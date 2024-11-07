Musicals, at the best of times, can still be hard sells to naysayers, given the genre is a little divisive; some just can’t get on board with traditional musicals, and the way they feature characters breaking into song and/or dance. Unfortunately, these musicals do not represent anything near to the best of times. Nor can they be considered the blurst of times. They are, more accurately, closer to the worst.

Well, a movie having bad musical numbers doesn’t automatically mean it’s a terrible movie. If musical numbers are bad, the film in question probably fails as a musical, but the non-musical scenes could partially redeem things overall. Anyway, the main thing is, these movies don’t have very good musical scenes, and are therefore the sorts of films you'd very much want to avoid if you're trying to convert any musical haters in your life into fans.

10 'Nine' (2009)

Director: Rob Marshall

The extent to which Nine doesn’t work is astounding and disappointing, or it would be if the film weren’t so forgettable. It’s quite arguably the worst thing Daniel Day-Lewis has ever starred in, and when he’s incapable of saving a movie, you know things are bad. Further, the film wastes an impressive supporting cast that includes the likes of Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Judi Dench, and Sophia Loren, among others.

At least no one’s acting career seemed too impacted by the film’s lack of success. You might be a fan of some or all of the cast members, but this thunderously tedious and overall awkward musical about a struggling movie director and the various women in his life isn't worth watching even if you are. Just stick to All That Jazz or 8½ if you want something similar (Nine was based on a stage musical that adapted the latter; shouldn’t be too surprising, given the titles).

9 'The Lion King' (2019)

Director: Jon Favreau

The problems with 2019’s The Lion King are quite obvious. The 1994 movie of the same name is kind of perfect as far as animated family movies go, with the 2019 version already having little reason to exist as a result. The computer animation here is technically more lifelike, but so much of the expressiveness of the characters and color of the world found in the original is lost when realism is focused on so intensely.

As such, seeing photorealistic animals dart around and sing looks awkward. There’s little sense of character or life found within both the film’s dramatic scenes and its musical ones. Despite having some talented musicians voicing characters (namely, Donald Glover and Beyoncé), the musical numbers are uniformly worse here than in the 1994 version. The fact they barely recreated the original’s villain song, “Be Prepared,” certainly didn't help, either.

8 'Paint Your Wagon' (1969)

Director: Joshua Logan

If you think about classic Clint Eastwood Westerns from the 1960s, those in the Dollars Trilogy are likely to come to mind first (and for good reason). But Eastwood was also in a less-than-great Western from the end of that decade which was remarkably distanced from those other three: Paint Your Wagon, which also happened to be a musical and an odd sort of romance movie, too.

Paint Your Wagon is baffling and mishandled enough to be fun at times, if you're after something bad, but the runtime of more than 2.5 hours does make it a little exhausting. It’s tonally bizarre and features some truly baffling musical numbers, including one infamous sequence where Eastwood’s character sings a song called “I Talk to the Trees”… though to be fair, at least that part’s kind of memorable.

7 'The Little Mermaid' (2023)

Director: Rob Marshall

For many of the same reasons that 2019’s The Lion King faltered, 2023’s The Little Mermaid also misfired. It was an updated version of a pretty much timeless animated musical that really wasn’t needed. Also, like with the aforementioned Nine, Rob Marshall was the director behind this (he’s done at least one good musical, to be fair: 2002’s Chicago).

At least there’s a little more emotion here compared to The Lion King, thanks to some of the characters in The Little Mermaid being live-action performers. And Halle Bailey may have a good voice, but none of the musical numbers found in both films were done any better in the newer version. Plus, so much goodwill is inevitably undone when it comes to some of the new songs found in this version, including the infamously annoying/heinous “The Scuttlebutt.” Sure, that one’s supposed to be annoying, but did they really have to make it that annoying?

6 'The Apple' (1980)

Director: Menahem Golan

The Apple has problems that extend beyond just its musical numbers, but those parts of the film do contribute to its status as a cult classic/so-bad-it’s-good sort of movie. It feels a little like The Phantom of the Paradise, but more gonzo and also not as good, with a messy blend of musical numbers, awkward comedy, and out-there science fiction/fantasy elements.

The main narrative is more or less about fame, fortune, and greed, set in the near future and centering on contestants in a high-stakes tournament that’s a bit like an even weirder Eurovision. The parts of The Apple that don’t revolve around musical numbers are slightly bad, but the songs themselves are truly atrocious; genuinely hard to listen to at times. There’s camp value because of how schlocky it is, but your ears may not ever forgive you if you choose to sit through this entire film.

The Apple Release Date November 21, 1980 Cast Catherine Mary Stewart , George Gilmour , Grace Kennedy , Allan Love , Joss Ackland , Vladek Sheybal , Ray Shell , Miriam Margolyes , Derek Deadman , Michael Logan , George S. Clinton , Francesca Poston , Leslie Meadows , Günther Notthoff , Clem Davies , Kobi Recht , Iris Recht Runtime 86 minutes Expand

5 'Lost Horizon' (1973)

Director: Charles Jarrott

If you want to watch a good movie called Lost Horizon, you're probably best off sticking to the 1937 film directed by Frank Capra. But if you want to see a glorious mess of a movie called Lost Horizon, then there’s always the 1973 version. Both films tell roughly the same story, revolving around the discovery of a mysterious potential utopia called Shangri-La, but approaches taken genre-wise differ wildly.

The 1930s version isn't a musical, while the 1973 version is longer, larger in scope, and comes with some really wild musical numbers. Honestly, the song-and-dance sequences aside, 1973’s Lost Horizon isn't bad as far as remakes/re-imaginings go, but the musical numbers are pure schlock. They are awkwardly cut to at certain points, and just plain awkward themselves, making this version of Lost Horizon oscillate wildly between being decent and a trainwreck.

4 'Dear Evan Hansen' (2021)

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Dear Evan Hansen is a mismanaged film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name. What kind of worked in one context doesn’t work on screen here, and the film’s rightly infamous for some of its most glaring issues. Perhaps the worst of the bunch is the casting, with Ben Platt (who played the titular role in the original show) looking too old to play a teenager here.

The musical numbers themselves also fall pretty flat in Dear Evan Hansen, with director Stephen Chbosky – who had previously made good movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Wonder – perhaps not being the right person to direct a musical like this. There’s a lack of confidence and style in the musical sequences in this film, and other problems plague the more drama-heavy scenes that don’t highlight singing. It’s pretty lousy stuff all around.

3 'From Justin to Kelly' (2003)

Director: Robert Iscove

An infamous early 2000s film that, for better or worse, does feel like a time capsule for that era, From Justin to Kelly is a feature-length attempt to cash in on the success of the first season of American Idol. It stars the season’s winner (Kelly Clarkson) and its runner-up (Justin Guarini) not quite playing themselves, but playing two people who share their first names who both start to fall in love while on a spring break vacation.

It's all as cheesy and strange as it probably sounds on paper, and probably felt kitsch and a little off even back in 2003. Some of the musical numbers fare ever so slightly better than others, but a handful are truly awkward, including a cringe-inducing romantic duet song on a slow-moving boat. The worst would have to be the truly cursed “Wish Upon a Star,” though, which sounds so wrong that it kind of has to be heard to be believed.

2 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (2024)

Director: Todd Phillips