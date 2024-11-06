It’s time to bid farewell to spooky season and soak in the chilly evenings of November. Halloween may be over, but Hulu’s got a lineup that keeps the thrills going for fans who crave just a little more fright. With shorter days and longer nights, it’s the perfect time to catch up on some flicks before they disappear from the streaming platform. Brew a hot cider, and check out these seven must-watch movies on Hulu before they slip away like the last autumn leaves.

‘The Locksmith’ (2023)

Leaving Hulu: November 12 Director: Nicolas Harvard Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, Ving Rhames

In The Locksmith, ex-convict Miller Graham (Phillippe) finally leaves his criminal life for good. Officially released from prison, the skilled locksmith is eager to repair the shattered relationships with his daughter and ex-fiance, Beth, who’s now a detective. But all hope for redemption shatters when an unexpected kidnapping occurs. Having to rely on his previous abilities, the very same skills that landed him behind bars, Graham is on a high-stakes race against time, one that requires him to come face-to-face with the corrupted judicial system, shady police officers, and dangerous criminals.

Leaving Hulu: November 16 Director: Robert D. Krzykowski Cast: Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner, Caitlin FitzGerald

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot is the product of combining a classic war story arc with a supernatural touch. Calvin Barr (Elliott), a weathered war veteran, spends his twilight years in quiet solitude, haunted by a past that includes a top-secret mission to assassinate Hitler. Now, in 1987, Barr’s peaceful life is compromised when the government pulls him out of retirement for one last, strange assignment: track down and eliminate a disease-ridden Bigfoot. The creature’s deadly illness threatens to spread if left unchecked. As Barr takes on this assignment, flashbacks reveal his earlier mission and the bitter disappointment that followed - his heroic act had no public recognition and little impact on WWII’s outcome.

‘Once Upon a Time in Venice’ (2017)

Leaving Hulu: November 16 Director: Mark Cullen Cast: Bruce Willis, Jason Momoa, John Goodman

Once Upon a Time in Venice follows laid-back, L.A.-based detective Steve Ford (Willis), whose world turns upside down when his beloved dog, Buddy, is swiped by a ruthless gang led by the menacing Spyder. What starts as a simple pet rescue turns into a chaotic chase through Venice Beach, with Steve running wild in a mess of misadventures. He’s not only doing bizarre favors for Spyder to get Buddy back, but he’s also dodging furious Samoan brothers, a loan shark’s relentless thugs, and a whole cast of sketchy characters. Featuring the entire shindig, from wild disguises to narrow escapes, this madcap ride follows a man who would take outrageous lengths just to save his canine best friend.

‘Terminal’ (2018)

Leaving Hulu: November 16 Director: Vaughn Stein Cast: Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher, Max Irons, Mike Myers

Take a dip into the gritty, neon-lit maze that is Terminal. Full of lies and deceit, the film is set within the dark underbelly of a train terminal, where lives collide and burn. By night, the terminal is a stage for two hitmen on a mission, a teacher facing down his own mortality, an unsettling janitor with too many secrets, and a waitress with a not-so-innocent double life. At the center is Annie, the mysterious waitress (Robbie) who’s as charming as she is lethal, carefully interacting with each stranger with a dangerously cautious approach. As these players are brought together under a vengeful plot, planned by an unseen crime boss, the night transforms into a noir fever dream, in which survival becomes a deadly game.

‘Mandy’ (2018)

Leaving Hulu: November 16 Director: Panos Cosmatos Cast: Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, Linus Roache, Ned Dennehy

Peace-loving logger Red Miller (Cage) lives an idyllic life in Mandy. Together with his artist girlfriend, Mandy, the two spend their days tucked in the woods away from the rowdiness of the outside world. Out of a sudden, their quiet bubble shatters when Mandy catches the twisted eye of Jeremiah Sand, a deranged cult leader who’ll stop at nothing to possess her. With the hold of his LSD-fueled, demon-biker henchmen, Jeremiah kidnaps Mandy, marking the beginning of a hellish nightmare. Pushed to the edge of sanity, Red grabs his custom-forged battle ex, his trusty crossbow, and whatever drugs he can find as he takes on a blood-soaked rampage unlike anything before.

‘Three Identical Strangers’ (2018)

Leaving Hulu: November 30 Director: Tim Wardle Cast: Edward Galland, David Kellman, Robert Shafran

Three Identical Strangers starts off with a wild coincidence: three young men in New York accidentally discover they’re identical triplets who were separated at birth. Cue the joyful reunion and the media frenzy, as the trio revels in their bizarre bond and newfound brotherhood. But as they dig deeper into their past, things get dark - fast. What seems like a feel-good story transforms into a mind-bending conspiracy, where they unearth secrets so shocking they sound stranger than fiction. Their adoption wasn’t just a fluke; they were separated on purpose and used as unwitting lab rats in a psychological study.

‘Hustlers’ (2019)

Leaving Hulu: November 30 Director: Lorene Scafaria Cast: Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer

Slick, stylish, and unapologetically fierce, Hustlers follows Ramona (Lopez) and Destinty (Wu) as they lead a savvy team of strippers who fed up with being used by their loaded Wall Street clients, decide it’s time to flip the script. When they’re not busy tending to their high-profile clientele, the group concocts a bold plan to drug and swindle their clueless, wealthy marks, raking in a fortune while reclaiming their power. Set in the flashy world of the 2000s, the film paints a bigger picture of post-recession hustle, making it as much a tale of survival as it is revenge for those often underestimated by society.