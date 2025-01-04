The holidays may be over, but Hulu’s January lineup keeps the entertainment strong. Before we settle into the rhythm of the new year, now’s a good time to cool down from all the festivities with a film or two. This month’s departures on Hulu include some underrated treasures and a bunch of action flicks to kick-start the adrenaline - perfect to begin 2025 with. Don’t let these movies slip away unnoticed - start streaming before it’s too late. Here are the 7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu in January 2025.

‘Bergman Island’ (2021)

Leaving on: January 14

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve Cast: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska

Filmmakers Chris and Tony Sanders escape to Fårö, the enchanting island that shaped Ingmar Bergman’s cinematic legacy. For Tony, a devoted Bergman fan, the trip fuels his creativity, but Chris battles mixed feelings - admiring Bergman’s work while condemning his personal shortcomings. Amidst the wild beauty of the island, their screenplays unfold, mirroring their evolving relationship. As the summer progresses, the lines between reality and fiction blur, with the island’s haunting allure seeping into their lives. Inviting viewers into the creative process while examining the messy truths of its characters, Bergman Island brings up themes of love, artistic obsession, and personal identity.

‘Mayday’ (2021)

Leaving on: January 27

Director: Karen Cinorre Cast: Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth, Juliette Lewis

When Ana hears a mysterious Mayday call during a storm, her life takes a surreal turn in Mayday. Crawling through an over, she finds herself in a dangerous yet strangely empowering dreamworld. Guided by the bold and charismatic Marsha, Ana joins an all-female militia locked in a never-ending war on a rugged coastline. While she finds strength and solidarity in this adrenaline-fueled dream, Ana gradually realizes she’s not the killer her newfound comrades expect her to be. Juxtaposing poetic expression and the nitty gritty of violence, Ana is left all to herself to question the boundaries of freedom and belonging.

‘9 Bullets’ (2022)

Leaving on: January 28

Director: Gigi Gaston Cast: Lena Headey, Sam Worthington, Dean Scott Vazquez

Gypsy, a burlesque dancer turned aspiring author, steps away from her glittering past to embrace a life of redemption. But her new beginnings are shattered when her young neighbor Sam, who survives his family’s brutal murder, seeks her help. With Sam holding the key to a dangerous crime boss’s missing fortune, Gypsy must protect him at all costs - even if it means confronting her own complicated history with the villain. As the duo races against time through a world of betrayal and violence, Gypsy’s maternal instincts propel her to save the boy’s life. Inspired by real-life burlesque icon Gypsy Rose Lee, 9 Bullets is powered by a strong female lead at its core.

‘Stop and Go’ (2021)

Leaving on: January 28

Director: Mallory Everton, Stephen Meek Cast: Whitney Call, Mallory Everton, Julia Jolley

Stop and Go attempts to find heart and humor during a time when everyone felt hopeless. Sisters Blake and Jamie may not have their lives figured out, but they know one thing: Grandma needs rescuing. After hearing about a COVID outbreak at her nursing home, they hit the road for an outrageous cross-country adventure. With their reckless sister hot on their wheels, the duo faces a series of comedic disasters, including a deranged dog breeder, a nosy kid with zero boundaries, and a clueless romantic encounter. As the pandemic looms large, the sisters must also deal with relatable obstacles like quarantine etiquette and family drama amid physical separation.

‘Charli XCX: Alone Together’ (2021)

Leaving on: January 28

Director: Bradley Bell, Pablo Jones-Soler Cast: Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Sam Pringle

Years before brat summer, popstar Charli XCX is relegated to the confines of her home during the COVID-19 pandemic. But no lockdown is going to stop her from what she does best: creating. Transforming isolation into inspiration, Charli XCX: Alone Together invites fans into her home and creative process (virtually) as she crafts “how i’m feeling now”, an album born from vulnerability and connection. The documentary chronicles Charli’s journey, from battling mental health challenges and forging deeper bonds with her fans. Even in times of crisis, Charli’s creativity knows no limits.

‘Gigi & Nate’ (2022)

Leaving on: January 29

Director: Nick Hamm Cast: Marcia Gay Harden, Charlie Rowe, Josephine Langford

After a devastating diagnosis leaves Nate quadriplegic, his life seems irreparably changed - until Gigi, an intelligent capuchin monkey, becomes his service animal. Initially hesitant, Nate discovers an unbreakable bond with his unlikely companion, who helps him with his new reality. From family conflicts to adapting to life’s many challenges, Gigi & Nate is loosely based on real-life organizations pairing monkeys with disabled individuals. Sometimes, the unlikeliest friendships are the most powerful - even if they’re between man and animal.

‘The Reef: Stalked’ (2022)

Leaving on: January 29

Director: Andrew Traucki Cast: Teressa Liane, Ann Truong, Saskia Archer

Still reeling from her sister’s brutal murder, Nic joins her younger sister and friends for a kayaking trip to a remote Pacific island, hoping to heal. But paradise turns into hell when a Great White shark begins stalking them. After witnessing one of their own fall pretty to the predator, the women must band together to survive. For Nic, this means facing not only the beast but also her lingering trauma with one of nature’s deadliest creatures at its most primal, The Reef: Stalked pits puny humans into the jaws of a magnificent yet deadly monster.

