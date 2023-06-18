Summer doesn't come often enough, and it’s important to remember that there is absolutely nothing wrong with closing the blinds on the simmering world outside, grabbing an ice-cold drink, and enjoying a movie from the air-conditioned comfort of your own home. With a mind towards those soaring temperatures, these films each share just one thing in common: the use of “heat” or “hot” in the title.

Both words have been used in plenty of movie titles before, relating to everything from the looming presence of the law to hot jazz music, and, sometimes, even in reference to the temperature. From crime thrillers to comedy classics, these films are the best to meet the summer select criteria.

15 'Red Heat' (1988)

Directed by Walter Hill

A bit of a forgotten delight of 80s action, Red Heat plays with the unlikely partnership of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jim Belushi to deliver a fun-filled cop romp that doubles as a culture clash comedy. Ivan Danko (Schwarzenegger) is a hardened Russian cop whose pursuit of the drug dealer who killed his partner leads him to Chicago. Once there, he is forced to work alongside Chicago detective Art Ridzik (Belushi) in order to continue his investigation.

The hypercritical lamented the film’s reliance on formula and stereotype, but beneath the veneer of familiarity there resides an enjoyably bombastic display of exaggerated action violence and the trademark comedic irreverence of 1980s blockbuster entertainment. It perhaps hasn’t aged as gracefully as some of the decade’s strongest action flicks, but there is still a certain comforting allure to its simple story of camaraderie and revenge across Cold War lines.

14 'Wet Hot American Summer' (2002)

Directed by David Wain

Despite the onslaught of critical derision it faced upon release, Wet Hot American Summer has aged as a cult classic of modern comedy, not least of which for its ensemble cast of young talent who would go on to be stars of the genre for decades to come. Included among its litany of soon-to-be stars are Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper, and Amy Poehler, all of whom shine in the film’s playful, smutty satire of the sex comedies of the 1980s.

It transpires on the last day of the 1981 Camp Firewood summer camp, focusing on the interrelationships and yearnings of the young counselors as they get ready for the camp talent show that night. While it was dismissed by many for its juvenile tastes, it has amassed a following of those who adore its unadulterated silliness in all its immature glory.

13 'The Long, Hot Summer' (1958)

Directed by Martin Ritt

A forgotten gem of old Hollywood cinema even with its derivative nature being somewhat overbearing today, The Long, Hot Summer is inspired by Tennessee Williams’ play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Given the play’s revered film adaptation—which also sees Paul Newman occupy the starring role—was released just five months later, it is perhaps no surprise that The Long, Hot Summer has been lost to the passage of time, but it still has much to offer.

Newman stars as Ben Quick, a hot-headed vagabond who returns to his father’s hometown only to be followed by rumors of arson. His efforts to ingratiate himself with the wealthy Varner family see tensions run high. Its feverish melodramatic angst imbues the film with a gravitas, as does the might of its performances, making for an engaging spin on Williams’ famous story that boasts plenty of its own intrigue.

12 'The Hot Spot' (1990)

Directed by Dennis Hopper

A steamy neo-noir thriller set amid the sweltering heat of a Texas summer, The Hot Spot is a racy heart-stopper of high crime and burning passions. Harry Madox (Don Johnson) is a dangerous drifter who finds work at a used car dealership in small-town Texas. When he executes a daring plan to rob the town bank while maintaining a sexual relationship with his boss’s wife and a young co-worker, he finds his life becoming increasingly complicated.

There is no denying that the film is littered with some striking flaws, but none of them overpower the fiery intensity that permeates throughout the spiraling plot of desperation and desire. Some of its narrative sensitivities may be deemed loud and bombastic by modern standards, but The Hot Spot remains an enticing picture for those who love the style of 80s thriller cinema.

11 'Heat and Dust' (1983)

Directed by James Ivory

While it is one of the lesser-known Merchant Ivory pictures, Heat and Dust is still a stunning example of the duo’s trademark period allure and sweeping romantic pull. The 1983 picture runs with dual narratives, following an Englishwoman as she begins investigating the story behind a hidden scandal involving her great-aunt, Olivia (Greta Scacchi), and a marriage in India, while also showcasing the lived experiences of Olivia in the 1920s.

The film uses its split story quite intelligently, making for an enticing viewing experience even when it occasionally slips into pacing lulls. What it does do to brilliant effect is showcase how, despite all the perceived societal progress throughout the 20th century, shades of misogyny remain ingrained in cultures from different corners of the world. The fact that it touches on this theme with venomous flair without ever impeding on the wondrous sense of adventure is a testament to the film’s balance and poise.