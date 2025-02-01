Just like that, 2025 is officially easing its way to February. Love may be in the air, but for audiences sick of the typical clichés, Hulu’s got you covered with their hidden gems. Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s movie Flee is a bittersweet reflection on love and culture. At the same time, the hip Venus As a Boy explores what it’s like for an artsy nobody to fall head over heels with an LA influencer. But if romance is not on your plate this month, Hulu also boasts a couple of psychological thrillers and action-filled options to keep the tension up. Don’t let these movies slip away unnoticed - start streaming before it’s too late. Here are the 7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu in February 2025.

If you're looking for more information on what's on Hulu, here's some handy Collider guides:

‘Flee’ (2021)

Leaving on: February 7

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen Cast: Daniel Karimyar, Fardin Mijdzadeh, Milad Eskandari

Amin Nawabi’s incredible true story comes to life in Flee. The animated documentary follows the titular character as he prepares to marry his longtime boyfriend. But before he can make it to his happily ever after, Amin is forced to confront the painful memories of his past, in particular the trauma he’s experienced from escaping war-torn Afghanistan. Having spent a couple of years stuck in a directionless limbo as a refugee, Amin has long kept his past a secret. Whether it is its heart-wrenching reflection of losing and finding your roots, or its stunning animation, this Oscar-nominated work laments the ideas of survival, identity, and finding love in all the mayhem.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Flee Release Date December 3, 2021 Runtime 90 minutes Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen Cast See All Belal Faiz

Sadia Faiz

Milad Eskandari

Zahra Mehrwarz Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Writers Jonas Poher Rasmussen

WATCH ON HULU

‘Spencer’ (2021)

Leaving on: February 7

Director: Pablo Larraín Cast: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins

Unlike the traditional, regal biopics audiences are accustomed to, Spencer pursues a more psychological thriller route. Kristen Stewart delivers a thought-provoking rendition of one of the most beloved figures in modern history, Princess Diana. Set against the Christmas festivities at Sandringham in 1991, the movie pulls the covers that have long hidden the princess’ true emotions — feelings of hurt, resentment, and anxiety — all of which result from the rigid expectations of her royal life and her crumbling marriage. With a dreamlike, almost ghostly atmosphere, the film is a surreal, deeply affecting portrait of what being part of aristocracy entails, where the weight of duty clashes with personal freedom.