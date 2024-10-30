Within the current trend of modern streamers, it feels as if the revolving door of movies sees top titles often come and go without much attention. One minute, viewers can be ready and waiting to sit down and indulge in a classic Hollywood blockbuster or a brand-new indie, and, the next minute, the movie has left streamers and access becomes nigh-on impossible. So, in an attempt to avoid this and in light of some major titles exiting Netflix in November, here's a look at the 7 best you'll want to catch before they exit.

*The article lists the actual date/day of removal which means the last day to watch the title is the day before. For e.g., if a movie is leaving on August 1, the last day to watch would be on July 31.

'A Man Called Otto' (2022)

Leaving on: Tuesday, November 5 Directed by: Marc Forster Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller Runtime: 126 minutes

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks stars as the titular Otto in this Marc Forster comedy-drama, which begins with Otto in a rut after losing the love of his life. Seeing little to no purpose in everyday activities, Otto's life has come to a standstill, only for an energetic young family to move in next door and Otto to start an unlikely friendship with the witty Marisol (Mariana Treviño).

A story of hope in the face of despair, A Man Called Otto is a feel-good tale with plenty of life. Stylish and understated, the film glides like a gentle breeze and makes for a wonderfully heartwarming movie for any generation. A remake of the 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, which was in turn an adaptation of Fredrik Backman's 2012 novel of the same name, A Man Called Otto's screenplay was penned by David Magee, and features a stellar cast that includes Hanks, Treviño, Rachel Keller, John Higgins, and more.

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Leaving on: Wednesday, November 6 Directed by: Doug Liman Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton Runtime: 113 minutes

This stylish, unique sci-fi movie, directed by Doug Liman, is set in the midst of a violent war on Earth between humans and an alien race, with the alien race seemingly unbeatable. When rookie William Cage (Tom Cruise) is propelled into the throes of war with no prior experience, he is expectantly killed swiftly. However, when he wakes up back in battle, it becomes clear he is now in a time loop, forced to fight and die again and again.

Just like the time loop in the story, Edge of Tomorrow is a movie you'll want to watch again and again. Cruise is in top action form, joined by an energetic, star-studded ensemble that includes the likes of Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong, and others. Slightly based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka's light Japanese novel "All You Need Is Kill", Edge of Tomorrow is written by the trio of Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth.

'Evil Dead Rise' (2023)

Leaving on: Friday, November 22 Directed by: Lee Cronin Cast: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, Anna-Maree Thomas Runtime: 96 minutes

The Evil Dead franchise was a complete game changer for horror cinema, with Sam Raimi's genius innovation evolving the genre forever. 42 years after the first installment, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, unsurprisingly, follows the rise of flesh-possessed, parasitic demons and the reunion of two sisters at the worst time possible.

For those who love this franchise and zombie movies in general, this is a refreshing take on the genre without ever missing any of the key steps to success. From violent gore to fast frights, Evil Dead Rise is a horror fan's delight. The cast includes the likes of Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, Anna-Maree Thomas, Lily Sullivan, Noah Paul, and more, with Cronin both writing and directing.

'Frances Ha' (2012)

Leaving on: Saturday, November 30 Directed by: Noah Baumbach Cast: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Summer, Adam Driver Runtime: 86 minutes

The second collaboration between the perfect pairing of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Frances Ha sees Gerwig play the titular Frances, a woman living in New York who can't grasp the stuff of her dreams. With a friend that's not really hers, an apartment she doesn't really live in, and a career as a dancer stuck as an apprentice, it feels as if she has nowhere to go, but that won't stop her chasing every single dream wholeheartedly.

A gorgeous, touching film soaked in the human experience, Frances Ha is a typically deft Baumbach story with a sprinkling of Gerwig's genius for good measure. Produced on a small budget, the film has gained a cult following and has become a fond fan of quirky coming-of-age lovers everywhere. Alongside Gerwig, the film also stars the likes of Mickey Summer, Adam Driver, Michael Zegen, Michael Esper, and others.

'IT Chapter Two' (2019)

Leaving on: Saturday, November 30 Directed by: Andy Muschietti Cast: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader Runtime: 169 minutes

This follow-up to the 2017 smash hit that became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, ITChapter Two follows the Losers Club all grown up, twenty-seven years following the terrifying events of their first showdown with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård). Once again, people start disappearing, and it isn't long until the gang realizes their most frightening foe is back and hungry for revenge.

Is IT Chapter Two as heartstopping and slick as the original? Perhaps not, but this sequel more than earns its famed franchise title. Wonderfully blending CGI and practical effects, Chapter Two is bound to give any viewer an uneasy sleep as the sight of Pennywise infiltrates their nightmares. Featuring an eye-catching cast that includes Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard, and more, this is one you won't want to miss whilst Halloween is in full swing.

'Glengarry Glen Ross' (1992)

Leaving on: Saturday, November 30 Directed by: James Foley Cast: Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin Runtime: 100 minutes

Renowned playwright David Mamet adapts his own Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name in Glengarry Glen Ross. The story is centered in the high-pressure world of sales, showcasing the ups and downs as the many dream of fortune and the few achieve it, all through just two days in the lives of four real estate salesmen.

Biting, real, and bursting with profanity, Glengarry Glen Ross is unsurprisingly best-loved for its story and script, such is the genius of Mamet. An unapologetic examination of the business of lives and the lives of businessmen, Glengarry Glen Ross is also known for the lead performance of Al Pacino, with his turn as the office's top closer Richard Roma seeing him earn a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. Alongside Pacino, Glengarry Glen Ross also features the likes of Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin, Ed Harris, and Jonathan Pryce.

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' (2021)

Leaving on: Saturday, November 30 Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe Runtime: 115 minutes

25 years after the smash hit original, Space Jam: A New Legacy sees LeBron James and his son captured by an evil AI algorithm that stores them inside the "Warner Bros. Serververse". With hope dwindling, LeBron must turn to the likes of Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes for help.

Although not quite receiving the critical reception it might've hoped for, Space Jam: A New Legacy is a long-awaited sequel that's tonally worth its predecessor. (Space) Jam-packed full of energetic fun, the film is more than worth a watch with the family, as long as you don't mind a product placement or two. Not to everyone's taste, there's still a lot to be enjoyed with Space Jam: A New Legacy, not the least seeing LeBron interacting with the Looney Tunes gang.

