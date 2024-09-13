Last week we saw Beetlejuice Beetlejuice take the lead in the box office from Deadpool & Wolverine, making over $111 million in the film’s opening weekend. The movie continues to gain momentum with its earnings as the weather continues to get cooler, ushering in an entirely new generation of fans. If you’re looking forward to seeing the latest addition to theTransformers franchise, Transformers One, you’re in luck, because there will be a special early screening of the animated film this weekend, September 14, at 5 P.M. This early screening comes just a week before the wide release of the film on September 20, so if you find yourself impatient while waiting for the release, you have a special one-night opportunity to see it in advance! Of course, as September inches by, many people are getting excited by the chill in the air and seeing the leaves start to change colors, so this week’s new releases should help to satiate your hunger for horror. Read on to see what movies to look for at your local theaters this weekend!

‘Speak No Evil’

This highly-anticipated thriller stars James McAvoy (Split), Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), Scoot McNairy (12 Years A Slave), and Aisling Franciosi (Stopmotion). Speak No Evil is a remake of the 2022 Danish film of the same name, featuring two couples who meet and become friends while on vacation. Directed by James Watkins (Eden Lake) and produced by Jason Blum under his Blumhouse Productions banner, this remake shows promise to be just as brutal and savage as the original movie. We’ve all seen McAvoy’s uncanny ability to switch back and forth between personas in Split and Glass. One minute, he can be charming and friendly and the next moment, he is a cold and calculated killer. Speak No Evil utilizes that ability to crank up the creepiness factor, creating a fresh take on the original film.

While on vacation in Italy, American couple Ben and Louise Dalton (McNairy and Davis, respectively), and their daughter, Agnes (Alix West Lefler), meet an English couple, Paddy (McAvoy) and his wife Ciara (Franciosi) and their mute son, Ant (Dan Hough). After having dinner together, the Daltons accept an invitation to visit Paddy and Ciara at their remote country cottage. However, Louise quickly begins to feel uncomfortable due to Paddy and Ciara’s passive-aggressive behavior and Paddy’s aggression towards his son. At first, some of the things that Paddy and Ciara tell the Daltons are easily dismissed as something they misheard or misunderstood, but when Paddy challenges Louise’s dietary preferences by forcing her to eat meat, she begins to feel a sense of dread. As tensions escalate, the American couple tries to politely remove themselves from the situation, only to be drawn back in by Paddy’s reassurances. If you haven’t seen the original film, wait until you’ve seen this remake before checking it out to avoid any potential spoilers!

‘Booger’

Booger is an American body horror comedy that gives a unique spin on a classic trope. After the sudden and unexpected death of her best friend and roommate, Izzy (Sophia Dobrushin), Anna (Grace Glowicki) focuses her time and energy on caring for a stray cat that she and Izzy had taken in. The cat, affectionately named Booger, bites Anna one night, and she begins to undergo a horrific transformation as she finds herself becoming more and more feline, hairballs and all. From the executive producers of Everything Everywhere All At Once and Shiva Baby, Booger does not hold back from creating hilarious and bizarre imagery that will stay with you long after the end credits begin to roll.

‘The Critic’

Ian McKellen (Lord of the Rings) stars in The Critic as a powerful London theater critic who finds himself swept up into a world full of lies, deceit, and murder. After writing a devastating review of actress Nina Land (Gemma Arterton), Jimmy Erskine (McKellen) receives backlash from his boss, David Brooke (Mark Strong), who has just recently taken over The Daily Chronicle, a newspaper that Erskine writes for. As allegations and speculations about Erskine’s homosexuality surface, he finds himself forced to join forces with Nina in order to take down his new enemy. He approaches Nina and asks that she seduce Brooke to tarnish his name and reputation. In return, he would write glowing reviews of her performances, essentially making her a star thanks to his influence in the world of theater.

'The Killer's Game'

The Killer's Game stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) as a hitman who orders a hit on himself after learning that he has been terminally diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. After ordering the kill, he then learns that there's been a mistake with his diagnosis and he should be able to live a long and healthy life after all. The only problem now is that there are several teams of assassins coming to kill him. Joining Bautista in the cast are Sofia Boutella (Star Trek Beyond), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Shaina West (The Woman King), Ben Kingsley (Ghandi), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), and former Guardians of the Galaxy co-star, Pom Klementieff.

‘Here After’

This new thriller from Paramount features Connie Britton (The White Lotus) as Claire Hiller. After her daughter, Robin (Freya Hannan-Mills) is unexpectedly killed in an accident, she prays for a miracle, and when Robin is miraculously revived Claire is overjoyed to have her daughter back. Her joy quickly dissipates, however, once Robin starts to exhibit strange behavior. Similar to Stephen King’s famous novel-turned-movie, Pet Sematary, Claire begins to believe that something dark from the afterlife latched onto her daughter, using her as a vessel to bring chaos to the land of the living. Forced to face the reality that her daughter might be dealing with a demonic possession, she turns to friends, medical professionals, and the church to find a way to save her daughter.

Check back to see what new releases will be hitting theaters next week!