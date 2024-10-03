It’s finally October, which means new horror movie releases will be taking the wheel for moviegoers’ options to see in theaters in the coming weeks. Last week, we saw The Wild Robot unseat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the top of box office earners, grossing over $35 million in the film’s first week. While this month signifies the emergence of all things creepy, there are still plenty of other options to watch and enjoy if horror movies are not your thing. However, this week, darker, more horrifying movies seem to have the upper hand in new releases. In addition to the following movies, the A24 drama, We Live In Time, will have a special early screening on Saturday, October 5 with a live Q&A with lead actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield at select theaters. This list will help you figure out which new release you should check out on the big screen this weekend to usher in the spooky season!

‘Joker: Folie á Deux’

Joaquin Phoenix returns as the notorious Joker in the highly-anticipated sequel, Joker: Folie á Deux, along with Lady Gaga as his beloved Harley Quinn. Directed by Todd Phillips, this film takes place two years after the events of Joker, with Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck imprisoned in Arkham State Hospital. There, he meets Harleen “Lee” Quinzel (Gaga), who develops an unhealthy obsession with him, leading to a deadly romance between the two. Although Todd Phillips insists that the film should not be labeled as a “musical,” the cast members will perform several musical numbers that will focus on the relationship between Arthur and Lee and the court trials they are facing for their numerous crimes. There’s no question about Lady Gaga’s singing and acting abilities, given her numerous accolades for singing and songwriting and for her performance in the 2018 film, A Star Is Born. Joaquin Phoenix also won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the late Johnny Cash in the 2005 film, Walk The Line, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture.

Joker: Folie á Deux also stars Catherine Keener (Get Out) as Maryanne Stewart, Arthur’s defense lawyer, Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) as Jackie Sullivan, a guard at Arkham, Steve Coogan (The Other Guys) as Paddy Meyers, a television personality who interviews Arthur while he’s locked away in Arkham, and Harry Lawtey (Industry) as Harvey Dent, the newly-elected ADA who is intent on bringing justice in the aftermath of Arthur’s crimes. Zazie Beetz will reprise her role as Sophie, Arthur’s former neighbor whom Arthur imagined having a romantic relationship with. Joker was always intended to be a standalone film, but lead actor Joaquin Phoenix pitched the idea of a sequel including musical numbers to director Todd Phillips before the film wrapped, leading to the two of them conceptualizing this sequel, Joker: Folie á Deux.

‘Monster Summer’

Starring The Black Phone’s Mason Thames as Noah, this horror adventure movie is reminiscent of many other coming-of-age films, following a group of friends who reunite in Martha’s Vineyard for a summer full of fun. They speculate on the mysterious past of a long-time resident and former detective, Gene (Mel Gibson), and their suspicions about him grow wilder as one of their friends, Ben (Noah Cottrell), begins to exhibit bizarre behavior after nearly drowning one night. Soon after, other kids start to act similarly, raising concern among the citizens. Similar to The Faculty, something is amiss in this small town, and it’s up to Noah and his group of friends to get to the bottom of the mystery. The film also features Kevin James (King of Queens), Patrick Renna (The Sandlot), and Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) as supporting cast members in this monstrous movie.

‘The Outrun’

The Outrun stars Saoirse Ronan as Rona, a young woman who has recently been released from rehab for alcoholism. She returns home to her childhood home in the Orkney Islands, off the coast of Scotland, after coming to terms with her wild life in London. Based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by Amy Liptrot, this drama encapsulates the struggles of substance abuse and the fight for sobriety. Filled with breathtaking scenery and heartbreaking moments, The Outrun serves as a lighthouse for those who may be going through similar situations in their life. In addition to starring in the film, Saoirse Ronan also serves as a producer and is joined in the cast by Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), and Lauren Lyle (Outlander).

‘The Radleys’

The Radleys gives a new perspective on what it takes to survive as a vampire in modern times. Peter and Helen Radley are vampires trying to live under the radar by abstaining from drinking blood. Played by Damian Lewis (Billions) and Kelly Macdonald (Brave) respectively, the two of them are thrown for a loop when their teenage daughter, Clara (Bo Bragason), kills a boy after he makes her fear for her safety. Forced to discuss the “family disease,” the parents try to explain to their children that it’s natural, but that they need to suppress it. When the police show up asking questions, Peter and Helen resort to asking Peter’s twin brother, Will, for his help. Will is an openly practicing vampire, and while he uses his abilities to prevent Clara from getting into legal trouble, his animalistic presence begins to take a toll on other members of the family. This black comedy is based on the Matt Haig novel of the same name and promises to deliver a bloody good time.

