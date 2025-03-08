Movies are a tricky business. Taste is subjective, and what appeals to some might not necessarily appeal to others. Then again, some movies seem to be universally adored; classics like The Godfather, Titanic, and Oppenheimer received overwhelming praise from critics and fans, cementing their place in the annals of history as the perfect blend of artistry and commercialism. As an avid cinema fan who literally writes about it for a living, I also love those movies, and it's not hard to see why.

However, I also love a lot of movies that have received less-than-generous scores from fellow critics and movie aficionados. The consensus around these movies is that they are genuinely bad, mediocre efforts that offer next to nothing in terms of entertainment or cinematic value. And yet, I still adore them, to the point where I've watched them multiple times for pleasure. Now, I wouldn't go as far as to consider them among my all-time favorites, but a few might actually be in my top 20. What is it about these movies that I find appealing when so many others don't? Am I more forgiving of their flaws, or do their themes resonate more with my sensibilities? These movies are terrible to many others, but to me, they're enjoyable, engaging, and actually quite great.

10 'The Crow' (2024)

Directed by Rupert Sanders