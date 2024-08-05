Are you looking for some midsummer movie marathons? This August, Netflix has a lot of exciting new projects in store, but at the same time, many interesting titles are making their last call. The streaming network is adding another edition of their Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection with some of the most popular and iconic films of the 90s. But, before you dive into the new titles, why not take a glance at the ones that will be leaving the streamer forever? From award-winning, critically acclaimed titles to fan-favorite comedies, check out our handpicked list of the best movies leaving Netflix this July for an entertainment-packed summer.

*The article lists the actual date/day of removal which means the last day to watch the title is the day before. For e.g., if a movie is leaving on Aug 1, the last day to watch would be on July 31.

'The Woman King'

Leaving On August 13, 2024 Directed By Gina Prince-Bythewood Cast Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim Hero Fiennes Tiffin Runtime 135 minutes

This historical epic saga is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) and written by Dana Stevens from a story by actor-producer Maria Bello. Inspired by the West African kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin), The Woman King tells the story of the kingdom’s all-female warrior clan, the Agojie, and how they saved their kingdom from enemies in the 1820s, under the leadership of their fierce general. In one of her career-best performances, Viola Davis (Fences) leads the cast as Nanisca, the invincible general of the Agojie who trains her regiment to fight off Portuguese slave traders. Her portrayal of the gritty but sensitive and emotionally nuanced army leader won her several awards and nominations, with Thuso Mbedu’s role of the rookie warrior, Nawi, becoming her breakout performance.

A historical war drama, The Woman King is largely rooted in the truths of war, freedom, and brutality, remarkably depicted through the film’s narrative and awe-inspiring visuals. The Woman King earned widespread popularity and a glowing reception for Davis and Mbedu's performances and has been compared to other historical epics like Braveheart and Gladiator.

'Paddington'

Leaving On August 14, 2024 Directed By Paul King Cast Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Nicole Kidman, Sally Hawkins, Peter Capaldi Runtime 95 minutes

British filmmaker Paul King (Wonka) wrote and directed this 2014 live-action comedy, based on the eponymous children's book character created by Michael Bond. Paddington follows the titular anthropomorphic bear who moves from the deep forest of Peru to the streets of London. After he is adopted by the Brown family, Paddington learns to navigate life in the big city, bonding with his new family and having new adventures. Ben Whishaw voices Paddington Bear, amid a stacked cast that includes Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi and Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman. A heartwarming family film, Paddington was well-received on its release and was both a commercial and critical success, with King earning two BAFTA nominations for his story and screenplay. The film led to a sequel, Paddington 2, released in 2017, with King returning to write and direct, and Wishaw reprising his voice role. A third movie, Paddington in Peru, is set to release in November 2024, with Wishaw returning as Paddington, along with Emily Mortimer, Olivia Colman, and Antonio Banderas joining the cast.

'Dumb and Dumber To'

Leaving On August 16, 2024 Directed By Todd Phillips Cast Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Rob Riggle, Laurie Holden, Kathleen Turner Runtime 109 minutes

A sequel to the 1994 film Dumb and Dumber, this 2014 film is the third film in the franchise, directed and written by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels reprise their roles from the 1994 film and return as the titular friends, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne. Set 20 years after the events of the first film, Dumb and Dumber To follows Harry and Llyod, two dimwitted adult friends who set out on a cross-country road trip to look for Harry’s daughter who got adopted nearly 30 years ago. The rest of the film’s ensemble cast includes the likes of Rob Riggle and Kathleen Turner with Bill Murray appearing in a cameo. With the 1994 film now in the streamer’s Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection, you can watch both films back-to-back for complete context.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leaving On August 23, 2024 Directed By Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Cast Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong Runtime 139 minutes

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is an absurdist comedy-drama film that explores fantasy, sci-fi, and self-discovery on an epic scale. The story follows Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant struggling with her family’s financial status. While being audited by the IRS, Evelyn has uncanny experiences that take her on a fantastical adventure across parallel universes where she connects with other versions of herself. Everything Everywhere All at Once uses stunning visuals to explore significant subjects like absurdism, surrealism, depression, generational trauma, and Asian-American identity. The film is said to be inspired by the children’s book Sylvester and the Magic Pebble, and the video game Everything, with Wong Kar-wai and philosopher Mary-Jane Rubenstein cited as influences. Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu star as the central characters, Evelyn and her daughter, Joe Wang, respectively, in brilliant performances. With 11 nominations and seven wins, Everything Everywhere All at Once made history at the 95th Academy Awards, with Yeoh becoming the first Asian woman to be nominated for and win the Academy Award for Best Actress, and the first Malaysian to win an Academy Award.

'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

Leaving On August 24, 2024 Directed By Dean Fleischer Camp Cast (voice) Jenny Slate, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, Lesley Stahl, Isabella Rossellini Runtime 114 minutes

If you are looking for something endearing, then Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is sure to make your heart melt. It’s also poignant and profound in its narrative. The live-action/stop-motion animated mockumentary is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, in his feature directorial debut. The film is based on the 2010 short film trilogy of the same name by Fleischer Camp and Jenny Slate and serves as both a prequel and sequel to the series. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On follows the titular anthropomorphic seashell, voiced by Slate. The film, similar to the original short films, follows Marcel who wants to explore the world and find his family. Fleischer Camp also features in the film as Dean, a fictionalized version of himself who helps Marcel in his quest. The mockumentary also features comedians like Andy Richter, Nathan Fielder, Jessi Klein, and Conan O’Brien. Premiered in 2021, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On had a glowing reception from fans and critics alike, winning several Annie Awards and earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

'Berlin Syndrome'

Leaving On August 25, 2024 Directed By Cate Shortland Cast Teresa Palmer, Max Riemelt, Emma Bading, Matthias Habich Runtime 116 minutes

This 2017 psychological horror thriller is directed by Australian filmmaker, Cate Shortland, best known for directing Somersault and MCU’s Black Widow. Based on the 2012 eponymous novel by Melanie Joosten, Berlin Syndrome follows a young Australian backpacker and photographer, Clare, who travels to Germany and meets the attractive local English teacher, Andi. After a passionate night together, Clare wakes up to find herself taken hostage by her lover and finds desperate ways to free herself. The film’s title is a reference to Stockholm syndrome, where the hostage tends to develop an attachment to their captors. While Berlin Syndrome does have moments of Clara’s weakness, she does not suffer from Stockholm syndrome and is determined to escape. With a gripping narrative and tension-filled moments, Berlin Syndrome is a thrilling film about dangerous obsession, sex, violence, and metamorphosis. The psychological thriller earned highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film’s atmosphere and Teresa Palmer’s performance as Clare.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy

Leaving On August 31, 2024 Directed By Sam Raimi Cast Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Rosemary Harris Runtime 121 minutes

If you have been missing Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, then you now have a chance to watch the entire trilogy before they leave Netflix this August. Released between 2002 and 2007, the films star Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero, with Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, and Rosemary Harris also reprising their roles for all three films. Based on Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's eponymous Marvel Comics, 2002’s Spider-Man serves as the superhero’s origin story and follows Peter Parker, an average, withdrawn high-school kid who gets bitten by a genetically engineered spider and transforms into a superhero. While fighting crime in New York City, Peter also faces his first dangerous nemesis, Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). In Spider-Man 2, Peter continues his superhero role while navigating his existential crisis and stopping his new nemesis, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) from recreating a lethal experiment. In Spider-Man 3, Peter faces his biggest and the most complex threat, when he is psychologically bonded with an alien symbiote, while he deals with a strained love life and seeks revenge from Uncle Ben’s killer, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

