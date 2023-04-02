April is here and there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to Succession and Barry's final seasons. There is also an upcoming true-crime series starring Elizabeth Olsen arriving on HBO Max at the end of the month called Love and Death, which will be centered on Betty Gore's murder case. In between watching new episodes of your favorite shows and the new ones coming out, there is always some extra time to squeeze in for a movie night. Luckily, we've got you covered with a list of recommendations for you to watch before they are no longer available on the streaming platform. From Malignant to Se7en, here are a few titles to hit play as soon as possible on HBO Max.

The Last Duel

Leaving on: April 13 | Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Harriet Walter, Ben Affleck

Director Ridley Scott released two films in 2011, one garnering more attention than the other. If the time spent criticizing the Italian accents and prosthetics in House of Gucci had been spent watching The Last Duel, maybe the film wouldn't have been so overlooked. This medieval drama focuses on the broken friendship of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), who is challenged to a duel after Carrouges' wife (played by Jodie Comer) claims that Le Gris raped her. The film is based on a true story, and it is divided into three chapters, each corresponding to the three main perspectives on what happened.

Malignant

Leaving on: April 27 | Director: James Wan

Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, George Young, Jake Abel

If you are into horror films that aren't so filled with jump scares, then Malignant is a great option for you. Directed by James Wan, this thriller is centered on Madison (Annabelle Wallis) as she begins to be plagued by visions of an entity murdering people she doesn't know. After a while, the protagonist realizes that these visions aren't just in her head, but they are happening in real life. Tapping more into psychological horror than gore, this film will floor you with its unprecedented plot twists and cliffhangers.

The Notebook

Leaving on: April 30 | Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Gena Rowlands, James Garner, Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, James Marsden

This chick-flick classic will be leaving HBO Max soon, meaning that this is the perfect chance for you to rewatch it for the millionth time. Based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel, The Notebook follows an elderly man named Noah Calhoun (James Garner) as he tries to make his wife remember their love story despite her struggle with Alzheimer's. As he reminds her about their past, viewers get to see the flashback of their memorable romance. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams play the younger versions of Noah and Allie, and it is safe to say that their chemistry is through the roof.

Se7en

Leaving on: April 30 | Director: David Fincher

Cast: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey, Andrew Kevin Walker

David Fincher's partnership with Brad Pitt throughout the years has resulted in multiple successful projects and Se7en is one of them. In it, a serial killer is on the loose, murdering people who commit one of the seven deadly sins. As two detectives (played by Pitt and Morgan Freeman) get in charge of the case, they look over the clues and gradually find out the killer's secret identity. Beware, there are many disturbing sequences in this film, but if you are into true crime, this should automatically be added to your watch list.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Leaving on: April 30 | Director: Tim Burton

Cast: Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly, Helena Boham Carter, AnnaSophia Robb

Most of the films on this list reside in either the drama or thriller territory, so this Tim Burton remake might be exactly what you need to lighten up the mood. In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, five children are invited to visit Willy Wonka's (Johnny Depp) whimsical chocolate factory in the hopes of winning a grand prize by the end of their tour. Throughout their visit, the kids are exposed to all the wonders that the factory has to offer, making it that much harder for each of them to win. If you need a family-friendly option to watch (or rewatch) with your loved ones, this film is a must.

The Shawshank Redemption

Leaving on: April 30 | Director: Frank Darabont

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler, Clancy Brown

This beloved Stephen King adaptation to the screen has a treasured legacy in cinema history. Its premise is essentially about a friendship between two convicts as they endure the brutal reality of life behind bars. Andy Dufresne (played by Tim Robbins) is charged with two life sentences for the murder of his wife and her lover, even though he is innocent of the crime. Unable to find hope at the end of the tunnel, Andy's friendship with Red (Morgan Freeman) helps him to slowly get back on his feet and think more positively that one-day justice will be served. Make sure to have a tissue box next to you, because this film will make you feel a roller coaster of emotions with its powerful storyline. Given the critical acclaim it received at the time of its release, The Shawshank Redemption received multiple award nominations and as of 2015, the United States Library of Congress decided to preserve the film, given its cultural, historic, and aesthetic significance.

Tenet

Leaving on: April 30 | Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Juhan Ulfsak, Jefferson Hall

Looking for something to watch that is in the action genre? Christopher Nolan's Tenet is action-packed and mind-bending. The film follows a former CIA agent (played by John David Washington), who is trying to save the world from a dangerous attack from the future through his ability to control time. Given the complexity of the script, especially after Nolan spent over five years working on it, you might need to watch Tenet more than once to dissect every scene.

