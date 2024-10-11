October is the best time of the year for many people, especially those who love Halloween. Even for those who don’t enjoy spooky things, the smell of freshly fallen leaves and pumpkin-scented candles can bring joy and comfort in a way that spring, summer, and winter cannot provide. If you’re looking to be scared, there’s a new movie for you to see. If you’re looking to laugh, there’s a movie for you. If you’re looking to cry from happiness and sadness simultaneously, there’s a movie for you. This week has it all, with new releases for any type of audience. Read on to find out what’s coming to the big screen this weekend!

‘Terrifier 3’

Damien Leone is at it again with the third installment of his Terrifier franchise, featuring Art the Clown. This Christmas slasher will once again showcase the silent, scary, and undead Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) set five years after the previous film, where Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) defeated Art on Halloween. In line with the previous films, starting with Leone’s anthology, All Hallows Eve, which first introduced Art to the world of horror, followed by Art’s feature films, Terrifier and Terrifier 2, this third film promises to bring on the gore, absurdity, and hilarity that the franchise encompasses. Samantha Scaffidi will reprise her role as Victoria “Vicky” Heyes, the survivor of the first and second Terrifier films with a new twist, and Antonella Rose (Fear the Walking Dead) as a newly introduced character named Gabbie.

Terrifier 3 will also include other classic horror movie cameos such as Jason Patric (The Lost Boys) playing a character named “Michael,” and renowned special effects artist, Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead). In this film, Art and a new accomplice go on a brutal killing spree a few days before Christmas, once again setting the tone for the upcoming holiday season. While writer and director Damien Leone has threatened his loyal fanbase with the potential for even more Terrifier films… you can rest assured, because a Terrifier 4 film has already been confirmed to be in production as of September 2024!

Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 follows survivors Sienna and her brother as they attempt to recover from their traumatic encounter with the sinister Art the Clown. As the holiday season arrives, their efforts to find peace are shattered when Art returns, intent on turning their Christmas into a new nightmare. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damien Leone Studio(s) Dark Age Cinema , Fuzz on the Lens Productions Distributor(s) Cineverse prequel(s) Terrifier , Terrifier 2 Franchise(s) Terrifier Character(s) Sienna , Art the Clown , Gabbie , Jonathan , Victoria Heyes , Jessica , Greg , Mia , Cole , Jennifer , Juliet , Smokey , Eddie , Santa / Charlie , Burke , Bystander , Michael , Mark , Brooke , Timmy , Dispatch , Officer Evans , Bag Lady , Dean , Cosplayer , Receptionist , Dennis Expand

‘Saturday Night’

Saturday Night Live, or “SNL,” has been a staple skit-comedy show in the households of multiple generations and has just recently celebrated the show’s 50th anniversary on air. With multiple current and former cast members utilizing their experience from the show to catapult their comedic careers, SNL has gained quite a reputation. Directed by Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), this biographical comedy-drama will showcase where it all began with a behind-the-scenes version of the very first episode of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975. Saturday Night will star Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans) as the iconic Lorne Michaels, who is the creator and producer of SNL, Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Rosie Shuster, one of the original writers for the show, Cory Michael Smith (May December) as Chevy Chase, Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner) as Dan Aykroyd, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Garrett Morris, the first black original cast member of Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night (2024) At 11:30 PM on October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians and writers changed television history. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, captures the chaos and creativity behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live," highlighting the birth of an iconic show​. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Jason Reitman Cast Finn Wolfhard , Willem Dafoe , Dylan O'Brien , J.K. Simmons , Ella Hunt , Rachel Sennott , Matthew Rhys , Lamorne Morris Main Genre Biography Writers Gil Kenan , Jason Reitman Character(s) NBC Page , David Tebet , Dan Aykroyd , Milton Berle , Gilda Radner , Rosie Shuster Expand

‘The Apprentice’

The Apprentice is a controversial, yet hilarious examination of the early days of Donald Trump as he is coached throughout his business endeavors by Roy Cohn. Set in the '70s and '80s, this movie is filled with dark and dry humor regarding the history and creation of the caricature currently known as the former President of the United States.

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man) stars as a young Donald Trump, being coached by Jeremy Strong’s (Succession) Roy Cohn as they navigate business deals in Manhattan. Ivana Trump, Donald’s first wife, will be played by Maria Bakalova, who recently became popular in Hollywood, starring in films like Bodies Bodies Bodies and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 thanks to her portrayal of Tutar, the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen’s daughter in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Yes, she is the one who got that footage of former New York Mayor Guilliani.

This movie clearly has highly controversial topics and portrayals of events that may or may not have occurred during those years and has received a lot of backlash from Trump’s current and former lawyers/colleagues.

7 10 The Apprentice In 1970s New York, a young Donald Trump, an ambitious heir of a wealthy family, is mentored by Roy Cohn, a ruthless attorney. Under Cohn's influence, Trump navigates the complexities of power and ambition, shaping his future persona through a relentless pursuit of success and dominance. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Ali Abbasi Cast Sebastian Stan , Jeremy Strong , Maria Bakalova , Emily Mitchell , Martin Donovan , Patch Darragh , Stuart Hughes , Eoin Duffy , Chloe Madison , Ben Sullivan , Mark Rendall , Joe Pingue , Catherine McNally , Charlie Carrick , Jim Monaco , Bruce Beaton , Ian D. Clark , Valerie O'Connor , James Madge , Ron Lea , Edie Inksetter , Michael Hough , Robert J. Tavenor , Raechel Fisher , Stefanie Martino , Randy Thomas , Myron Ron Reider , Sharon Wilcox Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Gabriel Sherman Studio(s) Fabula Pictures Character(s) Donald Trump , Roy Cohn , Ivana Trump , Ivanka Trump , Fred Trump , Daniel Sullivan , Mike Wallace , Tony Schwartz , Fancy , Russell Eldridge , Roger Stone , Fat Tony Salerno , Mary Anne Trump , Freddy Trump , Al Formicola , Andy Warhol , Ed Koch , Rona Barret , Tom Bolan , Victor Palmieri , Barbara Katz , Kinney (Reporter #1) , Reporter #2 , Reporter (#3) , Reporter #4 , Reporter #5 , Atlantic City Gambler #1 , Atlantic City Gambler #2 Expand

‘We Live In Time’

For those looking for a lovely and tear-jerking romantic drama to watch this weekend, We Live In Time has it all. Starring Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer) and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) as starstruck lovers, this A24 film is delivered in a non-linear narrative. After Almut (Pugh) accidentally hits Tobias (Garfield) with her car, the two characters embark on a romantic journey that neither of them could have ever predicted. Of course, they deal with normal relationship struggles, but they also have to overcome obstacles out of their control, such as previous relationships, starting a family and life together, and a devastating cancer diagnosis that could tear their family apart. If you plan on seeing this film in theaters this weekend, be sure to bring a pack of tissues in case you get struck with a sudden case of seasonal allergies.

8 10 We Live in Time We Live in Time follows Tobias, a recent divorcee, and Almut, an unstoppable and witty chef. Their chance encounter leads to a transformative relationship, with the narrative offering glimpses into their lives as they fall in love and build a family. However, a difficult truth challenges their strong bond. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director John Crowley Cast Florence Pugh , Andrew Garfield , Adam James , Marama Corlett , Aoife Hinds , Nikhil Parmar , Heather Craney , Sarah Moyle Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Nick Payne Expand

