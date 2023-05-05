A well-fit cast is a very important element when it comes to filmmaking; having well-casted characters means making the most of a storyline and helping viewers understand the vision the filmmaker has been planning all along, which aids in getting the whole cinematic experience.

Big stars delivering strong performances happens frequently. What doesn't happen as often, however, is said actors being outshined by newbies or lesser-known faces in the industry (whether we're talking lesser-known child stars who are attempting to make their way in Hollywood or experienced actors who have been cast in lesser-known movies). With the help of Redditors, we look back at some memorable performances that stole the spotlight.

10 Joe Pesci in 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

At this point, every cinephile has heard about Goodfellas, a highly regarded movie starring Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and, of course, Joe Pesci. This biographical drama centers around the story of Henry Hill and his life at the crime scene, depicting his relationship with his wife Karen Hill (Lorraine Bracco) and his mob partners.

While the iconic Martin Scorsese crime flick is far from being Pesci's first project (the actor had already starred in 1989's Lethal Weapon 2), the film undoubtedly increased Pesci's popularity in the film industry. When asked what movies had an actor outshine the big star, iambobdole1 did not hesitate to write "Definitely Joe Pesci in Goodfellas."

9 Ben Foster in '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

Image via Lionsgate

James Mangold's crime drama 3:10 to Yuma revolves around a small-time rancher who agrees to detain a bandit awaiting a train to go to court in Yuma. The film stars Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, but according to Redditors, Ben Foster stood out the most.

While, much like Pesci, Foster wasn't particularly new in the industry by the time he appeared in Magold's film, his talents were assuredly a memorable aspect of the R-rated Western film. "I feel like Ben Foster still out performs everyone else in pretty much everything he's in, especially Hell or High Water," a user commented.

8 Haley Joel Osment in 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Starring Bruce Willis, who plays a child psychologist, The Sixth Sense depicts the character's relationship with a frightened Philadelphia boy (Haley Joel Osment) who claims to have an unwelcome sixth sense: he sees dead people and communicates with them.

In addition to its intriguing premise, M. Night Shyamalan's mind-bending feature is also good due to the impeccable acting featured. While Osment was just getting started (in contrast to his much more experienced co-star), users on the platform couldn't help praising his performance. "This is not uncommon. Especially for child actors, or young actors. Haley Joel Osment in THE SIXTH SENSE, for example," JSanzi wrote.

7 Cynthia Erivo in 'Bad Times at the El Royale' (2018)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Counting on an ensemble cast (including Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, and Chris Hemsworth), Bad Times at the El Royale is a crime drama set in 1969, depicting six strangers' gathering at the El Royale Hotel of Lake Tahoe. Throughout the film, secrets unveil. And so do their true motives for being there.

Cynthia Erivo and Lewis Pullman's performances in the film are the targets of praise — at least, according to a user on the site. While Hamm's acting was arguably the best, Ervio's performance really leaped out, especially considering how little audiences knew about the actress. No doubt, Erivo ultimately surprised many, including Taskerlands, who admits the actress was superb. "Toe-to-toe with Jeff Bridges in multiple scenes."

6 Viola Davis in 'Doubt' (2008)

Image via Miramax

John Patrick Shanley's movie takes place in 1964, and it depicts a priest (Philip Seymour Hoffman) who begins taking too much interest in the life of a young black student (Joseph Foster) in a Catholic school. In the meantime, the principal (Meryl Streep) and a stiff nun (Amy Adams) question their relationship.

Although Davis is now a powerhouse Academy-award winner (thanks to her astounding performance in Doubt) and one of the most universally praised actresses working today, that hasn't always been the case. Davis had been starring in other projects like The Substance of Fire, but her breakthrough was in the 2008 movie, with a staggering performance that astonished viewers. "Viola Davis (relatively unknown at the time) crushed it in just a couple scenes and only 10 minutes of screen time gets a Supporting Actress nomination as well," a Redditor said.

5 Edward Norton in 'Primal Fear' (1996)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Aaron (Edward Norton), who was a homeless street kid before he was taken by Archbishop Rushman, is charged with the murder of the priest. Chicago lawyer Martin Vail (Richard Gere) takes on his defense at no cost in this Gregory Hoblit film.

"That was his debut. Crazy," Hooterdear highlighted Norton's impeccable acting in Primal Fear. "It is, he was even nominated for an academy award for best supporting actor. Hes been in great movies like Primal Fear, American History X, Fight Club, Birdman. I don't get how hes not talked about more like Leo and Pitt are," bengals14182532 replied.

4 Emily Blunt in 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the best dramedies out there, The Devil Wears Prada is a very beloved movie, especially by fashion enthusiasts. The film centers around Anne Hathaway's Andy, a fashion graduate who lands a job as an assistant to a challenging editor-in-chief (Streep) of a high fashion magazine.

While the acting from the lead characters and unarguably great, Emily Blunt, who plays Emily Charlton in the cult-classic 2006 film (one of the earliest projects of her career) delivered a memorable performance. "I remember after The Devil Wears Prada came out everyone was saying that Emily Blunt stole every scene she was in, which is exceptional seeing as she was going toe to toe with Anne Hathaway and Meryl f****ing Streep" karmagirl314 wrote.

3 Alden Ehrenreich in 'Hail, Caesar!' (2016)

Image via Universal Studios

A Coen Brothers film, Hair, Caesar! features a well-known cast (including Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, and Tilda Swinton) and focuses on a 1950s Hollywood fixer (Brolin) who aids in solving problems for big names and stars in the industry.

Out of all the talented stars in the cast, Alden Ehrenreich caught many's attention. "I remember coming out of Hail Caesar thinking out of all those terrific actors, Ehrenreich really stole the show," Evertonian3 said. "He's obviously getting bigger now but I had no idea who he was when I saw the movie."

2 Hailee Steinfeld in 'True Grit' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Strong-willed 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross (played by Hailee Steinfeld) sets out to capture her father's killer in this Coen Brothers Western. In order to do this, she enlists the help of a U.S. Marshal (Jeff Bridges). The film is an adaptation of Charles Portis' 1968 novel of the same name.

After True Grit came out, the actress gained acclaim for her breakout role, including an impressive Academy Award nom. "How about a young Hailee Steinfeld in True Grit holding her own with Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin," klockensteib suggested. "It might not count because she was the main character but of course everyone went to the movie to see Bridges and Damon." There is no doubt that Steinfeld is an undeniable talent.

1 Christoph Waltz in 'Inglorious Basterds' (2009)

Image via The Weinstein Company

In Quentin Tarantino's adventure drama, which illustrates two assassination attempts on the leaders of Nazi Germany in an alternate history, Christoph Waltz plays antagonist Col. Hans Landa, an Austrian SS officer nicknamed "the Jew Hunter."

Although Inglorious Basterds counts on other remarkable cast members whose performances add a lot to the story, Waltz's impressive job stood out the most to global audiences. "Christoph Waltz as Col. Hans Landa. He was still pretty unknown at the time but somehow had a greater presence than a huge movie star like Brad Pitt," SomehowGonkReturned commented.

NEXT: Great Movies Featuring Famous Actors Before Their Big Breaks