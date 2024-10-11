October is the best time of the year for many people, especially those who love Halloween. Even for those who don’t enjoy spooky things, the smell of freshly fallen leaves and pumpkin-scented candles can bring joy and comfort in a way that spring, summer, and winter cannot provide. If you’re looking to be scared, there’s a new movie for you to see. If you’re looking to laugh, there’s a movie for you. If you’re looking to cry from happiness and sadness simultaneously, there’s a movie for you. This week has it all, with new releases for any type of audience. Read on to find out what’s coming to the big screen this weekend!

‘Terrifier 3’

Damien Leone is at it again with the third installment of his Terrifier franchise, featuring Art the Clown. This Christmas slasher will once again showcase the silent, scary, and undead Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) set five years after the previous film, where Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) defeated Art on Halloween. In line with the previous films, starting with Leone’s anthology, All Hallows Eve, which first introduced Art to the world of horror, followed by Art’s feature films, Terrifier and Terrifier 2, this third film promises to bring on the gore, absurdity, and hilarity that the franchise encompasses. Samantha Scaffidi will reprise her role as Victoria “Vicky” Heyes, the survivor of the first and second Terrifier films with a new twist, and Antonella Rose (Fear the Walking Dead) as a newly introduced character named Gabbie.

Terrifier 3 will also include other classic horror movie cameos such as Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) playing a character named “Michael,” and renowned special effects artist, Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead). In this film, Art and a new accomplice go on a brutal killing spree a few days before Christmas, once again setting the tone for the upcoming holiday season. While writer and director Damien Leone has threatened his loyal fanbase with the potential for even more Terrifier films… you can rest assured, because a Terrifier 4 film has already been confirmed to be in production as of September 2024!

‘Saturday Night’

Saturday Night Live, or “SNL,” has been a staple skit-comedy show in the households of multiple generations and has just recently celebrated the show’s 50th anniversary on air. With multiple current and former cast members utilizing their experience from the show to catapult their comedic careers, SNL has gained quite a reputation. Directed by Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), this biographical comedy-drama will showcase where it all began with a behind-the-scenes version of the very first episode of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. Saturday Night will star Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans) as the iconic Lorne Michaels, who is the creator and producer of SNL, Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Rosie Shuster, one of the original writers for the show, Cory Michael Smith (May December) as Chevy Chase, Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner) as Dan Aykroyd, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Garrett Morris, the first black original cast member of Saturday Night Live.

‘The Apprentice’

The Apprentice is a controversial, yet hilarious examination of the early days of Donald Trump as he is coached throughout his business endeavors by Roy Cohn. Set in the '70s and '80s, this movie is filled with dark and dry humor regarding the history and creation of the caricature currently known as the former President of the United States.

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) stars as a young Donald Trump, being coached by Jeremy Strong’s (Succession) Roy Cohn as they navigate business deals in Manhattan. Ivana Trump, Donald’s first wife, will be played by Maria Bakalova, who recently became popular in Hollywood, starring in films like Bodies Bodies Bodies and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 thanks to her portrayal of Tutar, the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen’s daughter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Yes, she is the one who got that footage of former New York Mayor Guilliani.

This movie clearly has highly controversial topics and portrayals of events that may or may not have occurred during those years and has received a lot of backlash from Trump’s current and former lawyers/colleagues.

‘We Live In Time’

For those looking for a lovely and tear-jerking romantic drama to watch this weekend, We Live In Time has it all. Starring Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer) and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) as starstruck lovers, this A24 film is delivered in a non-linear narrative. After Almut (Pugh) accidentally hits Tobias (Garfield) with her car, the two characters embark on a romantic journey that neither of them could have ever predicted. Of course, they deal with normal relationship struggles, but they also have to overcome obstacles out of their control, such as previous relationships, starting a family and life together, and a devastating cancer diagnosis that could tear their family apart. If you plan on seeing this film in theaters this weekend, be sure to bring a pack of tissues in case you get struck with a sudden case of seasonal allergies.

