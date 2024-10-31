Last week we saw Venom: The Last Dance take the top seat at the box office, earning over $51 million during its opening week. Smile 2 was bumped down to the #2 spot during the film’s second week in theaters, and The Wild Robot holds steady as #3, bringing in over $111 million during its 5-week run.

In addition to all the new releases coming out this weekend, there will be two special screenings at select theaters. The first will have John Wick showings on Sunday, November 3, and Tuesday, November 5 in honor of the 10th anniversary of the film. The other anniversary screening will have Godzilla Minus One re-released in theaters with extra footage for the 70th anniversary of the original Godzilla.

Even though October has come to an end, there will still be plenty of new horror movies hitting theaters in the coming weeks for those who aren’t ready to give up the spooky season just yet. This week’s releases are sure to have something to offer every moviegoer over the weekend!

‘A Real Pain’

A Real Pain is an American comedy-drama that follows estranged cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) who embark on a journey through Poland to honor their recently deceased grandmother. Benji signs the two of them up on a guided group tour led by James (Will Sharpe) and they butt heads, share memories, and rebuild their once-close bond with each other along the way. Other members included in the group tour are Marcia (Jennifer Grey), Eloge (Kurt Egiyawan), Diane (Liza Sadovy), Mark (Daniel Oreskes), and Priya (Ellora Torchia). Eisenberg wrote and directed the film and won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. This movie was originally supposed to have a theatrical release on October 18 but was pushed back by two weeks.

‘Blitz’

This WWII drama stars Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) as a mother who is determined to keep her 9-year-old son safe by sending him to the English countryside. George (Elliott Heffernan), decides he would prefer to stay in London and escapes his escort, placing him in grave danger during the 8-month-long German bombing campaign known as “The Blitz.” Once George’s mother, Rita (Ronan) learns that George never arrived at his destination, she goes on a desperate search for him throughout London as the city is rained down on by bombs. Written and directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), Blitz will be released in select theaters this weekend, followed by a streaming release on Apple TV+ on November 22.

‘Here’

Director Robert Zemeckis has a miniature Forrest Gump reunion in his latest drama, Here. Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, the film takes place in a single place and spans generations of those who inhabit the area from prehistoric times to the distant future. Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Richard McGuire, the movie examines themes of love, hope, loss, laughter, and life.

Utilizing a new generative artificial intelligence technology, called Metaphysic Live to face-swap and de-age the main actors in real-time as they perform instead of using traditional post-production processing methods. In addition to Hanks and Wright, the film also stars Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey).

‘Hitpig!’

In case you’re looking for something a little more interesting to watch with the whole family, Hitpig! follows a renowned bounty hunter pig (Jason Sudeikis) who is contracted by a Las Vegas Showman named Leapin’ Lord of the Leotard (Rainn Wilson) to retrieve Pickles (Lilly Singh), his free-spirited elephant who escaped from his collection of rare animals. Once he finds her, he discovers how miserable she was while under Leotard’s control and decides to help her continue her newfound freedom. When they are discovered, Pickles is once again captured. It’s up to Hitpig and some new friends, including a Brazilian animal liberator (Anitta), Polecat (RuPaul), Lola the Koala (Hannah Gadsby), and Super Rooster (Charlie Adler) to rescue Pickles once more.

‘Juror #2’

Directed by Clint Eastwood, this legal drama stars Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Toni Collette (Hereditary), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (The Boogeyman), Zoey Deutch (Not Okay), Gabriel Basso (Hillbilly Elegy), Kiefer Sutherland (24), and Leslie Bibb (The Inhabitant).

The film focuses on family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) after he is selected as the titular juror in a high-profile murder case. As he learns more details of the case, he realizes that the accused, James Slythe (Basso), is most likely innocent of his charges. On the night of the victim’s death, he believes he had hit a deer that ran off into the night. As he listens to the defense and the prosecutor present their evidence, he becomes more and more convinced that he may be the guilty one. His biggest dilemma is whether or not to send Slyth to jail and get away with vehicular manslaughter, or do the right thing and tell the truth, flipping his entire world upside down. With a child on the way, he knows what he wants to do, but would he be able to live with himself if he allows an innocent man to get convicted for a crime he didn’t commit?

