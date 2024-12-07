2024 may be ending, but streaming platforms aren’t resting any time soon. Hulu’s coming in clutch this season, and there’s no better way to kick off the festivities with its holiday selections. However, not every movie is staying for the long run. From the supernatural sci-fi The Devil Conspiracy to the ‘70s classic Alien, these hidden gems are worth watching before they say goodbye to the platform for good.

Heat up the fireplace and put on some sweatshirts. Here are the 7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu in December 2024.

‘The Devil Conspiracy’ (2022)

Leaving Hulu December 1 Director: Nathan Frankowski Cast: Alice Orr-Ewing, Joe Doyle, Eveline Hall

Technology takes a sinister, spiritual turn in The Devil Conspiracy. A hotshot biotech company has been making waves in the scientific field thanks to its remarkable technology: the ability to clone history’s most influential figures using a few fragments of DNA. But what the public doesn’t realize is that this firm is secretly a Lucifer-worshipping cult, and the purpose of their newfound invention is to free the devil using the shroud of Turin. Mixing the shroud with Jesus’ DNA, the clone will be delivered to Lucifer as an offering. Aware of the situation in the mortal realm, the Archangel Michael flies to Earth to put an end to this hellish madness.

‘The Creator’ (2023)

Leaving Hulu December 19 Director: Gareth Edwards Cast: John David Washington, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan

The Creator takes place during an ongoing battle between humankind, and cold-blooded artificial intelligence. Set in 2055, the U.S. government unleashed chaos when it utilized AI to detonate a nuclear warhead in California. Following the incident, the Western world advocates for an end to AI. However, in New Asia, government officials embrace its usage, causing a clash between two parts of the globe. Sergeant Joshua Taylor (Washington), an ex-special forces agent, is assigned to track down the Creator, the mysterious brainchild behind the advanced AI that’s been tearing countries apart. As the Creator threatens to destroy all mankind with its mysterious weapon, time is ticking for Joshua. But what he doesn’t realize is that the high-end, lethal AI weapon is in the form of a young child.

‘The Equalizer 2’ (2018)

Leaving Hulu December 25 Director: Antoine Fuqua Cast: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders

Crime never sleeps, and neither does Robert McCall (Washington). The elusive vigilante returns in The Equalizer 2, continuing his bloody vendetta for justice and protecting the innocent outside the constraints of the law. When the retired CIA Black Ops learns that his best friend and former colleague Susan Plummer died in the hands of murderous thugs, the retired CIA Black Ops operative is shaken to his core. McCall isn’t letting his dear friend’s death be forgotten in vain. Picking up where Susan left off, McCall goes on a relentless, jet-setting investigation to track down the assassins responsible for Susan’s death. As for the murderers themselves, they better be prepared for McCall’s unflinching vengeance and thirst for revenge.

‘Alien’ (1979)

Leaving Hulu December 31 Director: Ridley Scott Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt

Drifting through the endless void of space, the crew of the USCSS Nostromo answers a cryptic distress signal from a desolate moon. Protocol demands investigation, but curiosity comes at a price in Alien. The sci-fi cult classic follows the fleet as they discover an alien vessel hiding a secret: a nest of eggs waiting to hatch and create a swarm of deadly creatures. When one of them hatches and latches onto a crewmate, the ship becomes the stuff of nightmares. Upon realizing that they unintentionally brought a predator onboard, the unprepared crew must face the ultimate survival test in the middle of nowhere as it fights against an enemy that adapts, evolves, and kills without remorse.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017)

Leaving Hulu December 31 Director: Jake Kasdan Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart

When four wildly different high schoolers stumble upon a dusty video game console, they never expect themselves to vanish from the face of the Earth and turn into pixels. Pulled into the jungle world of Jumanji, the game is as serious as it real life. Trapped in the avatars they chose back when they were in their human form, the teens must win the game with their limited lives. Anyone who is left with zero lives will be forever erased from Jumanji and the very fabric of the universe. From a brawny adventurer to a selfie-obsessed cartographer, the mismatched crew must harness whatever abilities they possess to survive venomous beasts, ill-intentioned villains, and whatever natural disasters pop up at random times. With no cheat codes to depend on, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the ultimate test of teamwork and trust.

‘Tombstone’ (1993)

Leaving Hulu December 31 Directors: George P. Cosmatos, Kevin Jarre Cast: Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott

In the rugged town of Tombstone, Arizona, retired lawman Wyatt Earp (Russell) seeks a quiet life alongside his brothers and the mysterious gunslinger Doc Holliday (Kilmer). But Earps’ quest for peace is rudely interrupted when the Cowboys make a scene in town. Led by Curly Bill (Elliott), the ruthless outlaw gang is backed up by the menacing Clanton brothers, ready to tear down anything or anyone that stands in their way. The Earp brothers have no choice but to step out of retirement and get themselves in the bloody feud, snowballing into what would be the legendary showdown at the O.K. Coral.

‘Juno’ (2007)

Leaving Hulu December 31 Director: Jason Reitman Cast: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner

Sixteen-year-old Juno MacGuff (Page) isn’t your average teenager - she’s smart as heck, proud of her independence, and is unexpectedly pregnant. The funny part is that the father of her child is her best friend Paulie Bleeker (Cera). It’s not like they have feelings for each other - they’re just being casual. Although Juno initially considers abortion, she decides to keep the pregnancy and put the baby up for adoption. The good-willed Paulie ensures that Juno gets all the support she needs throughout the journey in Juno. As the future teen mom discovers and goes through the highs and lows of pregnancy, Juno learns that the road to parenthood is full of mistakes and lessons. There’s no such thing as a perfect mother, and that’s okay.