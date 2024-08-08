Mystery is a common manner in which movies keep their audiences engaged and invested in the story. It is often the key contributor to the allure of the thriller and horror genres, but is not limited to them. Dark comedies and action adventure movies occasionally utilize mystery to build up tension and provide a sense of unpredictability that further enhances their other strengths. Movies with a central mystery tend to propose a focal question for audiences to ponder throughout their runtime. Usually this question is answered by the time the movie comes to a close. But, what about the times that it isn't? What if there are just too many questions to answer in the first place?

Plenty of movies see mystery as a means of creating a feeling of unending suspense. A way to manufacture a sense of uneasiness that audiences can't seem to turn away from. This mystery can be presented in many forms. Sometimes through an amalgamation of never-ending questions. Every so often by presenting a vague/skewed perspective of the narrative. Regardless of their choice of presentation, or their genre, these movies keep audiences guessing.

10 'The Departed' (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Departed is a crime thriller by universally acclaimed director Martin Scorsese. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as William Costigan Jr., Jack Nicholson as Frank Costello, and Matt Damon as Colin Sullivan. It is the only movie to garner Scorsese a Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The Departed follows two up-and-coming Boston cops, William Costigan Jr. and Colin Sullivan. It explores their relationship with infamous mob boss Frank Costello, as they both juggle their respective double lives enforced upon them by their upbringing.

Scorsese offers audiences a captivating look at the concept of change in The Departed. DiCaprio's William Costigan Jr. is determined to move past his family's criminal past by becoming a police officer. Unfortunately, he is pushed right back in when he's sent on an undercover assignment to infiltrate Frank Costello's gang. Damon's Colin Sullivan, on the other hand, is Costello's protégé and informant within Boston's police department. He aims to successfully take control of the department for his mentor, guilty free that is. Both men have to decide if their past determines their actions in the present. If they can truly change, or if their fate is already predetermined. This moral dilemma offers an endless amount of uncertainty throughout the movie. Audiences never truly know either individual's intentions, inciting constant back-and-forth in the viewers' minds. This uncertainty is put to rest by the end of the movie, but not before executing multiple plot twists within the span of a few minutes. Constructing a narrative stemming from unpredictability, from beginning to end.

9 'The Lobster' (2015)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

The Lobster is a dark comedy/thriller by director Yorgos Lanthimos. It stars Colin Farell as David, a middle-aged man looking for love in a world that enforces it. In the world of The Lobster, everyone is given forty-five days to find a partner or else they are turned into an animal of their choosing. Uncertain of his ability to successfully find a romantic partner, David discovers that there may be more to this dystopia than meets the eye.

The peculiar nature of the world of The Lobster offers Lanthimos a platform to create a feeling of organized chaos. Although the consequence of failure is quite dire, characters are written in a way in which their situation presents itself in a more comedic tone. Adding to the movie's unpredictability, as you never know how anyone will react. In turn, keeping the audience guessing as to what will happen next. The final scene is particularly ambiguous, leaving viewers to interpret the outcome themselves. Something that is challenging to do, seeing as even David's actions are ever-changing.

8 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Directed by Michel Gondry

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a romance movie starring Jim Carrey as Joel and Kate Winslet as Clementine. Director Michael Gondry creates a dystopian world in which one's memories can be erased. After Joel and Clementine split up, the latter decides to undergo a procedure where her memories of the relationship are completely erased. Soon realizing what has happened, Joel decides to go through the same procedure. He revisits his memories with Clementine as they are wiped out one after the other. This effort is pointless, however, as fate brings them back together.

The focus on Joel's perspective keeps the audience on their toes from the get-go. Already post-procedure, Joel is completely oblivious to the life he left behind. In turn, the viewer is also kept in the dark as the protagonist himself is unreliable. Through the events of the movie, both the audience and Joel are given answers piece by piece. Questioning the pain a break-up brings, but not revealing its stance on the matter till the very end.

7 'Joker' (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Todd Phillip's Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker) in the titular role. Joker focuses on a seemingly subdued and mild-mannered man named Arthur Fleck. He battles with a form of Pseudobulbar Affect, a condition which causes Fleck to have episodes of uncontrollable laughter. Having to provide for his mother (who has a mental health condition) and himself through a low-paying job as a clown, Fleck begins to notice the inequality within society. After an excruciating number of bad days, Fleck's mental health takes a turn for the worst. Causing him to take extreme measures to change the state of his life. Prompting him to become Joker.

At first, Joker is a straightforward character study of the life and struggles of Arthur Fleck. A simple yet authentic look at the stigma against mental health conditions. As well as being a look at the disparity between different societal classes. But, once Phoenix's Fleck is pushed to his limits, the movie becomes a little foggy. Fleck, now Joker, becomes a heavily unreliable protagonist as the audience's perspective is entirely shifted. Entire scenes that were previously shown feel entirely fabricated. Even until the very last shot of Joker, the viewer is left questioning reality, keeping everyone guessing even after the movie is over.

6 'The Maze Runner' (2014)

Directed by Wes Ball

The Maze Runner is based on the book of the same name by author James Dashner. The movie stars Dylan O'brien as Thomas in the leading role. Teenager Thomas wakes up in the middle of an elevator dazed and confused. Once he reaches the top, Thomas is met by other teenagers who introduce him to the maze. Trapped inside, and with no recollection of their previous life, Thomas and the group must find a way out without dying.

Giving us almost no information or backstory in the beginning allows for a level of immersion like no other. The Maze Runner challenges its audience to figure out the maze alongside Thomas. All the while presenting both him and the group with more and more obstacles the closer they get. When time runs out, and death occurs, more questions arise. Questions that aren't even fully answered after they escape the maze, since the movie ends soon after. Only adding more intrigue and curiosity to the movie and its sequel (The Maze Runner: Scorch Trials).

5 'Ex Machina' (2015)

Directed by Alex Garland

Alex Garland's science fiction thriller Ex Machina stars Domhall Gleeson as Caleb Smith, Oscar Isaac as Nathan Bateman, and Alicia Vikander as Ava. BlueBook CEO Nathan Bateman invited one of his employees to stay over at his estate as a prize for a company-wide contest. Programmer Caleb Smith eagerly accepts Bateman's offer and makes his way to the estate. During his stay, Smith is tasked with having daily conversations with a nearly human-like android named Ava. Although simple enough, Smith's intentions change as his connection with Ava grows stronger. Throwing a wrench in Bateman's plans and altering the fate of all three characters.

Ex Machina is a movie that understands the art of ambiguity. Each character's behavior changes sporadically as a constant sense of eeriness lingers in the background. Both Bateman and Ava seem to showcase malicious intentions. Bateman's chaos elicits a sense of mistrust, whilst Ava's Monotone delivery produces a feeling of underlying terror throughout the movie's runtime. In the end, both Smith and the audience must ultimately decide whose intentions are the most genuine. Failing to do so could lead to dire consequences.

4 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Starring Daniel Kuluuya as Chris Washington, Get Out is a psychological thriller by director Jordan Peele. Chris Washington and his girlfriend Rose Armitage (Allison Williams) decide to visit her family upstate. Once arriving, Chris notices a pattern of unusual behavior directed towards him by Allison's family. Passing it off as mere ignorance due to the interracial nature of his relationship, Chris initially decides to move past it. But, to his dismay, he learns that there might be something more sinister brewing.

Get out is a movie that teases its audience with little hints sprinkled throughout its duration. It begins with somewhat plausible situations that don't seem too unusual at first. Whilst still creating a sense of uneasiness through them. With each occurrence, however, the plausibility of these unusual occurrences begins to dwindle. The movie eventually reaches a crescendo where most questions are answered as all is revealed to Chris. Even then, the surprises are not over. The movie ends with a bang, following a succession of twists and turns that are entirely unexpected and wholly horrifying.

3 'Prisoners' (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Prisoners is a movie by critically acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve. It features a star-studded cast that includes Hugh Jackman as Keller Dover, Jake Gyllenhaal as Detective Loki, and Paul Dano as Alex Jones. After Keller Dover's daughter is kidnapped, the only potential culprit is found to be motorhome driver Alex Jones. He is deemed innocent and is released from custody. This infuriates Dover, as with time running out, he takes matters into his own hands and begins interrogating Jones himself. Suspicious of Dover, and eager to find the little girl, Detective Loki tries to move the investigation ahead. The question is, can both men solve the case without losing their sanity first?

The movie Prisoners is a classic detective noir/mystery. The central premise is designed to make the audience ponder as the characters try to figure out the near-impossible case of the missing child. Prisoners offers viewers numerous options as to who the kidnapper could be. Due to multiple perspectives, almost everyone is a potential culprit, and the audience has just over two hours to figure it out.

2 'Rear Window' (1954)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Revolutionary director Alfred Hithcock's Rear Window is a premier mystery thriller. It follows an injured photographer named L.B. 'Jeff' Jefferies (James Stewart) as he peeks into the lives of his neighbors from his apartment. With his trusty camera in hand, Jefferies uncovers a potential mystery in an apartment across from him. Using the help of his girlfriend, Lisa Carol Fremont (Grace Kelly), and his nurse, Stella (Thelma Ritter), Jefferies slowly pieces everything together. All the while putting himself and his partners in danger.

Rear Window starts out extremely mundane. Much like Jefferies' current predicament, the movie initially stays fairly stagnant. The viewers, much like Jefferies, are forced to exist in the boredom created by his leg injury. It isn't until Jefferies distracts himself with the ongoings of his neighbors that things get interesting. Every moment spent looking through a neighbor's window grows increasingly intense. Until it actually really is - or so the audience is led to believe. The uncertainty of not knowing until the very end makes Rear Window a uniquely terrifying mystery experience.

1 'Burning' (2018)

Directed by Lee Chang-dong