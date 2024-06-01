And just like that, we are halfway through 2024. Summers are always a busy time, with so many new releases and long-awaited titles arriving on Netflix; it’s hard to catch them all. That’s why we bring you this list every month to make your movie time a lot easier. This June, like most months, Netflix is replacing a long list of films from its library, because a lot is coming this summer and the months following, and you would want to make room for that.

This month we are bringing you an action-packed list (mostly) with cult classics like Kill Bill to recent hits like Bullet Train, so you can get a high-octane start to summer 2024. Now, without further ado, check out our top seven movies leaving Netflix in June 2024 that ought to be on your watchlist as summer begins.

'Bullet Train' (2022)

Leaving: June 2 Genre: Action-Comedy Director: David Leitch Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Zazie Beetz

Directed by David Leitch (The Fall Guy), Bullet Train is based on the 2010 Japanese novel, Maria Beetle, by Kotaro Isaka, the first in his Hitman trilogy. The action-comedy movie follows a down-on-luck assassin, Ladybug (Brad Pitt), who's every assignment seems to end in a disaster. When his handler, Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) sends him on the simple task of stealing a briefcase containing dangerous goods from a bullet train from Tokyo, Ladybug once again finds himself in a pickle. What he thought to be a straightforward grab-n-go job turned out to be a tough call, with more contenders eyeing the same briefcase. With quirky assassins and gangsters on board, their hilarious repartee, groovy music, and non-stop action on a superfast train, Bullet Train is a colorful and crazy ride that is sure to get your adrenaline rushing. The all-star cast also features Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, and Logan Lerman.

'The Mule' (2018)

Leaving: June 17 Genre: Crime Drama Director: Clint Eastwood Cast: Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest

Following a six-year hiatus from acting, Clint Eastwood returned to acting with the crime drama The Mule. Written by Nick Schenk, who previously collaborated with Eastwood on Gran Torino, The Mule is based on a 2014 New York Times article, "The Sinaloa Cartel's 90-Year-Old Drug Mule" by Sam Dolnick, which explores the story of Leo Sharp, an octogenarian WWII veteran who became a drug courier for the Sinaloa Cartel. The Academy Award winner stars as the protagonist, Earl Stone (based on Leo Sharp), a Korean War veteran and horticulturist who has been estranged from his family. Now, in his late years and struggling with finances, Earl decides to make amends with his family while he takes up a job with the cartel, only to find out his activities can threaten more than his life. Andy Garcia stars as the cartel boss, amid an ensemble cast. On its release, The Mule was raved by critics and also became a commercial success, with Eastwood earning widespread acclaim for his compelling direction and performance. With its engaging storyline, a tight-knit crime thriller narrative, and a great soundtrack, this crime thriller makes for a great watch.

'The Invitation' (2022)

Leaving: June 24 Genre: Horror Director: Jessica M. Thompson Cast: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Hugh Skinner

This 2022 horror-thriller comes from Australian filmmaker Jessica M. Thompson, best known for directing Showtime’s The End. Written by Blair Butler (Polaroid), The Invitation follows a young woman, Evelyn “Evie” Jackson, who, after her mother’s death, takes a DNA test to find more family members, and discovers a long-lost cousin, Oliver (Hugh Skinner), in England. On their very first meeting, Oliver invites Evie to a lavish wedding at their country estate so she can get to know her family. Evie is instantly fascinated by the aristocracy and charmed by her host, De Ville, but soon is thrust into a living nightmare when she learns about the family’s (and her) sinister past and the truth behind their seeming generosity. Although said to be mostly inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Invitation is a very contemporary take on gothic folklore and includes elements from the Brothers Grimm’s The Robber Bridegroom, which fantasy horror fans might find appealing. Nathalie Emmanuel, a British actor best known for her roles in Fast & Furious films and Game of Thrones, stars as the protagonist, Evie, with Thomas Doherty as the antagonist, De Ville.

'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Leaving: June 26 Genre: Biography, Drama, War Director: Morten Tyldum Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Mark Strong

This 2014 historical biopic recounts the real-life events of British mathematician, cryptanalyst, and computer scientist, Alan Turing, and his groundbreaking efforts in cracking the Enigma code. The Imitation Game, loosely based on Andrew Hodges’ 1983 biography, Alan Turing: The Enigma, focuses on Turing’s life and work during WWII, which became the foundation of modern computer science. When Britain declared war on Germany in 1939, Turing joined the team at Bletchley Park, where he was tasked with decrypting coded messages from German intelligence, alongside cryptographers, Hugh Alexander, John Cairncross, Peter Hilton, Keith Furman, and Charles Richards. The Imitation Game hails from Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Morten Tyldum, and was written by Graham Moore (The Outfit). Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Alan Turing amid a star-studded cast that also features Keira Knightley as Joan Clarke, a long-time friend of Turing. The film’s title refers to the game that Turing explores in his paper Computing Machinery and Intelligence. The Imitation Game was a massive success both critically and commercially, and had a major social impact, leading to the Policing and Crime Act 2017.

'Meg 2: The Trench' (2023)

Leaving: June 29 Genre: Action, Adventure, Monster Director: Ben Wheatley Cast: Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Meg 2: The Trench is a direct sequel of the 2018 sci-fi action thriller, The Meg, and is based on the 1999 novel, The Trench by Steve Alten. The writers’ team of Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris return to pen the second film with Ben Wheatley (Rebecca) as the director. The main cast from the first film – Jason Statham, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, and Cliff Curtis also reprise their roles for the sequel. Meg 2: The Trench picks up five years from the events of the first film, where Jonas Taylor (Statham) leads a research team on a deep-sea expedition into the farthest reaches of the ocean, and he once again finds himself stuck between gigantic, prehistoric sharks and the deep sea.

Kill Bill Vols. 1 & 2

Leaving: June 30 Genre: Action, Crime, Martial Arts Director: Quentin Tarantino Cast: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah

Inspired by the trend of martial arts films of the 70s through 90s, Quentin Tarantino writes and directs this epic action film from 1994, which would go on to become a cult classic and an inspiration for similar films in the genre. Kill Bill tells the story of a pregnant assassin, Beatrix Kiddo, aka The Bride/Black Mamba, who embarks on a perilous mission to kill her ex-boss, Bill and his Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, who tried to kill her and her unborn child. Her mission begins in the first part and continues through the second part where she finally confronts Bill, played by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee David Carradine (Kung Fu). Uma Thurman steals the show in an unforgettable portrayal of the protagonist, Beatrix/The Bride/Black Mamba, which earned her a Golden Globe and BAFTA nomination. A slick and stylish revenge thriller, Kill Bill is said to be a homage to the 1973 Japanese film, Lady Snowblood starring Meiko Kaji, and grindhouse cinema, martial arts films, samurai cinema, blaxploitation and spaghetti Westerns, which influenced the film’s narrative, cinematography, music, and action scenes. Come for Tarantino’s storytelling, stay for the ultimate action sequence in “Showdown at House of Blue Leaves” chapter, where Black Mamba fights O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu) in one of the greatest action set-pieces of modern cinema.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Leaving: June 30 Genre: Comedy, Sports Director: Adam McKay Cast: Will Ferrell, Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Bibb, Amy Adams, Michael Clarke Duncan

There are biopics and fictional tales of racing and racers, and then there is Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. The sports comedy is directed by Adam McKay, known for his collaboration with Will Ferrell, in his second feature directorial, and reunites the actor-director duo after Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby follows Ricky Bobby, a NASCAR racing sensation who lives and breathes victory and doesn’t know otherwise. But when a French Formula One driver, Jean Girard, beats Ricky, breaking his winning streak, and replacing him as number one, the NASCAR champion would do anything to regain his dominance on the speedway and outsmart Jean. But instead of a highly dramatic sports rivalry, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby sees a quirky and darkly comedic competition between two professional race car drivers, in a fun narrative packed with clever gags and satire on racing and racers. The hilarity of the narrative is only amplified by the performances of Will Ferrell as the immature but successful Ricky Bobby and Sacha Baron Cohen as the eccentric but suave French racer, Jean Girard. The all-star cast also includes Gary Cole, Jane Lynch, and Ferrell’s frequent collaborator, John C. Reilly.

