The most beautiful thing about movies is that they are an entirely subjective experience. As such, one can very well watch a critically derided film and find lots to love about it. Likewise, however, it's perfectly possible to watch a highly acclaimed movie and think its popularity is overblown. That's certainly the case for me; there are plenty of films that are hyped up to the stratosphere, and I just don't understand why.

Now, I love cinema, and I'm inclined to find the best in everything I watch; often, I succeed, but some films I just can't fully understand. Some of these movies I wouldn't hesitate to call "bad." Others, I think, are pretty decent, considering what they're going for, but I still find them somewhat overrated and mildly disappointing. From classic landmarks of their genre like the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to modern sensations like Joker, these are films whose extreme popularity blows my mind — and not really in a good way.

10 'Mad Max' (1979)

Directed by George Miller

Touted as the most important film of the Australian New Wave, Mad Max is definitely a film I can appreciate. I can always admire when a filmmaker makes a project with tremendous cultural impact from a shoestring budget. I certainly can appreciate that it spawned The Road Warrior, one of the best action movies of the '80s, and Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the greatest action movies of all time. It's filmmaking at its most rebellious and punk, but it sure has aged poorly.

The world barely feels post-apocalyptic; the car chases are cool to look at but lack the emotional weight necessary to make me care about their outcome, and the script is, quite frankly, disappointing. A boring story, a forgettable protagonist, and a third act that goes absolutely nowhere. On many occasions, it feels like Mad Max's low budget is working to its detriment, not to its advantage. I sort of understand the appeal for fans of campy B-movie classics, but that's about it.