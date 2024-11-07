While many people tend to immediately switch into “Holiday Mode” after Halloween has passed by, watching movies like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Home for the Holidays, or a variety of Christmas classics, new releases this weekend seem to be clinging onto the more dark and macabre genre of movies to choose from this week. Sales from the box office last week are still neck and neck with Venom: The Last Dance maintaining the lead and The Wild Robot reclaiming the #2 spot, surpassing the horror sequel, Smile 2.

In addition to the new movies coming out, select theaters will also have a special showing of The Boondock Saints on Thursday, November 7, and Sunday, November 10 in honor of the 25th anniversary of the film. Additionally, there will be a special weekend showing of the stage production of Swan Lake on IMAX screens, featuring the hauntingly beautiful ballet composed by Tchaikovsky. If you were a fan of the film Black Swan, the filmed stage performance of the famous Paris Opera Ballet will be at select IMAX theaters on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend. If you’re looking for something brand new instead, read on to see what’s coming to theaters!

‘Bird’

Bird is a must-see movie for fans of gritty, realistic, yet moving “slice of life” dramas. Written and directed by Andrea Arnold (American Honey), the film centers on teenage Bailey (Nykiya Adams) and her younger brother, Hunter (Jason Buda), as they are raised by their father, Bug (Barry Keoghan), in a decrepit flat in Kent, England. Bug is too caught up with the procurement and sale of various drugs and psychedelics, while his children are largely left to their own devices for long periods of time. While Bug does seem to genuinely love his kids and does his best to take care of them, they both struggle in their own ways to thrive under the influence of his dangerous lifestyle. Hunter meets a strange man one day, named Bird, who could either provide the attention that Hunter so desperately craves from his father, or he could lead him down a more sinister path. Keoghan, was reported to join the cast of this film shortly after dropping out of the cast of the Ridley Scott epic, Gladiator II. This dark coming-of-age movie is distributed by Mubi, who most recently released Coralie Fargeat’s body-horror thriller, The Substance.

‘Elevation’

From the producers of A Quiet Place and The Purge, this sci-fi thriller features Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War) as Will, a single father tasked with keeping his ill son, Hunter (Danny Boyd Jr.) alive in the aftermath of a worldwide apocalypse that occurred three years prior. After strange creatures attack humanity, a few survivors learn through trial and error that the creatures do not venture into areas more than 8,000 feet above sea level. Taking refuge in a cabin high in the mountains of Colorado, Will, his son, and a woman named Nina (Morena Baccarin) do their best to gather food and supplies to survive. When Hunter’s medication runs low, Will decides to venture down the mountain to a nearby hospital in Denver, which has the medical supplies he needs to save his son. Along the way, they meet another survivor, Katie (Maddie Hasson), who joins them on their quest. Aside from knowing that the creatures don’t go past the 8,000-foot elevation mark, the two women are also curious to learn more about them to find a way to kill them and share that information with other survivors throughout the world. Elevation is a fast-paced creature feature that will scratch the itch for moviegoers who aren’t quite ready to dive into Christmas-themed movies just yet!

‘Heretic’

Hugh Grant trades in his usual romantic comedy roles for a more devilishly charming character in A24’s latest suspense thriller, Heretic. Directed by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, who both worked together previously as writers for A Quiet Place and 65, the movie follows two young Mormon missionaries who go door-to-door in attempts to discuss their religion and possibly convert new members. Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) ring the doorbell for Mr. Reeds (Grant) after a long day of unsuccessful visits with others. While initially charmed by his interest and intelligence regarding various religions, the two women quickly become alarmed when they realize they have been lied to upon entry and are alone in the house with him.

When they ask to leave, he offers them a choice between two doors that he labels “Belief” and “Disbelief.” This cat-and-mouse horror movie is structured much like Mr. Reed’s house… a labyrinth of choices. When asked about the inspiration for Mr. Reed’s character during an interview with SlashFilm, director Bryan Woods stated that he was an amalgam of a few real-life people.

“...mostly when we were talking about Reed, in particular with Hugh, there's just a lot of real-life inspirations, oddly enough. You can look at the kind of atheist thinkers out of the UK like Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens. There's American kind of cult leaders like Keith Raniere, we talked a lot about Keith Raniere of the NXIVM cult, and how he was able to use this almost odd charm [and] this ability to listen, to get people to do what he wants and to control them. So there's a lot of real-life influences intersecting with the kind of more showmanship of a figure like Vincent Price.”

‘The Piano Lesson’

The Piano Lesson marks the directorial debut of Malcolm Washington and stars his brother, John David Washington (Tenet), Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher (True Detective), Michael Potts (The Wire), Erykah Badu, Corey Hawkins (The Last Voyage of the Demeter), and Danielle Deadwyler (Till). The movie is based on the 1987 stage play of the same name, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning August Wilson, and examines themes of generational identity, trauma, family legacy, and resilience. Set in 1936, a family heirloom, an antique piano hand-carved by an enslaved ancestor, becomes a battleground between family members as they decide whether they should sell it or not. Boy Willie Charles (Washington) wants to sell it to build a family fortune, but his sister, Berniece (Deadwyler), is hellbent on keeping it with the family because of its generational history. Their uncle, Doaker (Jackson), tries to mediate between the siblings but fails to prevent the ghosts of the family’s past from resurfacing. This movie will be released in select theaters this weekend before moving to Netflix on November 22.

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

If you’re looking for something a little more uplifting and comedic to get you in the holiday spirit, look no further. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever stars Judy Greer (Jurassic World) as an optimistic mother, Grace, who volunteers to direct her church’s 75th annual Christmas Pageant. Her husband, Bob (Pete Holmes), is apprehensive due to the amount of pressure put on her but is supportive nonetheless. Things seem to go smoothly until the notorious Herdman children decide they want to be a part of the show. Despite being known throughout the small town as trouble-making, borderline feral children, Grace decides to allow the six siblings to join the production in the spirit of the holidays. While she is met with backlash from other members of the church, she persists and insists that they deserve to be included in the event just as much as any other child in town. This heartwarming and hilarious Christmas movie emphasizes themes of understanding, empathy, and opening your heart to others this holiday season.

Check back soon to see what movies are coming to theaters next week!