Movie fans on Reddit recently discussed films where humans are the real monsters, not aliens, zombies, or killer robots. Their top picks where the human species is the most disturbing threat gave the audience chills.

RELATED: 10 Movies Like 'The Boogeyman' Where The Monster Represents Something Bigger

From the classic Night of the Living Dead to the unsettling Ex Machina, these movies prove that humankind can be far more terrifying than any science fiction villain. These films reveal much about the darkness that lurks within us all.

10 'Planet of the Apes' (1968)

In this sci-fi classic, humans have destroyed Earth, and apes have evolved into the dominant species. When astronaut Taylor crash-lands on the planet, he finds the world turned upside down. The power-hungry apes see humans as inferior, capturing and experimenting on them.

Redditor PaPaJohn43 affirms the peevish behavior of humans with a dialogue from the movie, "Get your hands off me, you damn dirty ape!" Planet of the Apes, suggested by Redditor Ok_Produce_9308, is one such movie that perfectly elucidates the true nature of humans.

9 'District 9' (2009)

District 9 features some of the most iconic alien designs of the last few years. In this film, the aliens aren’t invading Earth or abducting humans. We’re the villains. The extraterrestrials are refugees, and we force them into a ghetto where they live in squalor. Our treatment of these creatures who want a home reflects the worst of human nature: no wonder they don’t trust us.

By the end, audiences find themselves rooting against humanity and hope the aliens find a way back to the stars, far from humanity’s cruelty and prejudices. Despite this portrayal of humans, Redditors like mittingly and Malibudog80 commented, "I rewatched that recently, it’s even better than I remember" and "And still some of the best [CGI] ever. Even now it stands up to huge budget blockbusters," respectively.

8 'The Shape of Water' (2017)

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

The Shape of Water is a beautiful film that shows humans at their worst. Set during the Cold War, the story follows a mute woman who falls in love with a creature held captive in a secret government facility. While the creature is intelligent and gentle, the humans subject it to cruel experiments and torture to gain knowledge they can use against the Soviets.

RELATED: The Films of Guillermo del Toro Ranked from Worst to Best

User frothyfoamy's said, "The Shape of Water is the most poetic example of this in my opinion," and Redditor syoejaetaer replied, "Yes! Guillermo del Toro's whole career really."

7 'The Platform' (2019)

Image via Netflix

The Platform, a Spanish-language film, follows a vertical prison where inmates are randomly moved to different levels each month. The top levels have plenty of food, but the lower you go, the less there is. This twisted social experiment shows how humans turn on each other when resources become scarce.

In this movie mentioned by Redditor RaspyMolasses, humans are depicted as monsters through their relentless pursuit of self-interest and their callous indifference towards others. The vertical prison's hierarchical structure reveals the darkest aspects of humanity as people above feast while those below suffer, exposing the depths of human greed and cruelty.

6 '28 Days Later' (2002)

28 Days Later, suggested by Redditor SereneAdler33, is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller; a monkey virus spreads throughout Britain, creating rage-filled humans with a thirst for violence. The movie follows Jim, a bike courier in London, as he wakes from a coma 28 days after the outbreak. The city is deserted except for these “infected” humans who attack anything that moves. As Jim teams up with fellow survivors Selena and Mark, audiences see the depths of human depravity and the will to survive against all odds.

The movie exposes the breakdown of civilization, revealing the primal instincts and savagery that emerge when survival becomes paramount. The infected become nightmarish beings, consumed by an insatiable hunger that eclipses their humanity, showing what hides underneath.

5 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Image via A24

Redditor mrs-fitzwilliamdarcy mentioned the movie Ex Machina, a psychological thriller that plays on common fears about advanced A.I. In the film, a programmer named Caleb wins a competition to spend a week at the isolated home of his company's CEO, Nathan, to test the human qualities of Nathan's newest AI creation, Ava.

RELATED: From 'The Matrix' to 'Ex Machina': Best Sci-Fi Movies About AI

In the movie, humans are portrayed as the architects of their own downfall, blurring the line between creator and monster. Through Ava, the film explores themes of manipulation, power dynamics, and the potential dangers of playing god. It questions the morality and ethics of human actions, showcasing humans' potential to become the monsters they fear.

4 'Avatar' (2009)

Image via Disney

In James Cameron’s Avatar, mentioned by Redditor birchsport, humans are the villains who threaten Pandora and the Na’vi. The Resources Development Administration (RDA) has traveled light years from Earth to extract valuable minerals from the lush moon. They use destructive mining practices and military force against the native humanoid Na’vi tribe.

Jake Sully, a paralyzed former Marine, operates an avatar of a Na’vi to infiltrate the tribe. At first, he gathers intel for the RDA but soon sees the error of humanity’s ways. He falls in love with Neytiri and joins the fight to protect Pandora. In the end, the Na’vi defeat the humans, who flee Pandora as outcasts. The moral is that we must live sustainably with nature, not conquer it, or we may find ourselves on the wrong side of history.

3 I Am Legend

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In I Am Legend, Will Smith is a lone survivor in a city ravaged by an artificial virus. The virus was originally created to cure cancer, but instead, it wiped out most of the human population, turning the infected into nocturnal mutants. Now Smith's character spends his days hunting the infected and barricading his home at night to avoid their attacks.

This film, mentioned by Redditor shadowlarx, is a sobering look at humanity's potential for self-destruction through the consequences of scientific hubris and man's inhumanity to man. The movie highlights the thin line between humanity and monstrosity as Smith's character fights to preserve his own humanity while confronting the horrifying consequences of a global pandemic.

2 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Image via Continental Distributing

In George A. Romero's groundbreaking film Night of the Living Dead, humans are presented as both victims and monsters amidst a harrowing zombie apocalypse. The film challenges traditional notions of heroism and explores the dark depths of human nature. Redditor TJ_McWeaksauce even goes as far as to say, "All of George Romero's zombie movies have scenes in which humanity proves to be the real monsters. Furthermore, each film explores how humanity sucks in different ways. Night of the Living Dead - Racism."

RELATED: 10 Classic Horror Movies That Just Get Better With Age

As the dead rise and the hunger for human flesh, the surviving characters face external threats and internal conflicts that arise in a crisis. Fear, paranoia, and selfishness fuel the breakdown of societal norms, leading to shocking acts of betrayal, violence, and moral decay. Through its gritty and relentless portrayal, the movie exposes the fragility of civilization. It forces us to confront the uncomfortable truth that humanity can be just as monstrous as the undead in the face of unimaginable horror.

1 'It Comes at Night' (2017)

Image via A24

It Comes at Night keeps you guessing until the very end. Set in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by an unknown plague, the story follows a family who has barricaded themselves in their home. When another family seeks refuge with them, paranoia and mistrust build as resources grow scarce and loved ones fall ill.

To this suggestion by Redditor HermineLovesMilo, jarredj83 replies with, "I can’t tell you how much I was disappointed with this movie first watch… second watch tho hit completely different." Here, fear of an unknown disease drives humans to extreme measures, blurring the line between trust and betrayal. The movie explores the darkness that resides within humans when survival is at stake.

KEEP READING: 10 Movies Where the Hero and Villain Team Up, Ranked