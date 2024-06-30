Celebrate the hot July summer by catching up on all the best Hulu selections! With the sun shining and everyone soaking in the summer fun, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors. But for those looking for some chill downtime indoors, there’s always Hulu to turn to. Whether you’re craving comedic fun or a heart-pumping horror movie, there are definitely some must-watch movies you don’t want to miss before they disappear from Hulu.

Here are the 7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu in July. Don’t wait too long - these films might vanish under your nose.

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Leaving: July 17 Director: Jennifer Kent Written by: Jennifer Kent Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney

A children’s book spirals into a nightmare in The Babadook. Devastated by her husband’s gruesome death, Amelia (Davis) struggles to move on from the traumatic incident that happened six years ago. Currently a single mother, she finds it equally challenging to raise her troubled 6-year-old son, Samuel (Wiseman), who is plagued by terrifying nightmares of a monster threatening to come for their lives. Things turn sinister when a mysterious storybook titled “The Babadook” appears in their home. As Samuel’s visions and hallucinations grow more violent, Amelia begins to sense the monster herself, realizing that Samuel might have been right all along.

Drawing comparisons to The Shining and We Need to Talk About Kevin, cheesy creature effects aside, The Babadook stands out for its originality. Its true horror lies not in the monster haunting their sleep, but in the psychological demons - grief, fear, and despair - that they must confront. The real terror is the monster within their minds, lurking in the hidden crevices of their deep-seated emotions.

‘Day of the Dead’ (1985)

Leaving: July 19 Director: George A. Romero Written by: George A. Romero Cast: Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joe Pilato, Richard Liberty

In a world overrun by the undead, a ragtag group of survivors - ranging from genius scientists to grizzled military personnel - are holed up in a massive underground bunker in Florida. The third installment in Romero’s Night of the Living Dead series, Day of the Dead is a zany, campy, zombie apocalypse flick that examines human nature under pressure. It’s survival of the fittest, and things are far from peaceful. Even as the world is struck by catastrophic circumstances, the officers continuously butt heads with the scientists, the latter discovered to be conducting creepy experiments.

Even without the benefit of modern special effects and slick zombie makeup, Day of the Dead cranks up the gore factor with sheer creativity, whether it’s through jump scares or bringing out fake blood. But what really makes this movie tick is the human drama that ensues. With their lives on the line, the survivors still manage to find ways to despise each other instead of coming together, which goes to show that no matter where they hide, there will always be someone terrorizing them.

‘Black Hawk Down’ (2001)

Leaving: July 31 Director: Ridley Scott Written by: Ken Nolan Cast: Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, William Fichtner, Sam Shepard

On October 3, 1993, around 100 U.S. Army Rangers, under the command of Capt. Mike Steele, was dropped into the heart of Mogadishu with a critical mission: to capture two top lieutenants of a renegade Somali warlord. Using Black Hawk helicopters, some of the most advanced war machines of their time, they descended into chaos. Ambushed by Somali forces, two helicopters were shot down in the blink of an eye. Amidst heavy gunfire, crashes, and a relentless bloodbath, the special forces pressed on, determined to destabilize the corrupt government.

Black Hawk Down, based on real-life events, doesn’t romanticize the grim reality of the situation. It’s a gritty portrayal that focuses not on the experiences of one soldier, but on the entire troop as they thread through the brutal battle. The film’s graphic violence isn’t for the faint of heart, but it serves as a stark reminder of one of the bloodiest civil wars during the Somalian famine crisis.

‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986)