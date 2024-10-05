Spooky season is making its rounds! As we officially say goodbye to summer, the chill of autumn officially kicks on our doors, and together with it, the eerie essence of October. True to the spirit of the month, Hulu has a haunting selection catered to fans of the horror genre. But don’t let these flicks slip through your fingers like ghosts in the night - watch them before they vanish into the streaming shadows.

Grab yourself some pumpkin spice, and get into the Halloween mood with this ghoulish lineup of seven must-see movies before they haunt Hulu no more.

‘Monster Family’ (2017)

Leaving Hulu: October 8 Director: Holger Tappe Cast: Emily Watson, Nick Frost, Jessica Brown Findlay, Celia Imrie, Catherine Tate, Jason Isaacs

Monster Family throws the chaotic Wishbone family into a monstrous mess of epic proportions. Emma Wishbone, desperate to bring her dysfunctional clan closer, plans a fun night out. But things take a hilarious turn when Dracula - lonely and bored - has a witch cure them, turning the family into real monsters. Emma becomes a sassy vampire, her husband Frank hulks out as Frankenstein’s monster, their daughter Fay wraps herself up as a mummy, and little Max howls as a werewolf.

To break the spell, they have to be happy - something this family struggles with big time. From being mistaken for a monster rock band to some ridiculous, heartwarming adventures, the Wishbones stumble through one wild mishap after another. It’s up to them to embrace their inner weirdness and find joy together.

‘My Friend Dahmer’ (2017)

Leaving Hulu: October 14 Director: Marc Meyers Cast: Ross Lynch, Anne Heche, Alex Wolff, Dallas Roberts, Tommy Nelson, Vincent Kartheiser

Get a chilling glimpse into the life of Jeffrey Dahmer before he became one of history’s most notorious serial killers. My Friend Dahmer follows Lynch as he delivers an eerily unsettling performance as the awkward, isolated high schooler Jeff, who’s spiraling out of control while struggling with a broken home and bizarre fascinations. As Jeff’s strange behavior - like mimicking people and dissolving dead animals - catches the attention of a group of misfit band nerds, they start the “Dahmer Fan Club” for laughs, led by Derf Backderf (Wolff).

But beneath the dark humor and teenage antics, something far more sinister is bubbling under the surface. As graduation looms, so does Jeff’s growing depravity. Based on Backderf’s graphic novel, this haunting, true story is equally sad, unnerving, and darkly fascinating, offering an eerie look into the making of a monster.

‘Capricorn One’ (1978)

Leaving Hulu October 15 Director: Peter Hyams Cast: Elliott Gould, James Brolin, Brenda Vaccaro, Sam Waterston, O. J. Simpson, Hal Holbrook, David Huddleston, David Doyle, Karen Black, Telly Savalas

Get sucked into the ultimate space-age conspiracy in Capricorn One. NASA’s first manned mission to Mars, led by astronaut Charles Brubaker, is seconds from liftoff when the crew is yanked out of the capsule, leaving the rocket to launch unmanned. If that’s not bad enough, a life-support system failure could potentially lead to the doom of the mission - and NASA’s funding. As everyone scrambles for a quick fix, one quirky solution comes to mind: fake the Mars landing.

Brubaker and his crew are stashed at a remote desert base, forced to film a staged landing while the world watches in awe. But things start to take a turn when investigative journalist Robert Caulfield (Gould) gets suspicious and starts poking around. As the astronauts realize they’re expendable, the race is on to escape before they become collateral damage in NASA’s elaborate cover-up.

‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ (2018)

Leaving Hulu October 16 Director: Stefano Sollima Cast: Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin, Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Catherine Keener

The U.S.-Mexico drug war takes a dark, explosive turn in Sicario: Day of the Soldado. With the cartels now smuggling terrorists across the border, CIA agent Matt Graver (Brolin) is called in to tackle the escalating crisis, and who better to assist than Alejandro (Toro), the stone-cold operative with a vendetta. When they kidnap, Isabel Reyes, the daughter of a notorious cartel kingpin, to spark a war between rival cartels, things go south fast.

Amid the chaos of double-crosses and brutal ambushes, Alejandro bonds with Isabel, forcing him to question his loyalties. As Graver and Alejandro face impossible choices, the lines between friend and foe blur in this high-stakes game of survival.

‘Blood’ (2022)

Leaving Hulu October 26 Director: Brad Anderson Cast: Michelle Monaghan, Skeet Ulrich

Motherhood takes a twisted turn in Blood. Jess, a recovering addict and nurse, moves back to her old farmhouse with her daughter Tyler and young son Owen, hoping to rebuild their lives after a bitter divorce. But the idyllic countryside soon reveals its dark side. After Owen is bitten by their seemingly harmless dog, Pippen, he falls victim to a mysterious infection that leaves him fighting for his life.

As the family comes to terms with the gravity of the situation, the black mud surrounding a dead tree by the dried-up lake hints at something sinister lurking beneath the surface. Desperate to save her son, Jess must confront her demons and face a nightmarish reality where every choice could mean life or death.

‘Along Came the Devil’ (2018)

Leaving Hulu October 26 Director: Jason DeVan Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Lintz, Jessica Barth, Bruce Davison, Matt Dallas

In Along Came the Devil, troubled teen Ashley Winbourne is desperate for a fresh start after rehab, but her move to her Aunt Tany’s home quickly spirals into a nightmare. Haunted by visions and disturbing nightmares, Ashley finds herself drawn to a mysterious girl named Hannah, who leads her into a dark world of seances and supernatural chaos.

As unsettling events start to happen, it becomes clear that a malevolent force is targeting Ashley, targeting her and everyone she loves. With her aunt’s support and the help of a local priest, Pastor John, Ashley must confront her traumatic past and the sinister entity hell-bent on possession.

‘The Omen’ (1976)

Leaving Hulu: October 31 Director: Richard Donner Cast: Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner, Billie Whitelaw

Everything seems perfect for Robert and Katherine Thorn in The Omen. However, their dreams of parenthood are shattered by the tragic loss of their stillborn child. In a desperate bid to fill the void, Robert, the U.S. Ambassador to Rome, secretly adopts a newborn whose mother has died in childbirth, keeping it a secret from Katherine.

But when they relocate to London, the couple’s idyllic life is shattered by a series of mysterious and gruesome deaths surrounding their adopted son, Damien. With warnings from a priest ringing in his ears, Robert discovers chilling evidence that Damien may not just be an innocent child, but the Antichrist himself.