Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Based on the children's book of the same name, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is an animated musical comedy centered around a singing crocodile. The Primm family has moved to New York City, and their son, Josh, is having difficulty acclimating to his new life there. Josh discovers Lyle in the attic, and they become fast friends, but this friendship becomes threatened when an ill-intentioned neighbor, Mr. Grumps, seeks to deal with the crocodile. Partnering with Lyle's owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), the Primm family will band together to save Lyle and discover the real meaning of family.