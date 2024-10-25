The arrival of Smile 2 was the most notable addition to last weekend's box office, with the killer sequel dominating the weekend charts with a $23 million domestic gross. Alongside Terrifier 3, the pair have proven horror is the order of the month in October, whilst DreamWorks' gorgeous The Wild Robot continued to impress after several weeks on screens. Elsewhere, the divisive Joker sequel continued its downward trend, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice clinging on through the Halloween season as the Tim Burton-helmed sequel earned $5 million domestically on its seventh weekend. This upcoming weekend will see the arrival of a few hotly-anticipated movies, with one in particular the Venemous talk of Tinseltown. So, without further do, here's a look at everything you have to look forward to in theaters this coming weekend.

'Venom: The Last Dance'

The third and final installment in the Venom trilogy, Kelly Marcel's Venom: The Last Dance sees Tom Hardy become the sentient alien symbiote for one final time. Following the events of the second outing, The Last Dance sees Eddie and Venom go on the run with both of their worlds slowly closing in. With nowhere left to turn, the pair will have to make a decision ready to rewrite their lives forever as their Last Dance comes to an end. Co-written and produced by Hardy and Marcel, The Last Dance is also produced by Avi Arad, Hutch Parker, Amy Pascal, and Matt Tolmach, and stars the likes of Juno Temple, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham, and more.

'Conclave'

One of the big names heading into the 2025 awards season, Conclave sees Academy Award winner Edward Berger return to the helm of production for the first time since the success of All Quiet on the Western Front. This time he teams with screenwriter Peter Straughan to adapt Robert Harris' 2016 novel of the same name. Conclave follows Ralph Fiennes' Cardinal-Dean Thomas Lawrence as he gathers the College of Cardinals to choose a new pope after the previous unnamed pope dies suddenly of a heart attack. However, nothing is as simple as it seems, as lies and deceit are quickly uncovered. Conclave is executive-produced by the likes of Tomas Alfredson, Glen Basner, Ben Browning, and Harry Dixon.

'Your Monster'

Branded an anti-romantic comedy and horror movie, Caroline Lindy's Your Monster follows Melissa Barrera as Laura Franco in a tale seemingly inspired by Beauty and the Beast. Laura's life is in dire straits with the breakup of her relationship and a cancer diagnosis putting her on the edge. However, never could she expect her fortune to change thanks to the surprise reveal of a monster, played by Tommy Dewey, living in her closet. Incredibly shot in just twenty days, Your Monster also stars the likes of Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, and Meghann Fahy and is produced by the likes of Kira Carstensen, Melanie Donkers, Lindy, and Shannon Reilly.

'Magpie'

This neo-noir movie directed by exciting up-and-comer Sam Yates follows the slow breakdown of a family unit after parents Anette (Daisy Ridley) and Ben's (Shazad Latif) daughter is cast alongside the glamorous but controversial Alicia (Matilda Lutz). As lies and deceit simmer to the surface, Anette begins to suspect that her husband is falling head over heels for the famous actress. Also starring the likes of Pippa Bennett-Warner, Cherrelle Skeete, and Sex Education's Alistair Petrie, Magpie is written by Tom Bateman, and produced by the likes of Bateman, Camilla Bray, and Ridley.

Check back next week to see what new movies will be coming to theaters!