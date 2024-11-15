Last week’s new releases, Heretic and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, finally managed to unseat The Wild Robot, taking second and third-place positions at the box office. The two movies are quickly gaining traction and closing the gap with the top earner, Venom: The Last Dance. As the holiday season creeps closer, it’s no surprise that there will be no shortage of Christmas-themed movies being released in the coming weeks, but those don’t have to be your only option at theaters this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, romance, or comedies, this list of new releases will have something everyone can enjoy!

‘Red One’

Christmas is coming early this year, but Red One is far from the typical holiday movie. Shortly before Christmas Eve, Santa “RED ONE” Claus (J. K. Simmons) is kidnapped by a team of unknown assailants. His head of security, Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) is forced to team up with “Level 4 Naughty Lister,” Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) to track him down before Christmas is ruined. Despite their differences, the two make a great team, fighting off giant snowy henchmen, and getting the bejeezus slapped out of them by Krampus (Kristofer Hivju). As it turns out, Grýla (Kiernan Shipka), an entity from Icelandic folklore known as the “winter witch,” is the one behind Santa’s abduction. Siphoning his powers, she plans to rid the world of naughty children once and for all, and it’s up to Callum and Jack to save Santa…and save Christmas.

Directed by Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: The Next Level), this action comedy has a rating of PG-13 and also stars Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (Always Sunny In Philadelphia), and Bonnie Hunt (Monsters At Work) as Mrs. Claus.

5 10 Red One After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security and a notorious bounty hunter embark on a globe-spanning mission to rescue him. This action-packed adventure unfolds as they navigate various challenges to safeguard Christmas, emphasizing teamwork and determination against a backdrop of festive intrigue. Release Date November 15, 2024 Director Jake Kasdan Cast Lucy Liu , Dwayne Johnson , Chris Evans , J.K. Simmons Kiernan Shipka , Bonnie Hunt , Kristofer Hivju Nick Kroll , Wesley Kimmel , Mary Elizabeth Ellis , Wyatt Hunt , Lanz Duffy , Marc Evan Jackson , Ashleigh Domangue , Cody Easterbrook , Jon Rudnitsky , Morla Gorrondona , Jenna Kanell , Rod Maxwell , Fedor Steer , Octavia Grace , Matthew Zuk , Cora Kass , Ahmad Ghafouri , Jeff Chase Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Chris Morgan , Hiram Garcia YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7l3hfD74X-4 Producer Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan, Chris Morgan, Sky Salem Robinson Production Company Seven Bucks Productions, Amazon Studios, The Detective Agency, Chris Morgan Productions Sfx Supervisor Jim Schwalm Producers Barry H. Waldman , Chris Morgan , Dwayne Johnson , Dany Garcia , Hiram Garcia , Melvin Mar Character(s) Callum Drift , Jack O'Malley , Santa Claus , Zoe , Gryla , Mrs. Claus , Krampus , Ted , Dylan , Olivia , Young Jack O'Malley , Gene , Uncle Rick , Jamie Hummiston , HIT Instructor , Beef Stew , Ogre Gryla , Krampus Guest , Stage Manager , Cyclops Expand

Where to Watch

‘Hello, Love, Again’

This romantic drama comes from the Philippines and is a sequel to Cathy Garcia-Sampana’s 2019 film, Hello, Love, Goodbye. After the events of the first movie, which had Joy (Kathryn Bernardo) at the airport on her way to Canada, leaving her lover, Ethan (Alden Richards) back home in Hong Kong. The two of them stay in touch over time, distance, and the global pandemic that separates them, but when they finally get the chance to be reunited, they realize how much they have changed as individuals. Will they be able to salvage their relationship? You’ll just have to watch the movie!

Fandango

‘Ghost Cat Anzu’

Based on the Takashi Imashiro manga of the same name, Ghost Cat Anzu is an offbeat comedy that centers on an 11-year-old girl named Karin (Noa Gotō) and her newfound relationship with Anzu (Mirai Moriyama), a cat who walks and talks like a human. She first meets Anzu at a temple where her grandfather lives. Her father promised to return for her on the anniversary of her mother’s death but failed to keep his word. While staying at her new home, Anzu (who uses a cell phone, drives a moped, and works as a massage therapist) takes her under his wing and introduces her to some of his otherworldly friends and acquaintances. One day, she asks him to take her to the Land of the Dead to find her mother, exposing her to the dangers of the demonic spirits that dwell there. If you're a fan of fantasy adventure movies like Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, add this movie to your watchlist!

Ghost Cat Anzu Release Date November 15, 2024 Director Yoko Kuno , Nobuhiro Yamashita Cast Mirai Moriyama , Noa Gotō , Munetaka Aoki , Mikako Ichikawa , Keiichi Suzuki , Shingo Mizusawa , Wataru Sawabe , Ikue Ôtani , Mutsuo Yoshioka , Shôhei Uno Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Shinji Imaoka Character(s) Anzu , Karin , Tetsuya , Yuzuki , Oshō , God of Poverty , Tanuki , Pi-Pi-chan Expand

Fandango

‘Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point’

If you’re looking for a lighthearted Christmas movie that centers on a rambunctious family like the Griswolds, look no further. Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point follows the Balsano family as they gather in their ancestral home to celebrate the holiday. However, they soon learn that this might be the last year they will be able to do so, because of their ailing mother, who will likely need to move into a nursing home where she can receive round-the-clock care. As the festivities and family drama begin to ramp up, one of the younger members of the family sneaks out to escape the chaotic household and run rampant throughout the snowy town with her friends. The film is directed by Tyler Taormina (Ham on Rye) and has a star-studded cast that includes Maria Dizzia (The Good Nurse), Ben Shenkman (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Francesca Scorsese (We Are Who We Are), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Matilda Fleming, Gregg Turkington (Ant-Man), Sawyer Spielberg (Masters of the Air), and Michael Cera (Superbad) who also served as a producer.

7 10 Christmas Eve in Miller's Point Release Date November 15, 2024 Director Tyler Taormina Cast Michael Cera , Elsie Fisher , Maria Dizzia , Ben Shenkman , Sawyer Spielberg , Francesca Scorsese , Gregg Turkington , Lev Cameron Runtime 106 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Eric Berger , Tyler Taormina Character(s) Officer Gibson , Lynn , Kathleen , Lenny , Splint Michelle , Sergeant Brooks , Greg Falk Expand

Fandango

‘Albany Road’

Albany Road is a road-trip drama written and directed by Christine Swanson (Kemba). The film follows a New York executive traveling for a high-stakes sales pitch. At the airport, a mix-up with the car rental agency subsequently forces her to share her rental with her ex-fiancé’s mother. The two women have a contentious relationship at best, but Paula (Lynn Whitfield) has to get to her family gathering and Celeste (Renée Elise Goldsberry) has to get to her meeting. When they run into a treacherous snowstorm, they are once again forced to cohabitate at Paula’s family’s home, where Celeste runs into her ex, Kyle (J. Alphonse Nicholson), and his new girlfriend, Carol (Lisa Arrindell). Tempers fly while the group attempts to wait out the storm, but Paula has a major secret that she’s been hiding from everyone.

Fandango

Check back here to see what new and exciting releases you can expect to see in theaters next week!