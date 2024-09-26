In addition to the 27th Manhattan Short Film Festival happening on September 26, moviegoers can also look forward to a special theatrical re-release of Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle in celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary. There will also be a limited early screening event of the highly anticipated movie, Joker: Folie à Deux for fans who were selected to see the upcoming film in select theaters on Monday, September 30.

Currently, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice maintains its position at the top of box office earners with a successful 3-week run, but Transformers One takes the second seat after the film’s opening week. Both films are neck-and-neck, with the former grossing nearly $26 million and the latter grossing nearly $25 million. However, ticket sales have dropped 49% for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in the last week, indicating the inevitable takeover as #1 by Transformers One in the next week or so. While the spooky season is clearly upon us, this week’s new releases are leaning more toward the horror genre of movies, but rest assured, there’s also a feel-good family-friendly movie coming out that will warm even the coldest of hearts. Read on to find out what to see in theaters this weekend!

‘Azrael’

Azrael is a new action horror film directed by E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and stars Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Vic Carmen Sonne (Godland), and Nathan Stewart-Jarett (Femme). In a collaborative approach from IFC Films and Shudder, the movie is set in the near future in a dystopian society run by women following the biblical rapture—those who had been left behind struggle for survival on a daily basis. When the titular character, Azrael (Weaving), escapes her silent imprisonment, she is hunted down and captured to serve as a sacrifice for an ancient supernatural being who lives in the surrounding wilderness.

Azrael In a world no one speaks a devout female hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is due to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil deep within the surrounding wilderness Release Date September 27, 2024 Director E.L. Katz Cast Samara Weaving , Vic Carmen Sonne , Katariina Unt , Johhan Rosenberg , Karen Bengo , Lucie Jan , Phong Giang , Sebastian Bull Sarning , Eero Milonoff , Peter Christoffersen , Sonia Roszczuk , Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Runtime 85 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Simon Barrett Expand

‘Amber Alert’

This intense thriller follows Jaq (Hayden Panettiere) as a woman who orders a rideshare car from Shane (Tyler James Williams). While driving to her destination, they receive an Amber Alert on their cellphones, detailing the abduction of a 7-year-old girl in a black Toyota Camry. They quickly realize that the vehicle's description matches the car in front of them and follow it, alerting the police and waiting for assistance. The two strangers then embark on a mission to keep the car within their sights after confirming there is a young girl in the back seat who appears to be in distress. This leads them into a dangerous game of cat and mouse once the abductor takes notice of their persistent presence and lures them into a situation where they no longer have the illusion of safety.

Amber Alert (2024) Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Kerry Bellessa Cast Hayden Panettiere , Tyler James Williams , Kevin Dunn , Saidah Arrika Ekulona , Ducky Cash Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Kerry Bellessa , Joshua Oram Character(s) Jaq , Shane , Sgt. Casey , Cici , Charlotte Expand

‘Lee’

Lee is a biographical drama inspired by the life of Lee Miller, played by Kate Winslet, a former model who became an iconic photographer. During World War II, she insisted on heading to Europe to capture moments and images that will forever be memorialized. She is received with sexist and belittling comments from the men she interacts with while there, but persists nonetheless. Her story also served as inspiration for the character Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst) from Alex Garland’s recent A24 film, Civil War, where Dunst’s character is a photography journalist risking her life every day to document photos of live combat and the inevitable aftermath.

Lee (2024) 5 10 The life of legendary war photographer Lee Miller is brought to the screen, chronicling her daring exploits across battlefields and war-torn regions. As she captures the harsh realities of conflict, Lee's lens reveals the human side of war and its lasting effects. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Ellen Kuras Cast Alexander Skarsgard Kate Winslet , Andy Samberg , Josh O'Connor , Andrea Riseborough Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Marion Hume , John Collee , Liz Hannah Studio(s) RocketScience , Juggle Productions , Brouhaha Entertainment , Sky Original Productions , Hopscotch Films , Vogue Films (GB) , MS Partecipations S.A. , Hantz Motion Pictures , Pasaca Entertainment , Vogue Studios , 55 Films Expand

‘Megalopolis’

This high-budget epic film has piqued interest since it was first announced in 2019, partially due to certain controversial casting choices, and the return to filmmaking by Francis Ford Coppola. Directed by Coppola, the science-fiction drama is set as a modern adaptation and retelling of events that occurred in ancient Rome. Starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Game of Thrones’s Nathalie Emmanuel, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, and many more, the film promises an all-star performance. In “New Rome,” a decaying metropolis, architect Cesar Catilina (Driver) proposes a new way to rebuild the city, utilizing Megalon, a rare material that grants him the ability to control time and space. His nemesis, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Esposito), opposes this and would prefer to maintain the status quo. Cicero’s daughter, Julia (Emmanuel), is torn between her loyalty to her father and her love interest, Cesar while trying to find her own purpose in life after being raised in a position of power and authority.

‘The Wild Robot’

If you’re looking for a more light-hearted film to watch this weekend, look no further! The Wild Robot also boasts a large and talented cast but has a much more family-friendly approach than the previously mentioned films. Starring Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Bill Nighy (Love, Actually), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope), Kit Connor (His Dark Materials), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), and Ving Rhames (The Instigators), this science-fiction movie is based on the book series of the same name by Peter Brown. Directed by Chris Sanders, who previously directed Lilo and Stitch and voiced the titular character, Stitch, as well as writing How To Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Mulan, The Wild Robot will undoubtedly become a new core memory for children and adults alike.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

Check back next week to see what other new movies will be coming to theaters!