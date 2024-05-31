June is knocking on the door, so why not kick off the month with a band by diving into Hulu’s awesome movie selection? Whether you’re into light-hearted rom-coms or bloody historical battles, this streaming platform promises a wide range of options to meet your viewing needs. But with so many options, there are definitely some movies audiences don’t want to miss before they bid adieu to Hulu. Skip the scrolling and settle in, because we’ve got a list of must-watch films for this month.

Here are the 7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu in June. Don’t wait around, these films might just disappear right under your nose.

‘The Mask’ (1994)

Image via New Line Cinema

Leaving: June 31 Director: Chuck Russell Written by: Mike Werb Cast: Jim Carrey, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene

The Mask is as smokin’ hot as it gets! By day, Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey) is an incredibly shy guy leading a painfully average life. His biggest flaw is that he’s just too darn nice for his own good. Whether he’s getting chewed out at his bank job or being bossed around by his landlady, confrontation is definitely not his strong suit. But when Stanley stumbles upon a mysterious mask, his life is turned into a vibrant shade of green.

As he dons the mask, Stanley morphs into an uncontrollable, larger-than-life version of himself and his inner desires, pulling off wild antics and leaving everyone around him in awe. Not everyone’s impressed, though. After Stanley’s masked persona causes the death of a small-time crime boss’s friend, Dorian Tyrel (Greene) sets his sights on taking down the green-faced menace. Serving as one of Carrey’s more iconic roles throughout his filmography, The Mask showcases his undefeated range as a comedic actor, flawlessly switching between a meek, unlucky banker and an outrageous, uninhibited maniac with no boundaries.

‘Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy’ (2004)

Close

Leaving: June 30 Director: Adam McKay Written by: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay Cast: Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell

Step into the newsroom with San Diego’s top-rated anchorman! Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy whisks audiences back to the groovy 1970s when fashion was sharp and journalism was a highly-coveted profession. With America glued to their local TV news, Ron Burgundy (Ferrell) reigns supreme, delivering the headlines with his signature flair. But trouble brews when his male-dominated station seeks a little diversity. Enter the ambitious Veronica Corningstone (Applegate).

Sparks fly in all the wrong ways as Ron’s misogynistic views clash with Veronica’s competitive nature. Yet, despite the friction, Ron finds himself attracted to his new rival. As the stakes rise in the cutthroat world of news, Ron faces a tough choice: his dream job or the woman who could change his life. A hilarious parody of newsroom culture, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is equal parts crass humor and equal parts genuine charm.

‘The Bounty Hunter’ (2010)

Leaving: June 30 Director: Andy Tennant Written by: Sarah Thorp Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler, Christine Baranski

It’s the battle of the exes in The Bounty Hunter. Milo Boyd (Butler), a washed-up NYPD detective with a gambling problem, now works as a bounty hunter to pay off his dangerous debts. When his next target turns out to be his ex-wife, Nicole Hurley (Aniston), Milo thinks he’s hit the jackpot. Meanwhile, Nicole, a reporter by trade, is hot on the trail of a mysterious death that the police wrote off as a suicide. But when she’s accused of hitting and assaulting a police officer, she skips her court date to chase down a lead. Desperate for his $5,000 reward, Milo goes after Nicole.

As the exes constantly outsmart each other, they stumble into serious danger, forcing them to run for their lives. Showcasing a funnier side of Butler compared to his more serious performances, his chemistry with Aniston’s rom-com expertise makes The Bounty Hunter a light-hearted, laugh-out-loud ride.

‘Die Hard’ (1988)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: June 30 Director: John McTiernan Written by: Jeb Stuart, Steven E. de Souza Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, Bonnie Bedelia

Arguably a Christmas action classic, Die Hard explodes onto the screen as a timeless action thriller that throws viewers into the pulse-pounding adventures of NYPD officer John McClane (Willis). Set on Christmas Eve, the movie’s high-octane plot takes place in the towering Nakatomi Plaza, a Los Angeles high-rise that soon bears witness to the madness of the movie. The chaos begins when a group of highly organized terrorists, led by the charismatic Hans Gruber (Rickman), takes control of the building during an office holiday party.

Aware of the situation, McClane goes on a deadly solo mission to prevent these criminals from breaking into the vault, which contains millions in bearer bonds. Using his sharp wit and whatever he can find to outsmart the terrorists, everything boils down to electrifying showdowns that rock the building, all punctuated by McClane’s signature catchphrase. Considered a classic in the genre, Die Hard has cemented its place as an iconic action film.

‘Joker’ (2019)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: June 30 Director: Todd Phillips Written by: Todd Phillips, Scott Silver Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz

When a failed stand-up comedian is pushed to the brink of insanity, he turns to a life of crime to exact his revenge. Joker is another one of the many renditions of the titular DC villain, famous for his clown makeup and penchant for chaos. Set in the gritty streets of 1980s Gotham City, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) is a clown-for-hire who dreams of making people laugh. But instead of applause, he faces relentless ridicule and bullying. Beneath his painted smile, Fleck struggles with mental health issues, resulting in uncontrollable fits of laughter.

As life deals him blow after blow, Fleck’s fragile psyche shatters, leading to his transformation into the criminal mastermind we know today. Playing the Joker has notoriously been considered a demanding task, both physically and emotionally. But Phoenix delivers a grotesque, haunting, and unsettling performance that takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. One moment, audiences might find themselves sympathizing with him; the next, he’s almost too disturbing to watch. Joker pushes audiences to question whether they actually know the true nature of the infamous villain.

‘Ocean's 8’ (2018)

Close

Leaving: June 30 Director: Gary Ross Written by: Gary Ross, Olivia Milch Cast: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina

After being released from prison, Debbie Ocean (Bullock), the crafty younger sister of the late Danny Ocean, teams up with her old partner-in-crime, Lou (Blanchett), to pull off a $150 million heist. During her time behind bars, Debbie concocted a daring plan to steal the Toussaint diamond necklace, a stunning Cartier masterpiece worn by famous actress Daphne Kluger (Hathaway).

To execute the intricate heist, Debbie and Lou assemble a team of skilled specialists: Rose Weil (Helena Bonham Carter), a fashion designer with IRS troubles; Amita (Mindy Kaling), a talented jeweler eager to break free from her overbearing mother; Nine Ball (Rihanna), a brilliant hacker; Constance (Awkwafina), a slick street hustler and pickpocket; and Tammy (Sarah Paulson), a profiteer who secretly deals in stolen goods from her suburban home. Celebrated by its diverse ensemble, Ocean’s 8 brings charm and wit to the franchise as the crew pulls off a high-stakes score in plain sight.

‘300’ (2007)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Leaving: June 30 Director: Zack Snyder Written by: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Michael B. Gordon Cast: Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, David Wenham

By now, audiences have likely seen King Leonidas’ (Butler) “This is Sparta!” clip at least once. But even after more than a decade, 300 remains a standout in the world of historical action films, thanks to its stellar cast and intense, R-rated battle scenes. Based on the 1998 comic book series, the film is set during the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC, where an alliance of Greek city-states faced off against the invading Persian army in a narrow mountain pass.

As the Persian king Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) sends his colossal army to conquer Greece, the city of Sparta responds with its finest warriors. Despite being vastly outnumbered, three hundred Spartan soldiers are selected to confront the Persians at Thermopylae. A suicide mission, the battle is intended to delay the Persians and buy precious time for the rest of the Greek forces to mobilize against the invasion.