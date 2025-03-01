The cold, dark winter months are coming to a close as the sleepy sunshine rumbles out of its slumber. With this comes a promising look ahead to a Spring full of exciting new movies, with the streamers hosting some of the very best of cinema past and present. Alas, for these new titles to arrive, space must be made, with Netflix in particular having to let go of some truly terrific movies. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the 7 best movies scheduled to leave Netflix in March 2025.

'Ravenous' (2017)

One of the best French-language movies on Netflix currently, Robin Aubert's Ravenous (Les Affamés) follows the locals living in a village in rural Quebec as their lives suddenly change following the outbreak of a deadly infection. With zombies rising, the dwindling population embarks on a journey to the city to find safety, although the realities of what awaits them might be even more terrifying than the zombies themselves.

For those who love zombie movies, this is the movie leaving Netflix you simply must catch. A terrifying rollercoaster ride through a group's desperate bid for survival, Ravenous never sugarcoats the tale's circumstances, with the bleak reality of this rural community's situation utterly horrifying on its own. Add that to some intelligent horror direction and skin-crawling visuals, and you have a recipe for breathless success.

'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' (2016)

One of the most underrated horrors on Netflix right now, André Øvredal's The Autopsy of Jane Doe follows the investigation into a family's murder led by Sheriff Sheldon Burke (Michael McElhatton) and his team. However, after discovering a body in the basement, it quickly becomes clear that this body has nothing to do with their current investigation, with paranormal activity soon unfolding.

A truly terrifying, hair-raising flick, The Autopsy of Jane Doe packs a tale bursting with frightening moments into a concise 86-minute runtime. Sure to crawl into your mind and sit in your nightmares for many nights to come, The Autopsy of Jane Doe is the perfect easy-viewing horror to catch for those yearning for a fright, although you don't have long to catch it.