2024 is quickly fading away, as we're already eight months into the year. A new month means yet another round of titles leaving Netflix. From heartwarming family films like Paddington to Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, there are tons of incredible films leaving the streamer that you don't want to miss. Here is everything leaving Netflix in August 2024.

Leaving August 3, 2024

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Lyle-Lyle-Crocodile-Movie-Poster-1
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
PG
Musical
Fantasy
Comedy

Based on the children's book of the same name, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is an animated musical comedy centered around a singing crocodile. The Primm family has moved to New York City, and their son, Josh, is having difficulty acclimating to his new life there. Josh discovers Lyle in the attic, and they become fast friends, but this friendship becomes threatened when an ill-intentioned neighbor, Mr. Grumps, seeks to deal with the crocodile. Partnering with Lyle's owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), the Primm family will band together to save Lyle and discover the real meaning of family.

Release Date
October 7, 2022
Director
Will Speck , Josh Gordon
Cast
Javier Bardem , Constance Wu , Scoot McNairy , Shawn Mendes
Runtime
106 minutes
Writers
William Davies

Leaving August 12, 2024

The Woman King

the-woman-king-poster
The Woman King
PG-13
Historical
Action
Adventure

The Woman King is a historical action/drama film about the Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful nation with an elite warrior force known as the Agojie. The core events follow Nanisca, general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi, an ambitious recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Nanisca will prepare her soldiers for a war against the Oyo, another nation that has aligned itself with a group of European slave traders. In addition, Nanisca will seek to free her enslaved people from the Oyo.

Release Date
September 16, 2022
Cast
Viola Davis , Thuso Mbedu , Lashana Lynch , Sheila Atim , Hero Fiennes Tiffin , John Boyega
Runtime
135 minutes
Writers
Dana Stevens , Maria Bello

Leaving August 13, 2024

Paddington

Leaving August 15, 2024

  • Dumb and Dumber To
  • Walk of Shame

Leaving August 22, 2024

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leaving August 23, 2024

Leaving August 24, 2024

  • Berlin Syndrome

Leaving August 26, 2024

The Accountant

Leaving August 31, 2024

  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • American Hustle
  • Beverly Hills Ninja
  • The Blind Side
  • Burn After Reading
  • The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Edge of Seventeen

the-edge-of-seventeen-poster
The Edge of Seventeen
R
Release Date
September 16, 2016
Director
Kelly Fremon Craig
Cast
Hailee Steinfeld , Woody Harrelson , Kyra Sedgwick , Haley Lu Richardson
Runtime
104
Main Genre
Comedy
  • First Knight
  • First Sunday
  • The Gift
  • Liar Liar Miami Vice
  • The Nutty Professor
  • The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
  • Pineapple Express
  • Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

  • Spider-Man 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
  • That's My Boy
  • Total Recall
  • Unthinkable