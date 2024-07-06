Before China became the republic it is today, it was the site of a two-thousand-year-old empire that saw various dynasties come and go. A lot happened there over the years, which saw many wars and civil conflicts oscillating between periods of prosperity and chaos. With such a rich and colorful history, it is only natural that filmmakers will want to make movies set during the years of the Chinese Empire.

Not all of these movies are Chinese-made either, as even Hollywood filmmakers have taken a crack at the setting. It's a setting that works so well because it spans a huge amount of time, and there are thousands of stories to tell. Imperial China is not only the basic building block for wuxia films — martial arts films set in Imperial China — but also a popular era for movies of other genres to take place in. These are the best movies set in Imperial China, painting a vivid portrayal of life during one of history's most important periods.

10 'Once Upon a Time in China' (1991)

Era; Qing Dynasty (1644-1912)

Once Upon a Time in China stars martial arts legend Jet Li as real-life martial artist Wong Fei-Hung, who is caught up in multiple gang plots amidst the tumultuous 19th Century. This movie's got just about everything you can expect from a Jet Li feature: superb martial arts action, romance, a little bit of cheesiness, but above all, great acting. This happened to be a recipe for success — the film received overwhelmingly positive reviews both domestically and internationally.

At the Hong Kong Film Awards that year, Once Upon a Time in China was nominated for eight different awards, winning four of them for Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best Original Film Score, and, of course, Best Action Choreography. Nowadays, Once Upon a Time in China is considered a staple of the wuxia genre, a must-see classic for martial arts fans in general.

Once Upon a Time in China (1991)

9 'Mulan' (1998)

Era: Han Dynasty (202 BCE-9 CE, 25-220 CE)

Mulan is one of many Disney animated musicals, this time based on the Chinese folk song "The Ballad of Mulan." Taking place during the Hun invasion in the Han Dynasty, the story follows the eponymous Mulan (Ming Na-Wen), a young woman who opts to join the war effort in place of her injured father. There's just one problem: the army of China, at the time, forbade women from entering, meaning Mulan had to disguise herself as a man to fight for her family.

This fantastical retelling of an ancient war is full of quirky humor and thrilling action in service of an uplifting message. Mulan is not only emotionally moving and enchanting, but the political themes are also surprisingly adept, especially for a children's movie. Of course, the musical numbers are catchy and iconic as always, with songs like "Reflection" and "I'll Make a Man Out of You" being among the best in Disney's repertoire.

8 'Red Cliff' (2008)

Era: Han Dynasty

Red Cliff is among director John Woo's most ambitious projects, released in two parts due to its nearly five-hour runtime. The story takes place during the end of the Han Dynasty in the early third century and is based on the Battle of the Red Cliffs, a real event in history. It is also based on the ancient novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms (c. 14th Century) by Luo Guanzhong. According to Woo himself, the movie is not very historically accurate, as he wanted to prioritize modern emotion and action for modern audiences.

Because it's John Woo, the action is going to be a little ridiculous and over-the-top — that's sort of what Woo is known for, after all. Beyond that, Red Cliff was praised as being less about one-on-one action and more about sweeping battlefield/wartime action, making it a spectacle for the eyes and a brilliant reimagining of a bloody battle that occurred almost 2000 years ago.

7 'Hero' (2002)

Era: Warring States Period (475-221 BCE)

Hero is another wuxia flick starring Jet Li, this time as a swordsman called Nameless, during a period of great turmoil in Chinese history when multiple empires were at civil war. Donnie Yen, an equally legendary martial artist, also appears in the movie, taking the villainous role of skilled spearman Long Sky. The movie boasts an impressive duel between Li and Yen. It's always a treat to see two iconic martial arts actors fight on screen, mainly because audiences aren't always sure who to root for.

Apart from that, the movie received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and was extremely successful in both the critical department and at the box office. Deemed among the best modern martial arts films, Hero features dangerous stunts, eye-popping spectacle, and pretty much everything a martial arts fan could want in a movie.

6 'Kingdom' (2019)

Era: Warring States Period

Not to be confused with Netflix's 2019 South Korean horror series of the same name, Kingdom is a Japanese movie based on a manga series by Yasuhisa Hara. This action flick stars Kento Yamazaki as Li Xin, a real Chinese general during the country's Warring States Period, portraying his life from his childhood to his military career.

Kingdom boldly opts to tell a different story, setting itself apart from many other movies.

Commended for its energy and dry humor, Kingdom won nine awards from five different organizations and was so successful that two sequels were produced, one in 2022 and one in 2023; neither has quite held a candle to the original. Overall, Kingdom represents a unique take on Japanese cinema, opting to take place in an entirely different country. Many other Japanese flicks choose to focus on the history of their home nation, but Kingdom boldly opts to tell a different story, setting itself apart from many other movies.

5 'Zu: Warriors From the Magic Mountain' (1983)

Era: Sixteen Kingdoms (304-439 CE)