)

A struggling film director tries to reignite his career with an unorthodox pitch: a silent movie set in the modern era. Mel Brooks is well known for his slapstick comedies and homages to classic cinema, so it should be no surprise to anyone familiar with his work that he would try to bring back the silent film, or that his personal style would pair with it so well.

Much like silent legends of the past such as Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, the actors in this film rely heavily on physical comedy and having their facial expressions speak a thousand words, all of which they do to perfection.

7 Murder Mystery: 'Knives Out' (2019)

A detective tries to get to the bottom of a famous mystery novelist's gruesome death. Knives Out did the impossible by managing to adhere to the rules of a whodunit mystery while tossing them aside all at once. All the ingredients are there: the strange house, the fascinating cast of suspicious characters, a determined detective, and a moment at the end where all the pieces come together.

So what makes this film stand out among the rest? Even when the audience is told something that seems concrete, they can never be certain that what they've been told is the whole truth. And what better way to pay tribute to the mystery genre?

6 Superhero: 'Watchmen' (2009)

A brutal superhero sets out to uncover the truth behind a former colleague's death which he discovers is tied to an even greater conspiracy. There's nothing quite like a movie that forces an audience to look at the cold, hard reality of what it would be like to have superheroes running wild in the real world.

Showcasing genuine heroes, morally grey characters and outright monsters all at once, Watchmentaps into the most enjoyable parts about the superhero genre. These include the colorful costumes, violent fight scenes and almost comically creative names they give themselves like Nite Owl (Patrick Wilson) and Doctor Manhattan (Billy Crudup).

5 Action-Adventure: 'The Lost City' (2022)

A grief-stricken adventure novelist and her cover model attempt to escape an evil billionaire and beat him to a lost treasure. The Lost City, at first, appears to have a traditional action hero in the form of Brad Pitt's Jack Trainer, but when he is disposed of, the audience is left with two protagonists who behave all too similar to how any moviegoer would if they were being chased by men with guns in the jungle.

Aside from that, this film pays tribute to many other action-adventure films like it with its translating of ancient languages, exploration of hidden caves, and the solving of riddles all for the purpose of finding an ancient treasure.

4 Fairytale: 'Ella Enchanted' (2004)

In this inventive retelling of Cinderella, a young woman sets off on a quest to lift a curse placed on her when she was a baby. Almost everyone is familiar with Shrek and how it tore apart the fairytale genre in favor of something more sincere and realistic, but this film starring Anne Hathaway as the titular character is a far more underrated gem.

While it leans into much-beloved fairytale tropes like enchanted creatures, fairy godmothers, and falling in love with princes, the film stands out by exploring the very interesting concept of a person truly being powerless in their own life by being forced to obey orders due to magic, and the willpower it would take to overcome that.

3 Spy: 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

A street-smart young man is recruited by a highly skilled spy to join the agency his father was a part of. Spy films are just one of those things that never seem to go out of style.

Gadgets disguised as everyday objects, nice suits being the uniform no matter where they go, and villains with plans that are more than a little out there are just a few things that make the genre what it is. Kingsman takes these pieces and runs with them, adding a layer of uniqueness with its slick, creatively choreographed and wholly original fight scenes.

2 Film Noir: 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

A police detective finds his worst instincts brought out and wits tested when he meets a seductive sociopath.

Film Noir has a fairly standard formula: a detective with a complicated past gets an intriguing case, meets an alluring, but dangerous woman, the case becomes personal and far riskier for him, and he either catches the bad guy, or the bad guy gets one over on him. Basic Instinct follows this very same formula to the letter and with beautifully twisted results.

1 Coming of Age Adventure: 'Super 8' (2011)

A group of kids making a monster movie stumble upon a government cover-up involving alien technology. From The Goonies to Stand by Me, there have always been movies about an eclectic group of young friends going on a journey, whether it be to solve a mystery or save one of their own.

Super 8 pays homage to this genre with its group consisting of the de facto leader, the kid from the wrong side of the tracks, the quiet observer, and more than a few oddballs. Also in keeping with this tradition are the film's characters dealing with personal dramas as well as the larger conflict at hand, all making for a wonderful ode to its predecessors.

