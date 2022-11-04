Don't Worry Darling was one of the most controversial films of the year. Drama surrounded the film long before its release, with a rumored feud between star Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde, missed press events, and even the hilarious Spitgate, with some people believing Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine.

The drama surrounding the movie was arguably more interesting than the movie itself, which was let down by an underwhelming and confusing twist. A fate that many thriller movies have been let down by.

RELATED: 10 Best Revenge Movies That Will Make You Want To Be Evil

'Don't Worry Darling'

Though the first and second acts build a huge amount of intrigue regarding what is actually happening at the Victory Project, Don't Worry Darling falls flat with a twist that creates a huge amount of plot holes. After questioning her reality and trying to tell others that there's something seriously wrong with their home, Alice (Pugh) is forced to endure electrotherapy.

This gives us a glimpse into the real world, showing that Alice was a nurse, and after her boyfriend, Jack became obsessed with an online cult, he trapped her in the Victory Project, a virtual reality used to control women. This twist is unearned and perhaps isn't as good as the ending in the original script.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Image via Sony

Spider-Man: Far From Home is by no means a bad installment in the MCU, but it tried and failed to pull the wool over the audience's eyes. Though Marvel used the trailers and press tour to present Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhall) as an ally to Spider-Man (Tom Holland) rather than a villain, audiences didn't fall for the bait.

RELATED: 10 Classic Thrillers That Have Aged Like Fine WineVery few people were fooled by the reveal that Mysterio was a villain, and Marvel may have been better served by admitting that Mysterio was a villain from the offset.

'Now You See Me'

Now You See Me was an utterly entertaining film that combined unbelievable magic with the structure of a classic heist film. Despite the many tricks and terrific performances, the film was let down by the revelation that agent Dylan Rhodes (Mark Ruffalo), who spends most of the film hunting the Four Horsemen, is actually the leader of the magic troupe.

This is a cool premise, but when you actually think back to what came before, it, unfortunately, opens up a lot of plot holes.

'Glass'

Image via Universal Pictures

Though M. Night Shyamalan is undoubtedly the king of the twist, he does not always hit the mark. Such was the case for Glass, a film that acted as a sequel to both the excellent Unbreakable and the thrilling Split. Unfortunately, though, Glass did not round off the trilogy in the exciting way fans were hoping for.

RELATED: 10 Best Thriller Movies Of All Time, According To IMDbRather than focusing on just one twist, the third act was bogged down with several. Including the revelation that Dr. Staple actually worked for an evil organization that kills those with superpowers and the shock that Kendell Crumb's father was in the same train crash as David Dunn.

'Savages'

Image via Universal

If there's one thing movie audiences hate, it's the revelation that what they've just spent ninety minutes of their lives watching didn't really happen. Yet Savages, a film that starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch and Blake Lively, opted for that exact same twist.

Audiences were devastated when it was revealed that everything they had already seen had actually only happened in O's (Lively) head. After that, a happy ending plays out that feels a far cry from the film that came before.

'Terminal'

A lot of people were excited in the build-up to the release of Terminal, a thriller film starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, and Mike Myers. Unfortunately, however, the film was not well reviewed by either audiences or critics, with one common opinion being that the twist added very little to the plot.

RELATED: 10 of The Coolest French Crime Thrillers of All TimeThe twist reveals that the character played by Margot Robbie is actually twins, something she's kept hidden to try and help her gain revenge on Mike Myer's crime boss. Yet it doesn't add anything to the plot and left audiences wishing for more.

'The Village'

The Village was an incredibly interesting premise. Set in a small isolated countryside village, the villagers live in constant fear of the 'those we don't speak of,' a set of monsters that live in the surrounding forest.

The twist arrives when Ivy Walker (Bryce Dallas Howard) finally ventures through the woods to discover that the village exists in modern-day Pennsylvania. The village was created by the town elders who wanted to escape the trappings of the modern world.

'The Island'

The Island deserves its place on this list not only because the twist is underwhelming but mostly because the entire twist was spoiled in the trailers. The film follows a group of residents who live in a utopian community, hoping to be selected to travel to The Island, the last uncontaminated place on earth.

RELATED: 10 Worst Thrillers of All Time, According to Rotten TomatoesAs seen in the trailers, however, the residents are actually clones of people in the real world, used for body parts should the real person ever fall ill. Though this twist is one of the better ones on this list, we simply cannot forgive a film that gave its entire plot away in the marketing campaign.

'The Happening'

Image via 20th Century Fox

M. Night Shyamalan's third and final entry on this list comes in the form of The Happening, a 2008 thriller that left audiences and critics disappointed. The film follows a group of people trying to survive as a strange phenomenon causes most people to kill themselves without thought or reason. The twist here is perhaps the worst of Shyamalan's career.

The devastation is simply (and rather, nonsensically) caused by the plants. Mother nature is making humans kill themselves, and they must either kill the plants or face extinction.

'Serenity'

Image via Aviron Pictures

Serenity has perhaps the most baffling twist of recent times. It begins as a fairly grounded story when fisherman Baker Dill reunites with his ex-wife and then negotiates a $10 million dollar contract to murder her abusive husband. Between these events, we see glimpses of Baker's son hiding away in his bedroom and typing away on his keyboard as his abusive father tries to get in.

The unexpected and slightly ridiculous twist is that the events of the movie are actually happening inside the boy's computer. He has designed a video game to allow him to escape from his reality and his abusive father, and the film is actually that video game. Yep, it's an odd twist.

NEXT: 10 Movies That Prove Dwayne The Rock Johnson Is The Best Wrestler-Turned-Actor