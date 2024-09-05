Last week we saw new releases on the big screen, like 1992, which was a drama about the Rodney King Riots in L.A. that year, the biopic on former President Reagan, and the artificial intelligence thriller, AfrAId. However, despite their successful theatrical releases, none of the films were able to break the box office chokehold that Deadpool & Wolverine has had since the film’s release six weeks ago. Second place went to Alien: Romulus in the film’s third week, taking the seat of the natural disaster thriller, Twisters. Now that the weather outside has been getting cooler, there’s a chance that Deadpool & Wolverine might be surpassed by some of the spookier movies that will be coming out soon. Read on to see what’s coming to theaters this weekend… if you dare.

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1988 cult classic, Beetlejuice, is coming to theaters this weekend, following an early screening opportunity on September 4 at 7 pm. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice returns from beyond the grave with several main cast members from the original, including Michael Keaton as the titular ghoul, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, as well as new cast members, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Lydia’s daughter, Justin Theroux as Rory, Lydia’s new boyfriend, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse’s ex-wife, Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, a ghostly detective, Burn Gorman (The Dark Knight Rises) as Father Damien, and Danny DeVito, Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon), and Filipe Cates (Masters of the Air) in undisclosed roles.

Set 36 years after the events of the first film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice follows the Deetz family as they return to Winter River to make arrangements for the sudden death of Charles Deetz, Lydia’s father. When Astrid discovers the miniature model town in the attic, she inadvertently opens the portal to the afterworld, releasing Betelgeuse into the land of the living once more. Director Tim Burton and Michael Keaton both agreed to keep Keaton’s character as politically incorrect as possible, even though the PC climate has changed drastically since the original movie. Their reasoning for doing so is because the “whole point” of Betelgeuse’s character is that he’s not supposed to evolve or change his thinking.

Where to Watch

‘Continue’

Continue is a drama film written and directed by Nadine Crocker (Cabin Fever). Crocker also stars in the movie as Dean, a woman who struggles with depression and decides to take her life, following in the footsteps of her father who did the same years prior. After her attempt fails, she is involuntarily placed in a mental institution. While there, she finds new friends, a romantic interest, and a new outlook on life. Joining her in the cast are Shiloh Fernandez (Evil Dead), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love), Emily Deschanel (Bones), Annapurna Sriram (The Blacklist), Kat Foster (Desperation Road), and Dale Dickey (Fallout). The film was first released in 2022 at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival and was met with positive reviews. Now, Continue makes its way to theaters to share the story of trauma, guilt, anger, and how one woman processed those emotions and many others and decided that she only had one life to live.

Fandango

‘The Front Room’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Front Room is the latest A24 horror thriller that is releasing this week, starring Brandy Norwood (Moesha) as Belinda and Andrew Burnap (Snow White) as her husband, Norman. Newly pregnant, the couple are suddenly forced to take responsibility for Norman’s estranged and ailing mother, Solange. In exchange for taking her in to live in their home, she promises to sign over all of her assets to the couple in her will. This would help them immensely, as they struggle to finish renovations on their house and are preparing to have a child. However, this comes at a high cost. Played by Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things), Solange is an extremely racist and devout woman who believes she has a direct connection with God. As tensions between Solange and Belinda rise, things get increasingly more bizarre and supernatural. At times, Belinda begins to question her sanity as Solange continues to torment her with racist commentary and belittles her ability as a soon-to-be mother.

The Front Room A psychological horror that follows Belinda, a newly pregnant woman, whose life turns into a nightmare when her estranged mother-in-law moves in. As the sinister presence takes hold, Belinda must protect her unborn child from her diabolical guest. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Max Eggers , Sam Eggers Cast Brandy Norwood , Andrew Burnap , Kathryn Hunter , Neal Huff , David Manis , Mary Catherine Wright , Ellen J. Maddow , Mary Testa Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Max Eggers , Sam Eggers Expand

Fandango

‘I’ll Be Right There’

I’ll Be Right There is a multi-generational comedy-drama, starring Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco as Wanda, a mother who is struggling with navigating her 8-month-pregnant daughter Sarah’s (Kayli Carter) upcoming wedding. Wanda’s ex-husband is suddenly refusing to pay anything for the wedding. Wanda’s mother, Grace (Jeannie Berlin), believes she is dying, and Wanda’s teenage son, Mark (Charlie Tahan), is getting into trouble and his only seeming options are rehab or joining the military. She wants desperately to care for her family but finds that she barely has any time for herself anymore. As the saying goes, “You can’t pour from an empty cup,” and Wanda has to find a way to fill her cup so she can continue to be there for her family.

I'll Be Right There 7 / 10 Run Time 1 hr 38 min Director Brendan Walsh Release Date September 6, 2024 Actors Edie Falco, Jeannie Berlin, Charlie Tahan, Kayli Carter, Michael Rapaport, Michael Beach, Sepideh Moafi, Bradley Whitford

Fandango

Check back here next week to see what else will be coming to theaters!