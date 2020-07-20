Evanesco! HBO Max Is Making All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Films Disappear in August

When HBO Max launched back in May, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service came with a magical surprise: All eight Harry Potter films were available, despite the report one day earlier that a streaming deal couldn’t be struck. What surprising and fun news that was! Anyway, all the Harry Potter films will be leaving the service in August.

The Wizarding World franchise isn’t the only big title heading out the HBO Max door. Both Kill Bill films are leaving August 31, as will John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Dumb and Dumber, Magic Mike, Full Metal Jacket, and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. Hurry up and stream these bad boys before they leave, or just watch them all in one day for the wildest movie marathon of all time.

(For the record, the Harry Potter movies will likely just move to Peacock, proving the “Streaming Wars” are actually just these services tossing the same, like, 18 movies back and forth.)

Below is the full list of titles leaving HBO Max in August. For more on the challenges HBO Max’s on-going rollout, here is why it’s still not available on Roku TVs.

August 25:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

August 28:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director’s Cut), 2005 (HBO)

August 31:

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam’s Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You’ve Got Mail, 1998