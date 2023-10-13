While you may forget some movies after a night of rest, there are others that will have a profound impact on you for days, months, and even years! These movies may inspire, horrify, or send you into an existential crisis, but they will all make you think about something new by the time you finish them.

Even in the smallest ways, these movies have the ability to change who you are as a person. Redditors in r/MovieSuggestions came to discuss the very films that had them reeling for days, from changing the way they look at friendships and relationships, to the world, or even galaxy at large.

10 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Martin McDonagh’s satirical drama, The Banshees of Inisherin, features Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell), a quiet and seemingly dull man, whose life is turned upside down when his best friend, Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) suddenly ends their friendship.

The second film by McDonagh featuring Farrell and Gleeson in leading roles looks to question the nature of friendships and relationships in general, as well as the purpose of life, when approaching middle-age. “[The film] made me think a lot about relationships, grief, and what makes a life worthwhile, plus far more. Thought about it for a week at least”, remarked aquagardenmusic.

9 Apocalypto (2006)

Mel Gibson’s, Apocalypto, features Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood), a quiet hunter who is captured by a crumbling Mayan empire to be sacrificed. However, Paw plans to escape and return to his wife and son.

The gritty film looks at a lost civilization that audiences may not have been exposed to if not for the film. “Absolutely incredible, brutal, beautiful masterpiece of a movie. And the final scene, with the ship on the horizon, is such a gut punch”, said pineapplesailfish, as other Redditors commented on the impact the film had on their lives.

8 Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic, Interstellar surrounds a farmer and ex-pilot, who travels the galaxy looking for a new habitable planet, as Earth slowly decays. The film plays with the concepts of time, while maintaining a sense of reality regarding an unknown topic. As well, the fact that the film is emotionally driven as a sci-fi movie makes it groundbreaking.

“This movie has stayed in my heart since its release”, described heybuddy13. With the miraculous cinematography and goosebump-inducing score, this film is bound to leave an impression of viewers for days.

7 The Game (1997)

The Game, the twist-and-turn thriller by David Fincher, features a reclusive banker, Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas), who is given the chance to participate in a strange game. As he gets deeper and deeper into the game, his life is turned upside down, as he suspects he may be a piece in a giant conspiracy.

“The Game. Oh my word. I wish I could go back and watch it all over again for the first time”, exclaimed practicekindness21 on the impact that the film had on them.

6 Capernaum (2018)

The low-budget Lebanese film, Capernaum surrounds an incarcerated young boy, who attempts to sue his parents for neglect and giving him life. The film surrounds a wide array of philosophical and socio-economic issues, which gives audiences a lot to think about after the ending.

Enough_Current7240 writes that, “Capernaum, I mean there are scenes (rather expressions) from that movie that have left an indelible mark on my memory. A true human movie if there ever was one”.

5 Gattaca (1997)

Gattaca, the dystopian sci-fi thriller surrounds an individual who is prohibited from space travel due to his weaker genetic disposition. However, he purchases the genes of a stronger individual to allow him to fly.

“Underrated film 1997 film with a ton of interesting concepts, themes, and lines. Most haven't seen it. The cast is incredible as well”, responded ReevisIsland. The thought-provoking nature of the film helps distinguish it from other sci-fi dramas, that will have audiences thinking about it in the future.

4 Awakenings (1990)

Based on Oliver Sack’s memoir of the same name, Awakenings tells the story of a neurologist, Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Robin Williams) who discovers the effects of a drug on catatonic patients, who survived the encephalitis epidemic. The film looks to the patients who have woken from their catatonic states, and how they carry on with their lives.

Nosirrahp explains how they “went into the bathroom and balled [their] eyes out with the door closed in the dark. 10/10 would definitely do it again”. A profound emotional drama that is sure to leave viewers with tears in their eyes, Awakenings is known to leave audiences thinking for days.

3 The Big Short (2015)

Veering away from emotional and philosophical dramas, Adam McCay’s, The Big Short left audiences thinking for days about a different type of topic - finance. The film, based on events surrounding the 2008 market crash, looks at a group of bankers who bet against the United States mortgage market. The more they push against the market, the more they realize the corruption and flaws.

With many viewers impacted by the events surrounding the film, The Big Shortprovides an informative and innovative experience for audience members. “[The film] made me look at money/the economy completely differently”, wrote Sp4ceh0rse.

2 12 Angry Men (1957)

The classic legal drama, known as the greatest film of all time by some, surrounds the jury in a New York case, who are held back from hastily making a decision due to one skeptical member.

The character development and overall writing in the film is enough to leave audiences appeased, but the messages and plot will leave viewers reeling for days. Ando8991 described that after their “first time watching last week”, they “couldn't stop processing it for days. Great watch”.

1 Arrival (2016)

Arrival, the sci-fi drama by Denis Villeneuve focuses on a linguistic professor, Louise Banks (Amy Adams), who is brought in by the US military to attempt to communicate with a fleet of mysterious extraterrestrial visitors. The magnificent final act of the movie is enough to make audiences think back at the film for ages.

“This is the one. First movie that popped in my head. I still think about this movie months later. It’s super well-made and intriguing to watch and think about”, wrote Soplop.

