Beetlejuice Beetlejuice unsurprisingly remains at the top of box office earners for the second week in a row, with last week’s new release, Speak No Evil, coming in second. New releases were scarce, but that is not the case this week. Yes, September might be flying by like a car going 75mph in a 25mph zone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stop to smell the movie theater popcorn once in a while. With a selection of supernatural thrillers, family-friendly action, dramas, comedies, and more, there’s no shortage of variety in the new movies that are about to come to theaters this weekend, with something for everyone to enjoy. Read on to find out what your next favorite movie will be this weekend!

‘Never Let Go’

Directed by Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes), Never Let Go is a supernatural survival horror film starring Halle Berry. In a seemingly post-apocalyptic world, a single mother (Berry) lives in a remote cabin in the middle of a forest with her two sons, Samuel (Anthony B. Jenkins), Nolan (Percy Daggs IV), and their dog. She tells them stories of an evil being that lives in the woods and the only way to stay safe is by tying a rope around their bodies whenever they leave home to collect supplies. The boys obey their mother’s demands, but Samuel, the older brother, begins questioning the validity of her stories. If you’re a fan of the 2022 film, Tethered, this is a must-see this weekend because the two movies have striking similarities.

‘A Different Man’

Sebastian Stan stars in this film as Edward, a man who has neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on his face. On a daily basis, he struggles with discrimination and being treated differently. When he learns of a new drug that could change the way he looks, he opts to try it out and is transformed into an ordinary-looking man. However, his new face begins to change the way he acts around people, changing his personality altogether. Some might say he became… A Different Man. The dark comedy thriller also stars Adam Pearson as Oswald, another man who has the same genetic condition. When Oswald is cast in a stage play based on Edward’s life, Edward realizes he is full of jealousy that Oswald is able to accept his condition and still live freely and happily in ways that he was never able to.

‘A Mistake’

A Mistake is a medical-drama film based on the Carl Shuker novel of the same name. The movie focuses on the aftermath of a young woman’s death after undergoing surgery overseen by Dr. Liz Taylor (Elizabeth Banks). The hospital she works for wants nothing more than to protect its reputation, but unfortunately, people will always want to find someone to place the blame on. Taylor’s colleagues and friends begin to turn on her and distance themselves from her, closing ranks as the medical board and journalists begin to circle in on her. The movie serves as a close examination of human error and how it can affect countless people in situations like this.

‘All Happy Families’

This feel-good comedy follows struggling actor Graham Landry (Josh Radnor), as he navigates interacting with his loving yet dysfunctional family. His brother, Will (Rob Huebel), is a successful actor with his own television show. After Will shows up at his door unexpectedly, their parents, who are having marital problems, also decide to visit, bringing the entire family under the same roof once more. Secrets and built-up resentment inevitably surface, adding more pressure to the already stressed-out and borderline depressed Graham. Will the Landry family be able to navigate these difficult conversations or could this be the straw that breaks the camel’s back?

‘The Substance’

Demi Moore stars in The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle, a popular aerobics guru on television. When she is unceremoniously fired on her 50th birthday, she inevitably begins to spiral about her looks and the fact that she is aging. After getting into a car accident, a nurse at the hospital gives her information about a new serum known as “The Substance.” She decides she has nothing to lose, opts to get the injection, and undergoes a transformation to become a younger, “perfect” version of herself. Margaret Qualley (Kinds of Kindness) emerges as “Sue,” the transformed version of Elisabeth, but the two of them have to adhere to a strict schedule if they want to continue using the serum. Tensions arise when Sue gains popularity and stardom and neglects the rules, causing Elisabeth to age and deteriorate rapidly. This body-horror film is not for the faint-hearted but is set to be a bloody good time in the theaters this weekend.

‘Transformers One’

Transformers One is the formerly untold origin story of Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry), who were once best friends. The future of Cybertron is put at risk by Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm), as he has killed the other primes and wants to take control. Orion (Hemsworth) and his team of friends, including D-16 (Henry), Elita-1 (Scarlett Johansson), and B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key) discover what Sentinel has done and embark on a mission to save Cybertron. However, D-16 is more interested in seeking vengeance and power, which is one of the major causes of the rift between him and his best friend, Orion.

This action-comedy stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney as two professional “fixers” who prefer to work alone. Unfortunately, they find themselves forced to work with each other after learning that they have both been hired for the same job. Despite their different techniques and clear disdain for one another, the two men work remarkably well together as they uncover secrets about the Kid (Austin Abrams) that they have in their custody. When it becomes known that they both know more than they should, a hit is sent out on both of their heads, and they have to find a way to set aside their differences if they want to survive. Some might say they’ve become “secret partners.”

