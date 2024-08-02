2024 is quickly fading away, as we're already eight months into the year. A new month means yet another round of titles leaving Netflix. From heartwarming family films like Paddington to Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, there are tons of incredible films leaving the streamer that you don't want to miss. Here is everything leaving Netflix in August 2024.
Leaving August 3, 2024
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Based on the children's book of the same name, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is an animated musical comedy centered around a singing crocodile. The Primm family has moved to New York City, and their son, Josh, is having difficulty acclimating to his new life there. Josh discovers Lyle in the attic, and they become fast friends, but this friendship becomes threatened when an ill-intentioned neighbor, Mr. Grumps, seeks to deal with the crocodile. Partnering with Lyle's owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), the Primm family will band together to save Lyle and discover the real meaning of family.
- Release Date
- October 7, 2022
- Director
- Will Speck , Josh Gordon
- Cast
- Javier Bardem , Constance Wu , Scoot McNairy , Shawn Mendes
- Runtime
- 106 minutes
- Writers
- William Davies
Leaving August 12, 2024
The Woman King
The Woman King is a historical action/drama film about the Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful nation with an elite warrior force known as the Agojie. The core events follow Nanisca, general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Nanisca will prepare her soldiers for a war against the Oyo, another nation that has aligned itself with a group of European slave traders. In addition, Nanisca will seek to free her enslaved people from the Oyo.
- Release Date
- September 16, 2022
- Director
- Gina Prince-Bythewood
- Cast
- Viola Davis , Thuso Mbedu , Lashana Lynch , Sheila Atim , Hero Fiennes Tiffin , John Boyega
- Runtime
- 135 minutes
- Writers
- Dana Stevens , Maria Bello
Leaving August 13, 2024
Paddington
- Release Date
- November 24, 2014
- Director
- Paul King
- Cast
- Tim Downie , Madeleine Worrall , Lottie Steer , Geoffrey Palmer , Theresa Watson , Imelda Staunton
- Runtime
- 95
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Paul King , Hamish McColl , Michael Bond
- Studio
- TWC-Dimension
- Tagline
- The Adventure is About to Begin
Leaving August 15, 2024
- Dumb and Dumber To
- Walk of Shame
Leaving August 22, 2024
Everything Everywhere All at Once
A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.
- Release Date
- March 25, 2022
- Director
- Daniel Kwan , Daniel Scheinert
- Cast
- Jenny Slate , Michelle Yeoh , jamie lee curtis , Ke Huy Quan
- Runtime
- 139 minutes
- Main Genre
- Adventure
- Studio
- AGBO, Hotdog Hands, Ley Line Entertainment
Leaving August 23, 2024
Leaving August 24, 2024
- Berlin Syndrome
Leaving August 26, 2024
The Accountant
As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury Department closes in on his activities, and the body count starts to rise.
- Release Date
- October 14, 2016
- Director
- Gavin O'Connor
- Cast
- Ben Affleck , Anna Kendrick , J.K. Simmons , Jon Bernthal , Jeffrey Tambor , Cynthia Addai-Robinson , John Lithgow , Jean Smart
- Runtime
- 128 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Bill Dubuque
Leaving August 31, 2024
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- American Hustle
- Beverly Hills Ninja
- The Blind Side
- Burn After Reading
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
- Release Date
- September 16, 2016
- Director
- Kelly Fremon Craig
- Cast
- Hailee Steinfeld , Woody Harrelson , Kyra Sedgwick , Haley Lu Richardson
- Runtime
- 104
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- First Knight
- First Sunday
- The Gift
- Liar Liar Miami Vice
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Pineapple Express
- Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
- Release Date
- June 25, 2004
- Director
- Sam Raimi
- Cast
- Tobey Maguire , Kirsten Dunst , James Franco , Alfred Molina , Rosemary Harris , J.K. Simmons
- Runtime
- 127
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Stan Lee , Steve Ditko , Alfred Gough , Miles Millar , Michael Chabon , Alvin Sargent
- Tagline
- With great power comes great responsibility.
- Website
- http://www.sony.com/spider-man
- Spider-Man 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
- That's My Boy
- Total Recall
- Unthinkable