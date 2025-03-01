It’s time to say goodbye to some of Hulu’s movie selections. Typically known for its library of blockbuster hits, the streaming platform is also home to some underrated hidden gems. Unfortunately, there’s only a limited time to catch these selections before they leave Hulu. From a rom-com about open relationships, an out-of-this-world experimental piece, to a painfully devastating drama, here are the 7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu in March 2025.

‘Mark, Mary & Some Other People’ (2021)

Leaving on: March 6

Director: Hannah Marks

Cast: Ben Rosenfield, Hayley Law, Nik Dodani

Call it a situationship, call it friends with benefits; whatever it is, newlyweds Mark (Ben Rosenfield) and Mary (Hayley Law) figure they’d try out ethical non-monogamy. A dog walker by day and a slacker by passion, Mark reconnected with bold singer Mary for the first time in years in a convenience store. With the appeal of an edgy sex comedy, the stage is set in Mark, Mary & Some Other People. As the two attempt to give open relationships a try, the two reluctant grown-ups are about to make some complicated choices. Despite a storyline that tries too hard to be cool, the film’s appeal lies in its zany yet oddly relatable lead duo. Not everyone is as goofy or brazen as Mark and Mary, but audiences may relate to how the two cope with commitment issues and societal expectations of what a “proper” relationship should be.

‘97 Minutes’ (2023)

Leaving on: March 6

Director: Timo Vuorensola

Cast: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Alec Baldwin, MyAnna Buring

It’s a race against time in 97 Minutes. What was supposed to be a smooth flight turns into a life-and-death situation. A 767 airplane carrying innocent passengers is hijacked in the air. With only 97 minutes worth of fuel left in the tank, NSA Deputy Toyin and NSA Director Hawkins (Alec Baldwin) must make some difficult decisions. Ultimately, it all boils down to shooting the plane before it lands, preventing more casualties on the ground but sacrificing the lives of everyone on the doomed plane. With the assistance of undercover Interpol agent Alex (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), the agency tries to figure out a safer plan before they run out of time. As the fate of the plane is left hanging in the clouds, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as everyone’s moral compass determines the film’s unexpected ending.