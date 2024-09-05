As summer finally makes its curtain call this September, there’s no better way to commemorate the last drops of the season than by binge-watching a bunch of movies. Whether you’re into quirky ensemble comedies or Asian horror-thrillers, Hulu’s got you covered with a solid lineup this month. Before these hidden gems make their official exit from the platform, now’s the perfect time to check out these can’t-miss flicks. Forget the endless scrolling, just enjoy the curated selection below.

Here are the 7 best movies to watch before they leave Hulu this September. Don’t wait too long - these gems might vanish right under your nose.

‘Call Jane’ (2022)

Leaving: September 11 Director: Phyllis Nagy Cast: Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, Kate Mara, Wunmi Mosaku

In late 1960s America, women’s rights were still unheard of, and getting a legal abortion was just impossible. But when a pregnant housewife named Joy is on the verge of death due to a life-threatening illness, an abortion serves as her only option for survival. Unfortunately, when Joy tries to seek medical assistance from the local hospital, their all-male board is quick to deny her request for an abortion procedure. Cue the Jane Collective, a Chicago underground women’s network that works tirelessly to provide an alternative to hospital treatment, going so far as to take risks for women to have illegal but safe abortions. A daunting reminder of when women had minimal agency over their own wombs and mortality, Call Jane is also a testament to the power of sisterhood and perseverance.

‘Theater Camp’ (2023)

Leaving: September 13 Director: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman Cast: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison

You know what they say about drama kids: they definitely know how to put on a show, on and off-stage. High school meets Broadway meets summer in the coming-of-age flick Theater Camp. As the sunny rays start to kick in, eccentric theater kids from all corners of the city make their way to AdirondACTS, a rundown theater camp that has housed some of the most ambitious performers in the country. But when the camp’s founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma, her crypto-bro son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) is left in charge of running the compound. If that’s not enough pressure for the clueless finance wannabe, Troy discovers that the camp is on the brink of shutting down due to a lack of funds. Recruiting the help of drama instructors and lifelong best friends Amos (Platt) and Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), as well as the rest of the camp’s loony staff, it’s up to them to stage the best damn performance that they could ever show to ensure their beloved home continues to thrive.

‘Freakonomics’ (2010)

Leaving: September 14 Director: Heidi Ewing, Alex Gibney, Seth Gordon, Rachel Grady, Eugene Jarecki, Morgan Spurlock Cast: Carl Alleyne, Zoe Sloane, Adesuwa Addy Iyare

There’s nothing more confusing than the world of finance. In between Wall Street wolves, fluctuating stock markets, and crashing currencies, the global economy is one big whirlwind of major jackpots and poor decisions. Its volatility can be intimidating to those who can’t keep up with the fast-paced environment of the subject, but Freakonomics shows that the science of economics and human nature share a lot of things in common. Featuring economist Steven D. Levitt and journalist Stephen J. Dubner, this collection of documentaries shows just how economics greatly influences the decisions people make daily. From investigating the role of a person’s name as a contributing factor to their success, to examining whether cash prizes provide enough motivation for struggling students to do better in their studies, the movie shows that whatever we do in life, there’s always money involved.

‘Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat’ (2017)

Leaving: September 19 Director: Sara Driver Cast: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Alexis Adler, Felice Rosser, Lee Quiñones

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat is a celebration of the late American artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat. A titular figure of the 1980s Neo-expressionism movement, Basquiat has cemented his legacy as a creative and in the cultural hotbed of the Lower East Side. Living in an area where all forms of art and genres come together and coexist in harmony, Basquiat’s art style reflects the area he calls home, touching on themes of wealth versus poverty, experiences in the black community, and systems of racism. But before the world knew him as a renowned artist who shook the world, he was just a teenager who loved to express himself. Featuring never-before-seen works, writings, and photographs, director Driver worked together with artists from Basquiat’s period and compiled their memories and anecdotes of not just the late visionary, but also New York City during its artistic prime.

‘Inu-Oh’ (2021)

Leaving: September 20 Director: Masaaki Yuasa Cast: Avu-chan, Mirai Moriyama, Tasuku Emoto

An electrifying rock opera of the ages, Inu-Oh tells the story of two outcasts who rise to fame through the power of music and dance. Born cursed and deformed, Inu-Oh lives on the fringes of society until he meets Tomona, a blind biwa player haunted by his past. Together, they form a powerful duo, wowing skeptical audiences. Combining tales of the ancient past with rebellious energy, the two deliver groundbreaking performances that eventually garner their fame. But as they rise through the ranks of superstardom, the pair is threatened by traditional powers that seek to silence them. A soulful journey that celebrates the power of creativity, the movie proves that friendship can be found in the most unexpected of places.

‘I Am Number Four’ (2011)

Leaving: September 30 Director: D. J. Caruso Cast: Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant, Teresa Palmer, Dianna Agron

I Am Number Four follows extraordinary teen John Smith (Pettyfer). He’s more than just the new kid in town - he’s an alien fugitive hiding on Earth. On the run from ruthless intergalactic bounty hunters known as the Mogadorians, John is Number Four in a group of nine special survivors who can only be killed in sequence. Constantly changing identities, John’s latest stop is a small town in Ohio. Here, he discovers life-changing powers, his first love, and a deeper connection to his fellow survivors. But as the Mogadorians close in, John must embrace his destiny and fight to protect those he cares about, knowing he’s next on the hit list.

‘I Saw the Devil’ (2010)

Leaving: September 30 Director: Kim Jee-woon Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Choi Min-sik

It’s a deadly game of cat-and-mouse between a secret agent and a merciless killer in I Saw the Devil. In a brutal game of revenge and survival, elite agent Kim Soo-hyun (Byung-hun Lee) discovers that his fiancée has fallen victim to the sadistic killer Kyung-chul (Min-sik Choi). Now, with a relentless vendetta to get revenge, it seems like capturing the mysterious murderer is harder than it looks. Trapped in a twisted game of hide-and-seek, Kim repeatedly captures and releases Kyung-chul to prolong his suffering. As Kim’s pursuit grows darker and more violent, the lines between hero and monster blur, leading to a terrifying descent into madness.

