Soak up the last rays of summer this August. Whether you’re in the mood for an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, or something more on the romantic side, Hulu has something for everyone this month. Now’s the time to catch these can’t miss flicks before they vanish from the streaming platform’s catalog. Forget endlessly scrolling - just sit back and check out this list of must-see movies before they leave.

Here are the 7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu this August. Don’t wait too long - these gems might just disappear before you know it.

‘Beautiful Disaster’ (2023)

Leaving: August 10 Director: Roger Kumble Cast: Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer

Based on Jamie McGuire’s novel of the same name, Beautiful Disaster follows college freshman, Abby Abernathy (Gardner), who tries very hard to run away from her past - that is, until she meets bad-boy Travis Maddox (Sprouse). The campus charmer who spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, Travis doesn’t believe in relationships, and would rather settle for the familiarity and predictability of one-night standards. But things change when Abby and Travis fall in love with each other. Unfortunately, their honeymoon phase doesn’t last long. As the two become dangerously close, Abby and Travis must also learn to let go of their dark pasts and begin to trust each other. Directed by the same guy behind fan-favorite After We Collided, this adult rom-com promises to tug on heartstrings but also doesn’t show mercy to its two tragic lovers.

‘Journey to the West’ (2013)

Leaving: August 14 Director: Stephen Chow, Derek Kwok Cast: Shu Qi, Wen Zhang, Huang Bo, Chen Bing Qiang

Heavily inspired by the legendary Chinese novel, Journey to the West, as obvious from its title, follows aspiring Buddhist hero Tang Sanzang (Zhang) on a quest to protect the innocent from demons. There’s just one problem: the bumbling monk is a highly inexperienced monk. With nothing but a book of nursery rhymes and a heart of gold, Sanzang puts aside his fears and encounters the most sinister of demons, including a water demon terrorizing a fishing village. In spite of his lack of combat skills and unconventional techniques, he manages to subdue these demons, all thanks to the help of a much more experienced demon hunter, Miss Duan (Qi). As Sanzang and Duan continue their noble journey to save humanity, they both must face even more treacherous demons, such as the menacing Pig Demon and the mischievous Monkey King.

‘Nymphomaniac’ (2013)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: August 14 Director: Lars von Trier Cast: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Stellan Skarsgård, Stacy Martin, Shia LaBeouf

Equal parts provocative and intriguing, Nymphomaniac pushes the envelope when it comes to bringing up themes of sex and power in films. A story of a woman’s erotic journey as she recounts her her life marked by her sexual experiences. The story begins when a badly bruised Joe (Gainsbourg) is found in an alley by Seligman (Skarsgård). After bringing her home for safety, Joe, who self-diagnoses herself as a nymphomaniac, retells her complex relationship with her own sexuality and the psychological struggles that come from it. What follows is an anthological-like narrative detailing her daring encounters, from her sexual experiments, which culminate in her risky and obsessive behavior as an adult. While sex does sell, the film brings up even more crucial matters surrounding it, such as power dynamics and the meaning of intimacy.

‘What Just Happened’ (2008)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: August 14 Director: Barry Levinson Cast: Robert De Niro, Sean Penn, Catherine Keener, Stanley Tucci

Working in Hollywood is never easy, even for the big guys. What Just Happened is the story of flailing producer Ben (De Niro) whose new film isn’t going the way he wants. The film follows Ben constantly negotiating with a stubborn studio head so that he can push his latest film at Cannes in two weeks. If that’s not enough, Ben is pulled into different directions in his professional and personal life, from a director who’s high-strung about the film’s editing, an actor who showed up to set with a completely different appearance, and not to mention, his recent ex-wife Kelly (Robin Wright), who’s apparently moved on to a better lover. True to its title, the movie brings up just how extremely fast-paced working in the movie industry is. And by the time Ben manages to catch his breath, only then does he get the shortest second to realize what just happened.

‘The Enforcer’ (2022)

Leaving: August 31 Director: Richard Hughes Cast: Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth, Mojean Aria

Gritty and gutsy, The Enforcer stars Academy Award nominee Banderas as top mob enforcer Cuda. All his life, the young Cuda has made a name for himself in the criminal underbelly, particularly in underground fighting rings. But when his boss Estelle (Bosworth) puts a young girl’s life at grave risk, Cuda puts his reputation and life on the line, risking everything to save a girl he barely knows from being pulled into cybersex trafficking. No longer playing by his own mob’s rules, Cuda goes under the grid as the criminal organization he used to serve now hunts him down for his apparent betrayal.

‘High-Rise’ (2015)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: August 31 Director: Ben Wheatley Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Irons, Sienna Miller

High-Rise is a bold commentary into the chasm between the uber-wealthy 1% and those just scraping by. Set in the 1970s, audiences follow Dr. Robert Laing (Hiddleston) as he moves into a chic new high-rise, seeking a bit of peace and quiet. But solitude isn’t on his menu, thanks to his indulgent neighbors. This ultra-modern tower is a hotspot for class tension, with the rich living in luxury on the upper floors, and the less fortunate struggling below. As Laing settles in, he quickly realizes that residents from different floors wage war against each other, turning the once-glamorous amenities into battlegrounds. What begins as a sophisticated social experiment transforms into a fervent, dystopian free-for-all.

‘The Omen’ (2006)

Leaving: August 31 Director: John Moore Cast: Julia Stiles, Liev Schreiber, Mia Farrow

In the 2006 revamp of The Omen, American diplomat Robert Thorn’s (Schreiber) life becomes a hellish nightmare when he discovers his adopted son Damien (Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick) might just be the Antichrist in the flesh. What began as Robert’s decision to secretly adopt Damien following the loss of their biological baby slowly reveals itself to be a frantic curse on the family. As Damien grows, eerie incidents stack up - starting with the shocking suicide of his nanny to the cryptic warnings from a troubled priest. With bloodier and more intense visuals than the original, this modern tale has the same levels of adrenaline following Robert’s frantic race against time to stop an apocalyptic prophecy from coming true.