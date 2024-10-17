Terrifier 3 slashed its way to the number one spot at the box office, taking the throne away from the adorable and tear-jerking animated film, The Wild Robot. While Joker: Folie à Deux promised huge earnings, the film was ultimately a huge disappointment for the eagerly-awaiting fans, grossing less than Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which remains in third place since the film’s release six weeks ago. In addition to the new releases this weekend, theaters will also be hosting special screenings for two films this week to celebrate their respective theatrical release anniversaries. Back to the Future Part II will enjoy its 35th anniversary with screenings on October 18 and October 21, and the unrated version of Saw will have showings on October 20 and October 23 to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary since its release.

‘Anora’

This romantic comedy-drama film comes from director Sean Baker (The Florida Project) and is distributed by NEON. When a young Russian-American sex worker named Anora, or “Ani,” (Mikey Madison) meets Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a powerful Russian oligarch, at the club where she works, he invites her back to his mansion. He then offers to pay her to be his exclusive girlfriend, to which she agrees. The two of them quickly get caught up in a whirlwind romance, leading them to take an impromptu trip to Las Vegas to elope. Vanya’s parents learn of the wedding through social media and become outraged, ordering Vanya’s handler, Toros (Karren Karagulian) to arrange for an annulment before they arrive in the United States the following day—the film ties into lust, loneliness, betrayal, and loyalty themes in a tragic tale of young love.

9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. IMDb ID tt28607951 Release Date October 18, 2024 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Sean Baker Studio(s) Cre Film , FilmNation Entertainment Character(s) Anora , Ivan , Toros , Igor , Garnick , Crystal , Lulu , Security Guard , Diamond , Galina , Nikki , Clara , Tatiana's Hostess , Nick , Court Security , Nikolay , Vera , Jimmy , Judge , Dawn , Jenny , Tom , Rachel Expand

‘Allswell In New York’

Allswell In New York had its premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and is now finally getting a wide release this weekend. Starring Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear), Daphne Rubin-Vega (In The Heights), and Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange Is the New Black) as three sisters living in New York, the film follows them as they navigate the challenges of single motherhood, career changes, and family. Mackenzie Lansing (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), who plays Nina, arrives in New York in the late stages of pregnancy, forcing Ida (Rodriguez) to accommodate her and help her as she prepares for the baby with little to no support from the child’s father. Meanwhile, Serene (Rubin-Vega) struggles to get through to her adult daughter after learning that she has been selling risqué photos of herself online. The eldest sister, Daisy (Colón-Zayas), desperately wants to support her sisters through these obstacles using hard love, humor, and the unbreakable bond of sisterhood. Supporting actors in the film include Bobby Cannavale (MaXXXine), Felix Solis (Ozark), Max Casella (Tulsa King), and Michael Rispoli (Kick-Ass).

‘Smile 2’

Naomi Scott (Charlie’s Angels) stars in this sinister sequel film as pop sensation Skye Riley, as she witnesses the brutal and violent death of her close friend, Lewis (Lukas Gage). As per the “rules” explained in the first film, the malevolent identity latches onto its new victims through the act of suicide. However, this demon takes its time to torment each victim, stalking them and appearing as people they may or may not know while donning an evil grin. Kyle Gallner, who appeared in the first Smile movie, returns as Joel, a police officer who witnessed the death of the previous film’s protagonist. As a pop superstar, Skye Riley is faced with a sea of smiling faces looking at her every day, making it nearly impossible to be able to determine whether or not they’re real or a horrifying taunt from the entity as it circles closer to her.

‘Goodrich’

Michael Keaton is back on the silver screen after his successful Beetlejuice sequel last month, this time revisiting a role that’s more similar to his 1983 film, Mr. Mom. In Goodrich, he stars as Andy Goodrich, a man whose second wife abruptly checks herself into rehab for 90 days, leaving him to care for their 9-year-old twins. Desperate for any help he can get, he reaches out to his estranged daughter, Grace (Mila Kunis), for support. As the two of them begin to reconnect, Grace struggles with the fact that he tries so much harder to be a father to her younger half-siblings than he ever did with her. She also reveals to him that she is pregnant and is expecting a child of her own with her partner, Pete (Michael Urie). This comedy-drama is perfect for those who have blended families, or difficult relationships with family members.

Goodrich Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Hallie Meyers-Shyer Cast Michael Keaton , Mila Kunis , Carmen Ejogo , Michael Urie , Kevin Pollak , Viven Lyra Blair , Nico Haraga , Danny Deferrari with Lauren Benanti , Andie MacDowell Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Hallie Meyers-Shyer Character(s) Andy Goodrich , Grace Expand

‘Rumours’

This twisted satirical horror is produced by Ari Aster (Beau Is Afraid) and directed by Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, and Guy Maddin, all of whom have worked together previously on several films like The Forbidden Room and The Green Fog. The film, Rumours, follows the leaders of seven leaders of democracy after they get lost in the woods while drafting a global crisis statement over dinner during the G7 summit. The movie stars Cate Blanchett (Tár) as Chancellor of Germany, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as President of the United States, Roy Dupuis as the Prime Minister of Canada, Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds) as the President of France, Nikki Amuka-Bird (Knock at the Cabin) as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Takehiro Hira (Shogun) as the Prime Minister of Japan, and Rolando Ravello as the Prime Minister of Italy. Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina) also stars as Celestine Sproul, the Secretary-General of the European Commission, and she helps the seven leaders navigate a thick fog, undead bog bodies, and a giant brain in this dark comedy that tackles political ineptitude, institutional failure, and apocalyptic horror with an absurdist approach.

7 10 Rumours Rumours depicts the predicament of the G7 leaders as they inadvertently get lost in the woods while heading to their annual summit. In the face of mounting dangers and without communication, they must collaborate to draft a vital provisional statement addressing an unfolding global crisis, testing their resilience and diplomacy. Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Evan Johnson , Guy Maddin , Galen Johnson Cast Cate Blanchett , Rolando Ravello , Charles Dance , Nikki Amuka-Bird , Roy Dupuis , Denis Menochet , Takehiro Hira , Alexa Kennedy , Ralph Berkin , Alicia Vikander , Tomi Kosynus , Zlatko Buric Runtime 118 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Guy Maddin Studio(s) Square Peg , Buffalo Gal Pictures , Maze Pictures Distributor(s) Elevation Pictures , Plaion Pictures Character(s) Hilda Orlmann , Antonio Lamorle , Edison Wolcott , Cardosa Dewindt , Maxime Laplace , Sylvain Broulez , Tatsuro Iwasaki , Hilda's Aide , Anthropologist , Celestine Sproul , Middle-Aged German Man , Jonas Glob Expand

Check back next week to see what new movies will be coming to theaters!